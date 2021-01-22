Here's A Video Of Dr. Fauci At A Biden COVID Task Force Briefing Versus A Trump One
Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared noticeably more chipper during a White House briefing on Thursday compared to his previous coronavirus task force appearances.
The Recount demonstrated how stark the difference in tone was compared to the time he face-palmed in the middle of a press conference, though he later said he did that because he had swallowed a lozenge.
Dr. Fauci said he felt liberated to speak about science during his remarks to the press.
"It was very clear that there were things said, be it regarding things like hydroxychloroquine and other things like that, that really was uncomfortable because they were not based in scientific fact."
[Via Twitter]