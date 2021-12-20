Donald Trump Booed By Supporters After Revealing He Got The Booster Shot

Donald Trump was showered with boos during an appearance with Bill O'Reilly at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, for the "History Tour," after saying he got the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

"Both the president and I are vaxxed," O'Reilly told the audience. "And did you get the booster?"

"Yes," Trump replied, which prompted several of his fans to jeer him.

"Don't, don't, don't!" Trump exclaimed. "That's all right. It's a very tiny group up there."

Trump previously was booed during a rally in August when he advocated getting the vaccine to his supporters.

NEW: During their show in Dallas, President Trump reveals to @BillOReilly he got the vaccine booster shot. pic.twitter.com/fhkOQEeeEQ — No Spin News (@NoSpinNews) December 20, 2021

[Via No Spin News]