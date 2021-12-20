Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships
Donald Trump Booed By Supporters After Revealing He Got The Booster Shot
'DON'T, DON'T, DON'T'
·Updated:

Donald Trump was showered with boos during an appearance with Bill O'Reilly at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, for the "History Tour," after saying he got the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

"Both the president and I are vaxxed," O'Reilly told the audience. "And did you get the booster?"

"Yes," Trump replied, which prompted several of his fans to jeer him.

"Don't, don't, don't!" Trump exclaimed. "That's all right. It's a very tiny group up there."

Trump previously was booed during a rally in August when he advocated getting the vaccine to his supporters.

[Via No Spin News]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'MY LIFE WOULD CHANGE FOREVER'
variety.com

In this first-person account, Blake Stuerman, 30, details his experiences over his four years with the filmmaker Bryan Singer, who came to prominence as a director with 1995's "The Usual Suspects" and has directed several blockbusters since.

DIGG PICKS

As the two resident women on the team, we were the ones our boss came to when he found himself stumped on what to put in his wife's stocking. You're welcome, Josh.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x