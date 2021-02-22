Daft Punk Is Breaking Up, Which Is Very Sad, But The Jokes Are Very Good
Today, the world was privy to a piece of history: the video released by French electronic music duo Daft Punk announcing their split after 28 years of making music together.
Let's be clear about one thing: this is sad news for Daft Punk fans because the two have made some incredible, original and memorable music over the years. They have also collaborated with other beloved musicians; notably, their last studio album, "Random Access Memories" (2013), featured artists like Pharrell, Julian Casablancas of The Strokes, Panda Bear, Giorgio Moroder and more. They also lent their sound to The Weeknd for two songs on his 2016 album "Starboy."
That said, there are two silver linings: one, we've yet to see what music the individual members of Daft Punk, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, will make in coming years.
Two: the jokes. Here are some to cheer you up on this dark day.
Farewell to two legends, and just one last plea: