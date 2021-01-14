Dog Has Funny Reaction To His Toy Being 'Poisoned' By Food
I'm not having what she's having.
[Via TikTok]
When Tom Rice voted "yes" on the impeachment of Donald Trump over the President's role in inciting the riot that led to the storming of the US Capitol, most close congressional watchers assumed he had made a mistake. He did not.
The cheap cabinets and the yet-to-be installed dishwasher are not great signs.
Josh Deek went undercover to record a pyramid scheme on the inside and he hit the mother lode.
The president-elect is rolling out a large spending package aimed at helping battle the virus and alleviate the economic toll it has taken.
Christine Priola, a former occupational therapist for the Cleveland schools, was arrested Thursday and accused of taking part in last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Michael Fanone recounts the scary moment the Capitol rioters reached for his gun and threatened his life.
Zero as a concept was something that didn't always exist in human cultures. We had to find it for ourselves — more than once.
Heading out into the cold? Don't step foot outside of your cozy home without some warmers to protect your hands from the thermal assault of old man winter.
You know what's likely going to happen at the end of the video, but still, it was way more than you expect.
On Facebook, Cleveland Meredith, Jr., parroted Fox News, The Gateway Pundit, Trump's Twitter feed, and, eventually, QAnon. Then he went to Washington.
A lot of thermal energy is trapped in the ocean. An ex-NASA researcher has figured out how it might generate unlimited clean power for aquatic robots.
Apparently, you should be wary of drinks that don't come in a bottle.
Procrastinating has less to do with time management and more to do with mood management.
President Trump made history, the siege on the Capitol exposed splits in the GOP that are likely to remain, Biden's agenda will now compete with a Senate trial and the Capitol is a fortress.
Recent research from Johns Hopkins University found a link between performing oral sex and developing HPV-related cancers.
Forget tough love. Adopting a positive mindset and being kind to yourself is a more effective way to make a change.
Rosamund Pike stars as Marla Grayson in I CARE A LOT, coming to Netflix on February 19.
Crimes fueled by hate and online conspiracy theories over the past four years repeatedly offered warnings of the forces that drove last week's attack on the US Capitol.
Gabe Reed was a failed rock star who reinvented himself as a concert promoter. Now he's in prison for defrauding fans and rock's elite out of $1.7 million.
Oscar Mayer is looking for recent college grads to become Hotdoggers to drive the Wienermobile around the country.
YouTube LockPickingLawyer demonstrates how you can simply pull open even a sturdy digital padlock with a simple tool called padlock shims.
The National Mall will be closed to the general public on Inauguration Day due to security concerns, according to an official familiar with discussions.
From boxing to going underground, Murakami has a trove of metaphors for the art of writing.
Tim Robinson's 2019 Netflix sketch-comedy show "I Think You Should Leave" has found new life as a political metaphor in 2020, with moments from the show turning into popular memes used to react to the news. Here's why it makes perfect sense.
QAnon is so desperate for any sign that the "plan" is still in place, it's willing to believe Trump is using a communication method devised in the 19th century to speak to them.
The myQ Pet Portal is a fully-automated, internet-connected pet door for your dog, with twin 1080p cameras, microphones and speakers, a encrypted Bluetooth beacon, and more. It costs $3,000 — and up. Here's how it came to be.
Stalin started an enormous mapping project using a combination of spies and archival material that helped the Soviets produce detailed maps of England with quirky errors.
Keith C. Heidorn takes a look at the life and work of Wilson Bentley, a self-educated farmer from a small American town who, by combining a bellows camera with a microscope, managed to photograph the dizzyingly intricate and diverse structures of the snow crystal.
Comedian Ryan Ken was unsparing in his parody of journalists aiming for so-called "objectivity" in their reporting of the Capitol insurrection.
Neuroscience à la escargot is a promising area of research.
The actor said allegations that he is a cannibal are "bullsh*t," but he "cannot in good conscience" leave his children to make a movie as the fallout from his alleged DMs continues.
James Freeman asks cops if he can search their cars and at least one happily obliges.
A Baltimore anthropologist explores the subculture as "an alternative to being aged by culture."
In the past week, Twitter has been recovering from a coup attempt on the US Capitol and riding out the last few weeks of Trump's presidency. Here's what it has to show for it.
YouTuber Kitboga gives a lengthy explanation for how multi-level marketing schemes dupe people into work from home "opportunities" that end up losing them money.
Kevin James Lyons is the second known person from Illinois to face federal charges as a result of last week's U.S. Capitol breach.
Empty coffee cups, weirdly familiar looking brand of chips, the same 4-chord progression, a tall glass of milk — here's what it all means.
Back in the day, publishers were apt to aggressively market their games uniquely in different regions, sometimes opting for entire title changes. Behold the hilarious ways in which this manifested.
Nature's weirdest clam surprises scientists once again, this time in video footage of its mating habits.
This UPS Employee gets the surprise of a lifetime from a acrobatic squirrel.
Instructed not to use any of the half-dozen bathrooms inside the couple's DC home, the Secret Service detail assigned to protect the lives of President Trump's daughter and son-in-law spent months searching for a reliable restroom. The solution was costly.
Yesterday, actor Ray Fisher continued his battle against WarnerMedia, sending out a Twitter post on his recent dismissal from the upcoming Flash film that will begin filming this year.
You will not have a good time if you do this to D'Sean Ross.
A new book, "Posh Portals: Elegant Entrances and Ingratiating Ingresses to Apartments for the Affluent in New York City" looks at how grand entrances have defined some of New York City's best known apartment houses.
An interview with Professor Alicia M Walker, an expert in infidelity.