Comedian Mother Perfectly Roasts Her Daughter's Song After Her Daughter Plays It From The Radio
Comedian Jo Brand had the prefect response to her daughter Maisie Bourke playing her one of her songs.
[Via TikTok]
"Weed strips away a person's defenses, which is all perfectly fine unless, like me, you are one hundred percent made of defenses." (From 2020)
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
This dramatic overcorrection from a distracted driver could have turned out even worse.
Three years ago, not long after Hurricane Irma left parts of Miami underwater, the federal government embarked on a study to find a way to protect the vulnerable South Florida coast from deadly and destructive storm surge.
Vulnerable people may need vaccine boosters later this year.
Chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party Fred Hampton was just 21 when he was murdered by his own government. "Hampton wanted a revolution. Those in power wanted to destroy him and what he stood for."
Ready the neck pillows, CBD tinctures, and leggings covered in Steve Buscemi eyes — and pray you don't get a middle seat.
The struggle between drivers and platforms continue.
Somehow, hilariously, people will complain about the glassware their alcohol comes in.
Even if the country as a whole reaches the national target, at least 30 states probably will not. And a handful are unlikely to reach the 70 percent mark before the end of the year.
History was mostly written by white people about white people like me, while the history of Black people — including the horrors of Tulsa — was too often left out.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
That USPS delivery person is a hero.
Hands down, this is the best iPad Apple has ever made. It's absurdly fast, slick and expandable. Better yet, it starts at just $799.
Manuel Gonzales, candidate for Albuquerque mayor, was speaking at an event when this NSFW interruption happened.
Tesla is facing yet more headwinds in the biggest car market in the world, and more car news.
Why did Dennis Powell spend $100K of his own money developing Butter Pat's heritage cast-iron pans? We asked the founder himself.
The colors of the candy go from almost black to navy blue to an electric blue as more air is introduced into the candy.
Need evidence that the coronavirus shots are effective in controlling the pandemic? Look no further.
This week, we've also got Irish uncle Matt LeBlanc and Cruella de Vil's origin story.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
His friend had no idea he had a pilot's license and had a priceless reaction when he started flying the plane on his own.
I thought it was gone forever. That hasn't changed, but at least I know where it went.
This clever tent stores easily on the top of your vehicle, and then quickly pops up when you're ready to get inside. Versatile, minimalist and secure.
We needn't suffer the cycle of buying and slowly killing houseplants anymore. Let the Pico Max take care of the water and artificial sunlight, and you'll actually get to enjoy your plants for once.
"Tombstone," "No Country for Old Men," "Inglourious Basterds" and "The Big Lebowski" posters are all re-imagined in this beautiful aesthetic.
Jimmy Kimmel was supposed to be interviewing Michael Che about his new sketch show, but things got chaotically derailed from the start.
The retiring Duke legend's victories can't be separated from all that he whitewashed.
Combining Google Trends data and traditional reporting, The Upshot serves up answers to our most universal food question: is this stuff healthy? (From 2016)
If you like your balls bouncy, don't go for a ball made out of polynorbornene.
The leaked pamphlet asks workers to "monitor your urine color" and alter their lifestyle so they don't get injured on the job.
During the isolation of the past year, we learned something fundamental about wellness: gathering to work out (and play) is incredible for the body and soul — and might help change the world for the better.
It's not cooking. It's a detonation.
From Greece to Panama, these countries offer tax breaks and steep discounts for foreign retirees.
An interview with comedians Jacqueline Novak and Kate Berlant about their podcast, "POOG," which turns wellness on its head, untangling their own messy feelings about health and wellness.
Here's the method to the madness behind why every company is simplifying their logos.
"They made it through the asteroid impacts, they've made it through global warming, global cooling, and all sorts of things. And yet this event that we didn't know about wiped out 90 percent of them."
The evolution of the frozen pizza, the ideal form of sustenance for people who have an oven, a microwave, or an aversion to delivery. (Possibly all three.)
Using this simple math trick, you can square any number under 1,000.
Regardless of your experience on the board, the Kahuna stick is a great accessory for any skater.
"Oh, there you are. Wasn't expecting you at this hour."
Sky-high housing prices have always been a problem in urban areas. Now, people are being priced out all over.
Why it's time to rethink the value of college.
"We've been accepting all people since… the last four months."
What has led to many celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds, Matthew McConaughey and Marshawn Lynch, to buy soccer teams?
Donald Trump really does believe that he, along with two former GOP senators, will be 'reinstated' to office this summer.
Is Times New Roman the most accessible font for people to read? And why is it so popular?
If you pay a visit to the Magic Kingdom, you might want to skip sipping from a bubbler. Here's why.