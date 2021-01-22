👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
Here's A Video Of Dr. Fauci At A Biden COVID Task Force Briefing Versus A Trump One
WHAT A DIFFERENCE AN ADMINISTRATION MADE

· Updated:

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared noticeably more chipper during a White House briefing on Thursday compared to his previous coronavirus task force appearances.

The Recount demonstrated how stark the difference in tone was compared to the time he face-palmed in the middle of a press conference, though he later said he did that because he had swallowed a lozenge.

Dr. Fauci said he felt liberated to speak about science during his remarks to the press.

"It was very clear that there were things said, be it regarding things like hydroxychloroquine and other things like that, that really was uncomfortable because they were not based in scientific fact."

[Via Twitter]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

LIGHTS IN THE DARKNESS

525 diggs fastcompany.com

One year after coronavirus was first diagnosed in the United States, and on the first full day of a new administration in Washington, here's what is giving us hope for the years ahead.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample