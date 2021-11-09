Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos
Why Chris Pratt Is Not Qualified To Voice Garfield, And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
I DID MY OWN RESEARCH
·Updated:

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

'Tis the season to tackle one of many November-specific initiatives (but not all of them at once), to fill ourselves with soup and to admire fall apparel for animals. Enjoy.

  1. All work and no play makes for a miserable November:

2. Bring back misusing calculators:

3. Rebranding opportunity:

4. 'Tis the season:

5. The most compelling sales pitch I've ever seen:

6. Casting directors, listen up:

7. Non-cute content:

8. VERY cute content:

9. Really makes you think:

10. Brave:



For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

IT'S VERY REFRESHING

In one of the most famous episodes of "Seinfeld," Jerry and Kramer are watching the operation of a man getting a splenectomy and in a series of unfortunate events, end up dropping a Junior Mint into the open body of the surgery patient. Would that have been dangerous?

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x