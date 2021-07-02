Clair Huxtable Gets Dunked On By Aunt Viv Over Her Terrible Cosby Tweet, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
This week's characters include a New York magazine art critic who badly misjudged his political ideology, a "Cosby Show" matriarch who got taken to task by a "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" matriarch, a guy who tried to pick a fight on grills and a former "Cheers" star lamenting the decline of moral values in the most fact-challenged way possible.
Tuesday
Jerry Saltz
The character: Jerry Saltz, senior art critic and columnist for New York magazine, self-described "far left insane progressive," the world's most insane coffee drinker.
The plot: On Tuesday, Saltz tweeted that he was "as far left insane progressive" as there is, but felt "defund the police" was the worst political slogan of a generation.
The repercussion: Saltz's tweet went viral but mostly among the left-leaning Twitter crowd, who enthusiastically clowned on his contention that he was the most "far left progressive" there was, dragging the art critic for not giving a very strong case that he was, in fact, "left wing."
Wednesday
Phylicia Rashad
The character: Phylicia Rashad, former actress best known for her portrayal of Clair Huxtable, the wife of Bill Cosby's character, Cliff Huxtable, on "The Cosby Show," Howard University's dean of College of Fine Arts.
The plot: On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction and barred any further prosecution of the former TV star, who had served three years in prison for drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. The court found that Cosby shouldn't have been charged due to an agreement with a previous prosecutor. Rashad responded to the news by tweeting, ""FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted — a miscarriage of justice is corrected!"
The repercussion: Rashad's tweet celebrating Cosby's release from prison drew widespread condemnation from across the Twitterverse, including from students and alumni from Howard University, who felt Rashad's defense of Cosby was enraging and insensitive to Cosby's victims.
But the coup de grâce of internet responses to Rashad's tweet came from Janet Hubert, best known as Aunt Viv on "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," who exclaimed, "Phylicia what are you thinking!!!"
"I don't know you but to say this was terribly wrong," she added. "EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then. How could you NOT! Get your umbrella sista here comes the shit shower. I am outraged that he has been released. Yes he is an old ass guilty man!"
She added, "I would have said he's old he's out and I'm happy for him, but he still ...guilty. I know 5 women who have not come forward. Enough Ya'll we know better. Powerful men do wrong things, black or white..."
After the widespread backlash from the internet and Aunt Viv, Rashad appeared to back away from her defense of Cosby, deleting her earlier tweet, and wrote that she "fully support[ed] survivors of sexual assault coming forward." She did not appear to apologize for her previous statement however.
Rashad's employer Howard University later issued a statement saying Rashad's tweet "lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault." "Survivors of sexual assault will always be our priority," the college wrote in a statement.
Thursday
Josh Barro
The character: Josh Barro, senior editor for Business Insider, not a grill guy.
The plot: On Thursday, ahead of the 4th of July, known as "America's most popular BBQing holiday," Barro tweeted, "Your grill is filthy, has poor temperature control, and for some idiot reason has the heating element *below* the food so fat drips into it and catches fire. There's a better way to cook: In your kitchen."
The repercussion: Barro's perspective that grills were a terrible way to prepare barbecued platters was given a historic ratio, receiving over 12,000 quote-tweets, with some people characterizing his opinion that "Grilling is bad" as "the worst take" they'd ever seen, ribbing him that he didn't know how to actually properly grill.
Friday
Kirstie Alley
The character: Kirstie Alley, star of "Cheers," Disney's made-for-TV movie "Toothless;" chief CNN antagonist.
The plot: On Friday, Alley went on a tweetstorm about the state of American moral values, quipping that television had "gone too far" and that the new generation would be "praising Caligula. Alley also erroneously claimed in her tweets that teen pregnancy and abortion rates were "out the roof."
The repercussion: Alley's jeremiad about America's moral decline, sex education, et al became a trending topic on Twitter, with people helpfully fact-checking several of her claims about abortion and pregnancy rates.
