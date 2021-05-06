Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
GLOVE-HATE RELATIONSHIP
·Updated:

This Australian man saw that the baby koala was sitting on the side of the road and was way too close to cars.

@lozzwright_

Dad watched as cars over the kress of the hill nearly miss this koala on the middle of the road. He decided to rescue him and put him safe in a tree

♬ original sound – Lozz Wright
@lozzwright_

Reply to @heatherhappiness he climbed the tree and resumed living his best life

♬ original sound – Lozz Wright


[Via Boing Boing]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x