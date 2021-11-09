Why Chris Pratt Is Not Qualified To Voice Garfield, And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
'Tis the season to tackle one of many November-specific initiatives (but not all of them at once), to fill ourselves with soup and to admire fall apparel for animals. Enjoy.
- All work and no play makes for a miserable November:
2. Bring back misusing calculators:
3. Rebranding opportunity:
4. 'Tis the season:
5. The most compelling sales pitch I've ever seen:
6. Casting directors, listen up:
7. Non-cute content:
8. VERY cute content:
9. Really makes you think:
10. Brave:
