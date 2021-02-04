👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
ELECTRIC AVENUE

· Updated:

Over the last 10 years, Tesla has made the once derided electric car into a hot commodity across the globe. But how affordable are their vehicles in different countries?

Budget Direct's data visualization team culled prices from Tesla's website and international dealers and put together an infographic that demonstrates which countries pay the most and least for a Tesla.

The team found that the United States was the cheapest place to buy a Tesla, with the average cost of a car being $59,347.50. Conversely, the most expensive place to buy a Tesla in the world is Singapore, where the average price is a staggering $276,146.35.

Budget Direct also measured the most affordable places to buy a Tesla by calculating the average price of their vehicles divided by the national average income. Norway, which boasts the most Teslas per capita, came out on top.

The Affordability Of Tesla Cars By Country

Budget Direct

Countries That Pay The Most And Least For A Model 3

Budget Direct

Countries That Pay The Most And Least For A Model S

Budget Direct

Countries That Pay The Most And Least For A Model X

Budget Direct

Countries That Pay The Most And Least For A Model Y

Budget Direct


[Read more about the affordability of Teslas at Budget Direct]


James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

CURIOUS QUESTIONS

58 diggs annehelen.substack.com

You might not have kids, and you might not spend much time worrying about gaming. But you can still recognize that as a society, we often spend a lot of time worrying about how a cultural product is affecting a group of people — kids, teen girls, grown-ass women — and very little time actually talking to the people actually consuming it.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample