Hey Digg, Why Is Your Page Full Of Dave Grohl For Christmas?

Listen: we're aware that some of you have started to notice that we frequently feature content involving multi-instrumental musician, former Nirvana drummer, Foo Fighters founder and all-around pleasant dude Dave Grohl.

If you want to make music that ends up on Digg, you've got three choices:



1. Cover a song in a different modality

2. Cover a song in a different style

3. Be Dave Grohl — Michael Paull (@fricto) November 7, 2021

There is now three Dave Grohl links on the page. There's one every day and you even push his book. It's very weird. — KimJong-Trump (@TrumpKimjong) December 3, 2021

whats up with your dave grohl obession — Oxford Yazuka (@OxfordYazuka) December 3, 2021

We'd like to respond by saying that not only are we comfortable with the levels of Dave Grohl on the site, in fact, there might not be enough Dave Grohl on the site.

So as you and your loved ones drink eggnog gathered around the Christmas tree or over Zoom, we wanted to reward our biggest fans with a page chock-full of Dave Grohl, the patron saint of the internet.

Throughout the year, whether he's serenading us with a Bee Gees cover song or helping make a little girl's dreams come true at a concert, Grohl has frequently found ways to spread joy online, and we wanted to pay tribute to the Foo Fighters frontman by making the Yuletide Dave.

(Also, okay, we also wanted to respond to our Grohl plaintiffs in the best way we knew how.)

On behalf of the Digg team, we all wish you all the best (the best! the best!).

Please also enjoy this Dave Grohl playlist as you browse Digg on Christmas.

Merry Christmas, and let the good times Grohl.

(Dave Grohl photo by Andreas Lawen, Fotandi)