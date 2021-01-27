The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of two COVID-19 vaccines, one each from Moderna and Pfizer, with a third from Johnson & Johnson likely to be available soon pending FDA approval. Both approved vaccines prevent severe COVID-19 infections and deaths, but when it comes to side effects, what's the difference between the Moderna and Pfizer shots?

Using data from Moderna and Pfizer's vaccine trials, Reddit user linggghui put together this chart that shows the percentage of vaccine recipients that reported side effects after getting the shot:

According to the chart, a larger percentage of recipients of the Moderna vaccine reported symptoms of fatigue, headache and muscle pain compared to people who got the Pfizer vaccine. Injection site reactions were the most common side effect for both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine recipients, with 91.6% of Moderna recipients and 84% of Pfizer recipients reporting pain at the injection site.

Side effects, however, aren't the only thing to consider when comparing the vaccines. According to Business Insider, Moderna seems to have a slight edge over Pfizer at preventing more serious cases of COVID-19. And both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are effective, even against the new strains of the coronavirus.



[Via Reddit]