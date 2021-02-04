Over the last 10 years, Tesla has made the once derided electric car into a hot commodity across the globe. But how affordable are their vehicles in different countries?

Budget Direct's data visualization team culled prices from Tesla's website and international dealers and put together an infographic that demonstrates which countries pay the most and least for a Tesla.

The team found that the United States was the cheapest place to buy a Tesla, with the average cost of a car being $59,347.50. Conversely, the most expensive place to buy a Tesla in the world is Singapore, where the average price is a staggering $276,146.35.

Budget Direct also measured the most affordable places to buy a Tesla by calculating the average price of their vehicles divided by the national average income. Norway, which boasts the most Teslas per capita, came out on top.

The Affordability Of Tesla Cars By Country

Countries That Pay The Most And Least For A Model 3

Countries That Pay The Most And Least For A Model S

Countries That Pay The Most And Least For A Model X

Countries That Pay The Most And Least For A Model Y



