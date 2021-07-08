Doing The Clog, That Big Soup, And More Of This Week's Funniest Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week on Twitter, we are eating and we are eating WELL. Well, mostly. Bon appétit.

Sounds about right:

i am doing the opposite of a cleanse. i am doing the clog — Sam Fishell (@SamFishell) July 6, 2021

2. That eye of newt tho:

i love when witches make that big soup — kit (@kitchenio) July 6, 2021

3. (Just in case the original painting isn't already burned into your brain, here it is.)

i made this and saved it in c:/dropbox/art pic.twitter.com/oew91zAXLV — daisyowl 🐰🚀 (@daisyowl) July 7, 2021

4. He's the one:

During a first date all men should open their mouths and emit a 852Hz tone of pure healing for 90 minutes until their date is done eating. — quiet coastline (@rainyshore) July 6, 2021

5. 🥺

This extraordinarily beautiful moment of a mother wrench feeding her young will leave you breathless. pic.twitter.com/OAMgYdoTIL — Ally Oop (@novelidea14) July 3, 2021

6. All the lonely mobsters, where do they all belong?

[to the tune of "Eleanor Rigby"]



tony soprano

new jersey mobster who cares for the ducks by the pool

loves gabagool — Hagai Palevsky (he/him) (@DialHForHagai) July 3, 2021

7. Chef's kiss:

Me after watching my first Fellini film at the art house cinema pic.twitter.com/NIzgPrwPPl — 🕊 (@coolpilled) July 5, 2021

8. The perfect game day agenda:

Match Day Plan, Sunday June 11th



9:15: Breakfast (pasta)

9:30: Godfather Part I

12:30: Lunch (pasta)

12:45: Caravaggio appreciation

13:45: Rocky I

15:45: Nap

16:00: Godfather Pt II

19:20: Dinner (pasta)

20:00: ⚽️🇮🇹🤌 — Andrea Cleary (@AndreaCleary_) July 7, 2021

9. As you can see, the Italians are clearly miles ahead of the opposition:

10. We're gonna make it… worse????????

Oh god oh fuck pic.twitter.com/KyKLNKx2Ml — Cassidy, bruno silencioer 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌹🦑 (@snazzeo) July 7, 2021

