Woman Talks About The Most Foolish Thing She's Ever Done After A Breakup
We've all done foolish things for love, but not something that could possibly have tanked our credit scores.
[Via TikTok]
2020 may be over, but the internet is intent on dragging its beef with Chris Pratt into the new year.
Over the last 10 years, Tesla has made the once derided electric car into a hot commodity across the globe. But how affordable are their vehicles in different countries?
These travelers took a cross-country train trip from coast to coast back in January 2020. Here's what the journey looks like.
A Dodge Challenger attempts to overtake a Tesla Model 3 and quickly rear ends an unfortunate Honda.
Not much is known about the refractory period, but one theory suggests it may be a survival mechanism to keep men from fatally exhausting themselves.
Tired of dinner and a movie? Mix things up with this very sweet game for two.
Of all the toxic male figures in media, we have never considered the side characters in Disney movies.
Rep. Liz Cheney survived to fight another battle but on a raucous and defining day, the appeasement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene by House Republicans sent their party lurching further down the road to extremism.
Say goodbye to 666 Fifth Avenue and hello to the 660 Fifth.
Some states consider it to polite manners when you say "ma'am." Some do not.
A tendies-fueled fever upended finance, albeit briefly, and left normies hugging index funds. The serious money is still going long.
Testing found high levels of arsenic, lead and cadmium in some ingredients, congressional investigators said.
The 5MadMovieMakers designed a windy Hot Wheels loop of epic proportions.
That's the idea behind @Pizza, a F*ckJerry curation which is launching on UberEats.
Show everyone you're part of the GameStonk revolution. Tri-blend construction. Comfortable and durable. Contemporary fit. Lightweight.
"Framing Britney Spears" provides a much-needed crash course in the saga of Spears' controversial conservatorship. So effective, it could also be a #FreeBritney recruitment tool.
A native Californian returns to make snarkily accurate observations about the state of the state.
A virtual festival made for a new experience, but the entries remained world-class.
The last few weeks of the coronavirus crisis has been especially taxing on our mental health. Here's why, and some advice on coping.
Here is a guide to novel versions of the COVID-causing virus — and genetic changes that can make them more contagious and evasive in the body
The zookeepers took their resident penguins on a stroll in the snow to visit their polar bear neighbor.
The TV personality's long history of peddling pseudoscience and misinformation could not be more at odds with the quiz show.
Storyful compiled some of their favorite dangerous stunts.
The rising Democratic star was found in a Miami Beach hotel with a male sex worker and suspected drugs. To keep their marriage together, he and his wife, R. Jai, had to embrace a new dynamic of "radical honesty" in their relationship.
A college student Googled his remote instructor and found an obituary.
Is the stunning performance and efficiency of the new Apple Silicon Macs enough to make everything better again for the Mac? Hmmm.
Here's a short documentary about the most dangerous farts on earth and how flatulent goats set off a plane's smoke alarm.
You might not have kids, and you might not spend much time worrying about gaming. But you can still recognize that as a society, we often spend a lot of time worrying about how a cultural product is affecting a group of people — kids, teen girls, grown-ass women — and very little time actually talking to the people actually consuming it.
Violinist Dominique Hammons had a whole crowd cheering with his electrifying performance of the New Orleans Saints' unofficial anthem "Choppa Style."
Forti Goods puts the high in high-end furniture.
Images of power, machismo and "don't tread on me" individualism dominated truck marketing for years — turning a rural utility vehicle into an unmistakable symbol of violence.
This could have gone very wrong easily, but fortunately it didn't.
The Amazon founder's relentless quest for "customer ecstasy" made him one of the world's richest people — now he's looking to the unlimited resources of space. Is he the genius our age of consumerism deserves?
The owner of a store in Naples, Florida, doesn't believe masks work or that over 400,000 Americans have died from COVID.
In "Fake Famous," journalist Nick Bilton sets out to document how easy it is to manufacture celebrity online.
Eye strain is a real problem, and we're open to any solution to relieve the stress. Not only is this massager surprisingly affordable, but it's highly recommended as well.
Thomas Kinkade, one of the most successful painters of the 1990s, inspires hate with a fiery passion of a thousand suns.
Scores of Roman Catholic dioceses in the US had more than $10 billion in cash and other readily available funds when they received at least $1.5 billion from the federal government's small business emergency relief program.
The grandson of the famous explorer is creating a sea station where scientists can live under the ocean while studying climate change.
Car expert Sandy Munroe once described the early design of a Tesla Model 3 as a knockoff of a 1990s Kia. Elon Musk sits down with him to discuss how they fixed these design issues.
US officials say the Chinese government is trying to collect Americans' DNA, and they believe a recent offer from a Chinese company for assistance in COVID-19 testing was suspicious.
How Vista Equity Partners' boss parlayed connections, charity and cooperation to win a non-prosecution agreement from the Justice Department.
Trevor Mahlmann caught a rare glimpse of the SpaceX Falcon 9 flying in front of the moon.
Keith Gill was an early endorser of GameStop on his YouTube channel. But a regulator in Massachusetts wants to know about his day job.
Individual investors weren't the only ones to make money on GameStop's rally
Everyone has that one purchase that they spent a huge sum of money on that they wish they could get back.