Smoke all you want, but there is one thing all stoners can agree on: there is such a thing as too stoned and it sucks. We've all been there; one minute you're chilling, watching a movie with your friends, and the next you're trying to think yourself out of an imaginary heart attack. If you've ever wondered if there was a better way, then you're not alone. The folks over at Activ8 have a solution: Delta 8 THC.

Delta 9 THC is the form of THC that's found in most weed products you see today. As a chemical it binds itself perfectly to the cannabinoid receptors in your body, hence you getting ridiculously stoned. Delta 8 on the other hand doesn't bind itself perfectly to the receptors, as a result you get a more pleasant and manageable high.

Knowing this the feeling is best described as the sweet spot between THC and CBD. Giving you all the benefits of regular weed without paranoia and anxiety. Imagine getting stoned at a party and actually being able to form coherent sentences when meeting people. It's practically magic.

Activ8 has taken this miracle and bottled it in 6 flavors. Sitting conveniently in 4oz containers that have two servings per bottle, the Delta 8 syrup is best enjoyed by mixing it with a carbonated drink (double cup for maximum effectiveness). If that's not your cup of tea then Activ8 also has Delta 8 shots and gummies for those looking for a different experience.

The fact that you don't need to worry about getting too baked anymore isn't the only upside. Delta 8 is also legal in more states than recreational marijuana because it's a derivative of hemp. It is also because Delta 8 is a part of the hemp plant that it's not as pricey as any of the other weed products you see out there today.

All things considered it's a less expensive, cleaner high that won't have you greening out halfway through the night. Like seriously I dare you to think of a reason not to try this. It's like discovering lightbulbs in a world where everyone still uses candles.

Make sure to check out Activ8's Delta 8 Shots and use code DIGG15 to save 15% off!