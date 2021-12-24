Hey Digg, Why Is Your Page Full Of Dave Grohl For Christmas?
Listen: we're aware that some of you have started to notice that we frequently feature content involving multi-instrumental musician, former Nirvana drummer, Foo Fighters founder and all-around pleasant dude Dave Grohl.
We'd like to respond by saying that not only are we comfortable with the levels of Dave Grohl on the site, in fact, there might not be enough Dave Grohl on the site.
So as you and your loved ones drink eggnog gathered around the Christmas tree or over Zoom, we wanted to reward our biggest fans with a page chock-full of Dave Grohl, the patron saint of the internet.
Throughout the year, whether he's serenading us with a Bee Gees cover song or helping make a little girl's dreams come true at a concert, Grohl has frequently found ways to spread joy online, and we wanted to pay tribute to the Foo Fighters frontman by making the Yuletide Dave.
(Also, okay, we also wanted to respond to our Grohl plaintiffs in the best way we knew how.)
On behalf of the Digg team, we all wish you all the best (the best! the best!).
Please also enjoy this Dave Grohl playlist as you browse Digg on Christmas.
Merry Christmas, and let the good times Grohl.