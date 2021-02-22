Today, the world was privy to a piece of history: the video released by French electronic music duo Daft Punk announcing their split after 28 years of making music together.

Let's be clear about one thing: this is sad news for Daft Punk fans because the two have made some incredible, original and memorable music over the years. They have also collaborated with other beloved musicians; notably, their last studio album, "Random Access Memories" (2013), featured artists like Pharrell, Julian Casablancas of The Strokes, Panda Bear, Giorgio Moroder and more. They also lent their sound to The Weeknd for two songs on his 2016 album "Starboy."

That said, there are two silver linings: one, we've yet to see what music the individual members of Daft Punk, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, will make in coming years.

Two: the jokes. Here are some to cheer you up on this dark day.

*Sees new Daft Punk video*



"OH BOY"



*5 minutes later* pic.twitter.com/AaEiwKy3xZ — Oshman 47 (@DaveOshry) February 22, 2021

RIP to daft punk. You taught me it was okay to be two French robots. — Patrick Gill (@Pizza_Suplex) February 22, 2021

Daft Punk announce retirement after investigative journalist reveals they're not actually robots, they're just some guys — pixelatedboat aka "mr tweets" (@pixelatedboat) February 22, 2021

One of my first gigs in LA was playing the robot bride in Daft Punk's Human After All music video – it was AWESOME 🤖🎵



I was a huge fan & too nervous to say hi 😊 but they were so down to earth & kind to everyone on set. Sad to hear they're retiring but happy for them too pic.twitter.com/o8p6wHkCF0 — Trisha Hershberger (@thatgrltrish) February 22, 2021

Daft Punk is simply breaking up because in France you can retire at 50 — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) February 22, 2021

imo 28 years is a pretty long relationship — Nancy Lu 陸筠 (@retroglo) February 22, 2021

I respect the decision, but it's sad that this is why it came about. pic.twitter.com/TisAui6kJU — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) February 22, 2021

i'm gonna tell my kids they were daft punk pic.twitter.com/NCUOvak33b — pat (@patshoodie) February 22, 2021

when daft punk comes on at the club post-covid pic.twitter.com/6r9AfzOMG2 — Megan Carrier (@megancarrier) February 22, 2021

Farewell to two legends, and just one last plea: