GOT MILK?
·Updated:

CNN's Evan McMorris-Santoro interviewed the Stotler family from Kennedale, Texas, in a segment on "New Day" on Thursday about how rising food prices were starting to hit American families in the pocketbook. But something from the interview struck a chord with the internet.

"A gallon of milk was $1.99. Now it's $2.79. When you buy 12 gallons a week times four weeks, that's a lot of money," quipped Krista Stotler.

The internet proceeded to have a field day with the family's conspicuous milk consumption. (It should be noted the Stotlers have nine kids.)

And some questioned the premise of the interview as a gallon of milk hasn't been $1.99 in some time.

Marketwatch's Katherine Wiles pointed out that the average price of a gallon of milk has been more than $1.99 for more than 20 years.

MarketWatch

McMorris-Santoro pushed back on the criticism of his interview, saying "Truly remarkable number of assholes on here attempting to dunk on a charming family who lays out how it feels to shop with price rises."

