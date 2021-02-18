Comedian Delivers A Perfect Parody Of Ted Cruz's Director Of Communications Delivering A Statement About His Cancun Trip
"Why can't he have his 'Eat Pray Love' moment like everyone else can?"
[Via Twitter]
For years, a tactical police unit in Mount Vernon, New York, reigned with impunity — protecting drug dealers, planting evidence, brutalizing citizens. Then one of its own started covertly documenting the abuse.
His radio show was once a vital outlet of conservative news—and I was one of his sources. But it became increasingly divorced from reality, like much of right-wing media.
The trailer for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie dropped Thursday and it promises a blood bath.
Satellites, circling the globe in their own frigid domain, captured images of Texas this week as the state struggled with ice, snow and power outages.
Sen. Ted Cruz flew to Cancun, Mexico, with his family this week as Texas dealt with a winter storm that left millions without power, Fox News has confirmed.
People are just now discovering this weird alternate ending to "Titanic" that would've ruined the whole movie. But it's hilarious to watch in hindsight.
While most people have hunkered down at home through the COVID-19 pandemic, some members of the wealthy set have fled their shut-down cities for far-flung destinations, and they're sparing no expense.
Newspapers are trying to figure it out.
The hair straightener in the bathroom is looking mighty suspicious.
The author talks about Italy's lesser-known gems, the coronavirus pandemic and the future of travel.
How a shortage of the most boring cereal turned it into a pandemic sensation.
TikToker Lauren Howe shares the story of a nail-biting encounter she had with a stranger in a hotel in New York City.
International crossings are now testing grounds for unregulated surveillance technology.
The casting is a major coup for Plemons, who for years has anchored productions or stolen scenes with his performances in supporting roles. It coincides with his also being tapped by Jordan Peele for the male lead in his latest thriller.
A new report details another juncture where the US and Soviet Union nearly went to nuclear war.
Comedian Emily Perry does an eerily spot-on demonstration of the way coffee cups are shown in TV shows.
The subscription site is empowering sex workers and making porn more intimate than ever. It also offers life-changing money — for those willing to take the plunge.
Ethan Chlebowski discovered a Brussels sprout hack that has changed his life forever.
A professor who studies men's rights activists explains the manosphere's seductive power over lonely, angry guys.
A Nature survey shows many scientists expect the virus that causes COVID-19 to become endemic, but it could pose less danger over time.
If climbing to the top of the tallest mountain in Africa, an approximate 5,895 meters (19,340 feet), isn't hard enough, why not do it while carrying a watermelon?
Climbing Machhapuchhare is forbidden, a rarity in a country like Nepal that has embraced mountain tourism so enthusiastically that even the world's highest point gets overcrowded.
The Gimlet show "Reply All: The Test Kitchen" came under renewed scrutiny after releases a series on the problems at Bon Appétit. Now two hosts, PJ Vogt and Sruthi Pinnamaneni are stepping down from the show.
Sometimes you just have to embrace the beautiful, spontaneous moments in life.
We analyzed a full year of America's COVID-19 death data. The findings surprised us.
Blowjobs don't get the greatest depictions in media, but in real life, blowjobs can be an incredibly fun experience for the giver. Here's how to give a great blowjob and enjoy it at the same time.
Using Topaz Video Enhance AI and RIFE (Flowframes), someone discovered how to Rickroll in the highest quality way possible.
Normandy Village is tucked away on an ordinary street, just off the intersection of Hearst and Spruce. It's perhaps the best example of the storybook architectural style, which had a brief, magical moment in California in the 1920s.
This "Ask a Boss" letter writer is miserable in their job and wants to leave, but hasn't secured a new position elsewhere. Alison Green weighs in.
From the crying to the "I think he's the one line," Caitlin Reilly has gotten the impression exactly right.
A cosmologist and his colleagues tackle a centuries-old cartographic conundrum.
Cruz has called for disaster relief as millions of Texans grapple with the unprecedented effects of a snowstorm. Some have pointed out, however, Cruz previously voted no on disaster relief for Hurricane Sandy victims.
Patricia Lockwood talks to Gabriella Paiella about her new book, "No One Is Talking About This," and how "the internet is inside us."
Look, there's no proper replacement for regular ol' flossing, but using a Waterpik is better than nothing.
A shopper at a Dallas-area Target observed how dire the winter weather crisis has gotten in Texas as shoppers rushed out to stock up on supplies, emptying shelves amid widespread power outages.
The math depends on your mask's material.
Hilarious mix-up may have highlighted a potential issue with the vaccine roll-out.
If you can't beat your wife at a game of pool, might as well let a robot help you out.
With investigators closing in, the high jumper Danil Lysenko needed a paper trail to support his story. Top Russian track officials provided it by creating a fake hospital.
Farmers are resorting to anything to keep their animals alive. Pantyhose over the head, ears taped, but some can't be saved.
Dan Holmes of Southlake, Texas saw his Australian shepherd Christi fall into the pool and he knew what he had to do.
Why live with a difficult animal?
Tony wouldn't have judged you for eating a hamburger in your hotel bed.
Hamdi Ulukaya, the CEO of the best selling yogurt brand in America, helped resettle refugees from Africa and the Middle East.
With Texas facing some of the coldest temperatures it has seen in decades, people have been posting photos and videos that capture how freezing cold it is in the Lone Star state.
Nearly a year into the pandemic, these unexpected chats are my greatest joy