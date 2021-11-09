Why Chris Pratt Is Not Qualified To Voice Garfield, And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

'Tis the season to tackle one of many November-specific initiatives (but not all of them at once), to fill ourselves with soup and to admire fall apparel for animals. Enjoy.

All work and no play makes for a miserable November:

imagine a guy doing no shave november, not nut november, and nanowrimo all at once. that's just the dad from the shining tbh — em (@uncle_emmington) November 6, 2021

2. Bring back misusing calculators:

calculator: 5318008



me: i hate math



BOOBIES :ɹoʇɐlnɔlɐɔ



me: the language of the universe. so beautiful — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) November 9, 2021

3. Rebranding opportunity:

Mike's Beautiful Dark Twisted Lemonade — mr dirt (@pubertyblockers) November 6, 2021

4. 'Tis the season:

5. The most compelling sales pitch I've ever seen:

6. Casting directors, listen up:

chris pratt rejected chubby, sinful life and embraced dieting and jesus christ, and this is why he is not qualified to voice garfield — LB Hunktears (@hunktears) November 2, 2021

7. Non-cute content:

Always thought Yoda was cute until I learned of Baby Yoda. Now regular Yoda is lower than a dog to me — walker (@walkercapl) November 3, 2021

8. VERY cute content:

found out farmers often protect their young cows from frostbite by using special earmuffs and i mean just look at them pic.twitter.com/9lEsadRH1A — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) November 7, 2021

9. Really makes you think:

pic.twitter.com/Ls24uyYLip — The Artist Formerly Known As Goose (@TrevorWoggon) November 7, 2021

10. Brave:

I did my own research, I'm putting my clock forward. — The CW (@CJW_101) November 7, 2021





