Clair Huxtable Gets Dunked On By Aunt Viv Over Her Terrible Cosby Tweet, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a New York magazine art critic who badly misjudged his political ideology, a "Cosby Show" matriarch who got taken to task by a "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" matriarch, a guy who tried to pick a fight on grills and a former "Cheers" star lamenting the decline of moral values in the most fact-challenged way possible.

Tuesday

Jerry Saltz

The character: Jerry Saltz, senior art critic and columnist for New York magazine, self-described "far left insane progressive," the world's most insane coffee drinker.

The plot: On Tuesday, Saltz tweeted that he was "as far left insane progressive" as there is, but felt "defund the police" was the worst political slogan of a generation.

I am as far left insane progressive as there is. But how could we have cooked up the worst political slogan of a generation with "Defund the Police." Like we're a bunch of suburban socialists. lol!! Gotta love us for always snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Hah! — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) June 29, 2021

The repercussion: Saltz's tweet went viral but mostly among the left-leaning Twitter crowd, who enthusiastically clowned on his contention that he was the most "far left progressive" there was, dragging the art critic for not giving a very strong case that he was, in fact, "left wing."

sounds like you aren't very left wing at all my man — mattie (@Lubchansky) June 29, 2021

Perhaps you aren't as far left or progressive as you think https://t.co/fsvDZMwLUW — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) June 30, 2021

"I am as far left insane progressive as there is." pic.twitter.com/AHHIPVWJWV — Bes D. Marx (@besf0rt) June 29, 2021

I represent the farthest reaches of extreme, radical leftist thought. No one, no thought, exists to the left of me. However, https://t.co/V5rQpfhjVu — Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer) June 29, 2021

always wanted to make one of these https://t.co/UPELIxedHE pic.twitter.com/liktqlSuuw — 🤌 arrest norman swan 🤌 (@macaulaybalkan) June 30, 2021

people who start with I am as far left usually are liberals https://t.co/0GP2dSP2BD — nashwa (@nashwakay) June 29, 2021

this is just nonsense. it's cartoon character shit. this guy hangs out with art gallery owners and generational scions for his work. of course he thinks faux-tendentious clintonian triangulation is some kind of rebellious act https://t.co/uJxIfOh89U — Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) June 30, 2021

This coming from a guy who was a huge pain in the ass to his much less well paid colleagues when New York mag was unionizing https://t.co/NazCqO8wNR — Brendan O'Connor (@_grendan) June 30, 2021

Wednesday

Phylicia Rashad

The character: Phylicia Rashad, former actress best known for her portrayal of Clair Huxtable, the wife of Bill Cosby's character, Cliff Huxtable, on "The Cosby Show," Howard University's dean of College of Fine Arts.

The plot: On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction and barred any further prosecution of the former TV star, who had served three years in prison for drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. The court found that Cosby shouldn't have been charged due to an agreement with a previous prosecutor. Rashad responded to the news by tweeting, ""FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted — a miscarriage of justice is corrected!"

The repercussion: Rashad's tweet celebrating Cosby's release from prison drew widespread condemnation from across the Twitterverse, including from students and alumni from Howard University, who felt Rashad's defense of Cosby was enraging and insensitive to Cosby's victims.

How safe would you feel on a college campus if your dean tweeted THAT. https://t.co/pIv8yEFquO — DE-GRASSY DRIP (@RegardingJosh) June 30, 2021

That Phylicia Rashad tweet hurt a lot more than I thought it would. I woke up this morning like, damn, man. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) July 1, 2021

Finally had to put my giant Phylicia Rashad lawn inflatable back in the garage 😩 — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) July 1, 2021

But the coup de grâce of internet responses to Rashad's tweet came from Janet Hubert, best known as Aunt Viv on "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," who exclaimed, "Phylicia what are you thinking!!!"

"I don't know you but to say this was terribly wrong," she added. "EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then. How could you NOT! Get your umbrella sista here comes the shit shower. I am outraged that he has been released. Yes he is an old ass guilty man!"

She added, "I would have said he's old he's out and I'm happy for him, but he still ...guilty. I know 5 women who have not come forward. Enough Ya'll we know better. Powerful men do wrong things, black or white..."

I would have said he's old he's out and I'm happy for him, but he still …guilty. I know 5 women who have not come forward. Enough Ya'll we know better. Powerful men do wrong things, black or white… — Janet Hubert (@OGJanetHubert) June 30, 2021

After the widespread backlash from the internet and Aunt Viv, Rashad appeared to back away from her defense of Cosby, deleting her earlier tweet, and wrote that she "fully support[ed] survivors of sexual assault coming forward." She did not appear to apologize for her previous statement however.

I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing. — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

Rashad's employer Howard University later issued a statement saying Rashad's tweet "lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault." "Survivors of sexual assault will always be our priority," the college wrote in a statement.

Thursday

Josh Barro

The character: Josh Barro, senior editor for Business Insider, not a grill guy.

The plot: On Thursday, ahead of the 4th of July, known as "America's most popular BBQing holiday," Barro tweeted, "Your grill is filthy, has poor temperature control, and for some idiot reason has the heating element *below* the food so fat drips into it and catches fire. There's a better way to cook: In your kitchen."

Your grill is filthy, has poor temperature control, and for some idiot reason has the heating element *below* the food so fat drips into it and catches fire. There's a better way to cook: In your kitchen. https://t.co/gvolhBOhRu — Josh Barro (@jbarro) July 1, 2021

The repercussion: Barro's perspective that grills were a terrible way to prepare barbecued platters was given a historic ratio, receiving over 12,000 quote-tweets, with some people characterizing his opinion that "Grilling is bad" as "the worst take" they'd ever seen, ribbing him that he didn't know how to actually properly grill.

I feel like I'm a professional at ignoring horrible takes. But I cannot ignore this. Maybe the worst take I've ever seen — on any subject. Grilling is awesome. Go away, kitchen guy. https://t.co/7w2bXTJIpc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 2, 2021

"Quick, it's one of the most popular grilling weekends of the year… someone write an article shitting on grilling for hate clicks!" – Business insider editors — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 2, 2021

It's obvious you never learned to grill properly or heard of indirect heat.



Me: pic.twitter.com/pq8hTo3UOK — I'd Rather be Grilling (@ClayFoxThoughts) July 1, 2021

Bro just admit you don't have a backyard to grill in lmao https://t.co/cASNwgIyUL pic.twitter.com/fJMg9pMFJV — James (@MKUltraMoney) July 1, 2021

Friday

Kirstie Alley

The character: Kirstie Alley, star of "Cheers," Disney's made-for-TV movie "Toothless;" chief CNN antagonist.

The plot: On Friday, Alley went on a tweetstorm about the state of American moral values, quipping that television had "gone too far" and that the new generation would be "praising Caligula. Alley also erroneously claimed in her tweets that teen pregnancy and abortion rates were "out the roof."

Was watching TV …we've gone too far in my opinion. I feel sorry for our children. Their exposure to everything perverse on every kind of screen is mind boggling. And even more tragic, it's being hyped as "normal". — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) July 2, 2021

No other generation has had such easy access to the underbelly of humanity. SO many screens & chronic bombardment of images and concepts. Our current society would have been praising Caligula. Protect your children. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) July 2, 2021

I'm kinda on a roll but my heart's heavy with the shit that's being crammed down our kid's throats. A "moral code" is not old fashioned. Morals are simply guidelines for better survival. Explicit sexual "education" and "select" ideals being forced on kids is NOT better survival. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) July 2, 2021

I'm kinda on a roll but my heart's heavy with the shit that's being crammed down our kid's throats. A "moral code" is not old fashioned. Morals are simply guidelines for better survival. Explicit sexual "education" and "select" ideals being forced on kids is NOT better survival. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) July 2, 2021

People are becoming so "open minded" that down the road they will support pediphilia as people "just loving children"

You think I'm kidding. I'm not. It's the direction this insanity is headed. You can "ok boomer" me all you want but this is where we will veer unless we change. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) July 2, 2021

My generation had zero public sex talk and zero sex education. In "health" class we did learn about "periods".. sort of🤣🤣🤣

But I can honestly say sex came fairly naturally when the occasion arose. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) July 2, 2021

AND now with all this sex "education" more girls than ever are getting pregnant and abortion rates are out the roof… sooooooo what's YOUR point? https://t.co/63R59iCPOc — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) July 2, 2021

The repercussion: Alley's jeremiad about America's moral decline, sex education, et al became a trending topic on Twitter, with people helpfully fact-checking several of her claims about abortion and pregnancy rates.

Kirstie Alley claims "more girls than ever are getting pregnant & abortion rates are out the roof," blaming sex education.



Teen Pregnancy Rate

1990: 117.6 in 1,000 (historic peak)

2013: 43.4 (historic low)



Teen Abortion Rate

1988: 44.0 (historic peak)

2013: 10.6 (historic low) https://t.co/INvXTldmro pic.twitter.com/B4hNfNdiqT — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) July 2, 2021

Kirstie Alley, loved your work on Cheers. However, when you say "abortion rates are out the roof…", that's not accurate. Here is the #data… #factcheck @kirstiealley @Debiforrest pic.twitter.com/H7NTX13Lxe — Andy Fox for a happy, safe, better world! (@factandrumor) July 2, 2021

Me: Siri, who is Kirstie Alley?



Siri: Kirstie Alley is the Scott Baio of James Woods — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) July 2, 2021

Is there any way we can get Shelley Long to replace Kirstie Alley on Twitter? — Secret Agent Number Six (@DesignationSix) July 2, 2021



Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which includes a local news anchor revealing how a "normal teen's bedroom" could be a den of drugs.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected].