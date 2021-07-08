Doing The Clog, That Big Soup, And More Of This Week's Funniest Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week on Twitter, we are eating and we are eating WELL. Well, mostly. Bon appétit.
- Sounds about right:
2. That eye of newt tho:
3. (Just in case the original painting isn't already burned into your brain, here it is.)
4. He's the one:
5. 🥺
6. All the lonely mobsters, where do they all belong?
7. Chef's kiss:
8. The perfect game day agenda:
9. As you can see, the Italians are clearly miles ahead of the opposition:
10. We're gonna make it… worse????????
