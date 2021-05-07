Brit Shares The Top Three Culture Shocks He Experienced Eating In Restaurants In The US
Why are there so many ways to cook your eggs, for starters?
[Via TikTok]
Dozens of companies are developing shots — and some will likely succeed as COVID lingers.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A driver tries to show off the power of his just bought Ferrari 488 Pista and embarrassingly wrecks it.
Marc Daniel Bernardo and Katkat Manimtim have become TikTok royalty, but still struggle to earn a living on the platform that made them famous.
The sprawling 66,000 square-foot complex sits on Lake Washington in the Seattle area, in the same pampered neighborhood as the home of fellow uber-rich person Jeff Bezos. It's estimated to be worth more than $130 million.
At a press event on Thursday, Jake Paul apparently stole Floyd Mayweather's hat and sparked a brawl. Staged or completely real? You decide.
Millennials had Four Loko. Gen Z — thanks to TikTok and the mechanics of accidental virality — has BuzzBallz.
Jen Psaki, who has served as the Biden Administration's press secretary since January, says she'll be stepping down next year and plans to spend more time with her family.
And keep in mind that the truck behind is only driving 43 kilometers per hour.
A supply shortage caused by bad weather in poultry-producing states is leading bars and restaurants to up their menu prices.
The release of the new Go FlyEase felt more exclusive than inclusive. Now, disabled people are voicing their concerns with how the sneaker was handled.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Keep an eye on what's going on both inside and out of your your house.
Which state has the highest number of Capitol insurrection-related arrests per capita?
Irish president Michael D Higgins's pet Misneach, a very playful Bernese mountain dog, kept trying to get his attention during a press conference.
As people grow older, they gain greater control of their feelings. How do they do that? And can they teach young whippersnappers a thing or two?
Discussing other people's bodies and what they choose to do with them is a tough balancing act between respecting people's agency and personal boundaries, and considering the ramifications of how they choose to project these decisions to the rest of the world.
Watch this artist cleverly turn text into a portrait.
After 12 seasons and 11 years on medical drama "Grey's Anatomy," actor Jesse Williams, who played the show's Dr. Jackson Avery, is bowing out.
Brett Gelman, the star of Amazon Prime's "Tom Clancy's Without Remorse," says, "I want to stretch myself and do everything that I know I can do."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The PlayStation 2 is the most sold console of all time, with the Nintendo DS coming in as a close second at 154 million units sold. But who else rounds up the list?
Astronomers spent decades looking for objects from outside our own solar system. Then two arrived at once. When should we expect the next one? And what can they teach us?
We're not big fans of eye strain, but we're really into this sick leather book light.
Don't want to buy new shorts every single year? Pick up some of these drawstring paddle shorts, and you're good to go.
This wildly impressive jacket is waterproof, anti-odor, thermo-regulating and perfect for every single season.
Some kitchen drawers can be opened with just one motion. Not this kitchen drawer.
Consumers around the world are increasingly opting for electric vehicles, and in some places like Norway, EVs have even become the top-seller. But which electric car has won over the most people around the globe?
After a secret meeting between the couple and the wealthy sex offender, Melinda was furious and told friends she wanted nothing to do with Epstein, The Daily Beast has learned.
This husky throws a tantrum at being told to go down the stairs.
This week, we've also got "the way I am going to read your ass on Tuesday" and comparing US transportation to European transportation.
You already know that the Avengers would be better off without Hawkeye and Star-Lord. We made a couple more cuts.
It's remarkable how far we've come from the early squiggly days of animation to our high-tech offerings put out by Pixar.
The White House was in need of substantial upgrades to its future security apparatus, updates that would include digging deeply and extensively across acres of pristine green grass. But the Trumps weren't so inclined.
Ready or not, the world is opening up. Creating a daily rhythm calendar can help you take it all in at your own pace.
Tom and Jerry usually have a comical theme running throughout their shorts, but in "Blue Cat Blues," the darkest entry in their canon, the animators curiously decided to tackle depression.
An underprepared industry is losing a generation of journalists to despair, trauma and moral injury as they cover the story of a lifetime.
Nikki Pechet started Homebound, a marketplace for home design and construction, after the devastating 2017 fires in Northern California. Now she has her sights set on addressing the rest of America's dire housing shortage.
Seth Meyers lit into Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's Fox News publicity stunt.
Nat Geo photographer Brian Skerry recounts a recent trip to New Zealand to shoot the groundbreaking special "Secrets of the Whales."
Coveted by Russian royalty, the jewel-studded Amber Room disappeared during World War II. But two clues gave it new life.
The SmarterEveryDay crew decree that there can be only one weed eater to rule them all, and test out which ones can survive a feat of strength and observe the damage with an extremely high speed camera.
Jeff Bezos has an ex-wife, a girlfriend, four children and billions of reasons to watch whether Joe Biden's tax overhaul wins congressional approval.
I thought of home as a waiting room, the place I had to be until I could go somewhere else. Then I left, and missed it terribly.
Back in the 1970s, it was reported that the CIA lost a nuclear power packs during a botched mission on a mountainside in India. Could this year's devastating flood season be caused by that?
Apple's high-end noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are just $197 at Amazon today, so now's an excellent time to buy.
The next major Windows 10 update will focus on design
He has places he has to be going to, and no time to spare.