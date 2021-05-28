Drunk Man Is Advised Not To Drive Golf Cart, Gets Rude Reality Check When He Face Plants On Ground
We feel bad that he fell off the golf cart, but we also feel bad for the flowers trampled on the way.
[Via Boing Boing]
Cases in the world's most vaccinated nation are ticking up, forcing researchers to wage war against misinformation on whether jabs are effective.
He's smiling and recording the process. His wife is trying her best not to freak out.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
We've seen this story before — and it doesn't end well.
Wealthy investors are snapping up large tracts of farmland — and sowing discontent.
Entomologist Samuel Ramsey explains why cicadas have such deafening buzz.
Seeking a deeper connection to the world, Angela Maxwell set off to walk it alone. Six years and 20,000 miles later, she brought that connection home.
If you've been considering picking up these lovely noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, now's a good time to buy. Save $52 on Amazon, and walk away with Apple's AirPods Pro for just $197.
Ikea forces us to walk through a maze and yet we universally love the brand. Here's how Ikea employed psychology to win us over.
Post-vaccination infections reveal how effective vaccines are — and which variants are sneaking past our defenses.
The next full-margin rupture of the Cascadia subduction zone will spell the worst natural disaster in the history of the continent, outside of the 2010 Haiti earthquake. (From 2015)
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The latest trailer for "Old" offers a further glimpse into what is going on in M. Night Shyamalan's new movie.
A navigation timing error sent NASA's little Mars helicopter on a wild, lurching ride, its first major problem since it took to the Martian skies last month.
TikToker Marilu Casech discovered that the German language is a lot more dissonant and intense when compared to English and Portuguese.
Away from its soaring skyscrapers and urban sprawl, one rural oasis shows how Singapore used to look.
Until now, flying over hostile countries induced a delusion of security.
I tried to sic my doctor on him, but she declined to get involved.
"WHAT did you just say to me?"
What are "girl inches?" Apparently women everywhere are significantly overestimating the size of their partners' penises.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Don't worry, nothing unfortunate happens as the bikers realize their error immediately.
This week, we've also got Brooks Koepka rolling his eyes at Bryson DeChambeau and "the scene/the camera man."
This ambitious crowdfunding campaign has already earned over $1,700,000 on Kickstarter, and it promises to paint and dry your nails in a snap every time.
Save big on boots, joggers, swimwear, Father's Day gifts and more through Memorial Day.
Put your scraps in this countertop machine, press a single button and you've got yourself some top-shelf compost. It's already raised more than $6 million, so you won't want to miss out.
You're now about to witness the speed of the world's fastest train. As one of the world's most expensive projects ever undertaken, can Japan make bullet trains the transportation du jour?
The Bard has had 400 years in the limelight. It's time our academic obsession came to an end
Scientists and political commentators are no longer dismissing the possibility that COVID-19 emerged from a Chinese laboratory. What changed?
On July 5, 1989, "The Seinfeld Chronicles," the pilot episode of "Seinfeld," began with a conversation about a shirt. Almost 10 years later, when the show concluded, the show ended with the same discussion.
Fast fashion is destructive and exploitative — and yet millions of people rely on it for work. In a new book, J.B. MacKinnon explores these complexities.
The economy is recovering but plenty of pandemic-era problems remain: working parents are struggling to find adequate child care, and people in jobs that require face-to-face interactions must weigh the health risks of returning to work.
What happens when Black politicians use the memory of the Civil Rights movement to curtail protests?
It seems like every year a Yellowstone tourist does something stupid and makes national news. Here's a ranking of the most notably stupid incidents at the park.
Creator Jeffrey Reddick discusses the past, present and future of "Final Destination" and how it began as an "X-Files" spec script.
It's not easy, putting shoes on children who can barely do it themselves. So this mom came up with a brilliant idea.
Will the housing market ever be normal again?
For years, a loose group of enthusiasts — a pop singer, a real-estate magnate, a banking heir, and a terrorist interrogator — has been working to push its pet mystery into the mainstream. This year, it broke through.
Maybe we should just leave our toilets alone.
The booth invites comparisons to all kinds of science fiction dystopia and it's tempting to indulge the impulse.
E-Z Pass, SunPass, TxTag… More than 100 different toll authorities won't cooperate on vehicle transponders, and that's creating headaches for road trippers.
Some people get ghosted online. Some people get ghosted in real life.
Yang is the first celebrity candidate who's famous for being a celebrity candidate — and he's defined the New York City mayoral race around him.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
"I am very blessed that nothing worse happened because it could have ended so badly."
Benjamin Welton uses pen names to write racist articles. He's also a teacher, PhD student, and freelance writer for major media outlets. Now he's been exposed.
Faster than PCR and more accurate than lateral flow tests, the latest weapons against COVID-19 have four legs and a wet nose.
Dave Amos attempts to ride every type of mass transit (ferry, monorail, bus and light rail) in Seattle as fast as possible. Here's how long it took him.