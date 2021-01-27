👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
SIDE BY SIDE

· Updated:

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of two COVID-19 vaccines, one each from Moderna and Pfizer, with a third from Johnson & Johnson likely to be available soon pending FDA approval. Both approved vaccines prevent severe COVID-19 infections and deaths, but when it comes to side effects, what's the difference between the Moderna and Pfizer shots?

Using data from Moderna and Pfizer's vaccine trials, Reddit user linggghui put together this chart that shows the percentage of vaccine recipients that reported side effects after getting the shot:

According to the chart, a larger percentage of recipients of the Moderna vaccine reported symptoms of fatigue, headache and muscle pain compared to people who got the Pfizer vaccine. Injection site reactions were the most common side effect for both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine recipients, with 91.6% of Moderna recipients and 84% of Pfizer recipients reporting pain at the injection site.

Side effects, however, aren't the only thing to consider when comparing the vaccines. According to Business Insider, Moderna seems to have a slight edge over Pfizer at preventing more serious cases of COVID-19. And both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are effective, even against the new strains of the coronavirus.

[Via Reddit]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

NO REGRETS

387 diggs msn.com

In the weeks since Adam Newbold, a former member of the Navy SEALs, was identified as part of the enraged crowd that descended on the Capitol on Jan. 6, he has been interviewed by the FBI and has resigned under pressure from jobs as a mentor and as a volunteer wrestling coach. He expects his business to lose major customers over his actions.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample