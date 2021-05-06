Brave Australian Dad Rescues The Angriest Baby Koala Who Is Not Liking The Rescue One Bit
This Australian man saw that the baby koala was sitting on the side of the road and was way too close to cars.
[Via Boing Boing]
This Australian man saw that the baby koala was sitting on the side of the road and was way too close to cars.
[Via Boing Boing]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
How to apologize and actually repair the damage done, according to research.
On April 22, two security guards were nearly robbed while they were transporting cash in an armored truck in South Africa. Here's more footage of the attempted heist.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A door on her staircase apparently leads to a hidden, blocked staircase in the house.
It's yet another win for the diet that wins gold medals in best diet for heart health and weight loss — a new study found it protects your brain as well.
In the most egalitarian countries, poor and less educated adults were more protected from job losses.
Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade clapped back at a 6th grader who had the temerity to prefer Joe Biden's handling of the pandemic over Donald Trump.
Elites now secure wealth and privilege for their children through education, perverting the true value of learning in the process.
Do transgender women and girls have a constitutional right to play on women's sports teams? That question will be argued before the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday.
Eugene Bostick noticed that people were abandoning elderly dogs near his property, so he built a train for them in this clip from 2015.
With "The Bad Batch," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "The Mandalorian" and more, Disney is finally forming its own Marvel-like shared universe for "Star Wars."
Not just one of the deadly sins — this sloth gives us a life-affirming hug as we float happily in the pool.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
This Australian man saw that the baby koala was sitting on the side of the road and was way too close to cars.
In 1938, there was a surge of classified ads in this newspaper as parents — including my grandparents — scrambled to get their children out of the Reich. What became of the families?
These hallowed 26 words shield internet companies from being held responsible for what people post and share. But the web's most sacred law is a false idol.
Especially in the East Bay, this type of sale isn't an anomaly anymore.
Some people's houses always tend to smell amazing. Here are their secrets.
It's surprisingly not too far, Belgium and the United Kingdom if you use the Channel Tunnel.
Stromboli's volcano is always active, always at the brink of devastating paroxysms. For those who visit the island as tourists or scientists, it is a spectacle like no other.
There are a lot of efficiency hacks you can exploit with classes being taught online.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The sprawling TLC franchise changed the game in reality TV.
On June 28, I (and 265 other interns) had the privilege of going to one of the four annual intern BBQs hosted by Bill Gates at his house in Medina, Washington. This visit was probably one of the coolest experiences of my life.
Forget to buy something nice for Mother's Day? Don't worry, we all make mistakes. Thankfully, there's still some time to grab something on the double from the internet.
Make every breakfast special with this bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup from Pappy. We cannot get enough of the stuff.
Two Nike marketers and a Montana fishing guide spent two years developing custom bamboo fabric blends to create the most comfortable performance clothing imaginable.
Different movies and shows have tackled it different ways, and"Ted Lasso" pushed the envelope on this due to logistical challenges while filming during the pandemic.
On platforms like Substack and Patreon, subscriptions can be emotional purchases. But others, like Amazon Prime, feel more like utilities.
"Untangling the Web" was a bizarre testament to the NSA's understating of the how the internet worked.
Photographer Illya Ovchar examines the subject of truth in photography and explores whether all photographs are lies.
The return of supersonic flight is coming soon. How will they improve on the failure of the Concorde?
News about peeing in bottles has made its way around the web, but there are a bunch more weird and sometimes disturbing things you should know about what it's like to be an employee at an Amazon warehouse.
Seeing the original 35mm prints of Steven Spielberg's 1993 masterpiece shows how much gets lost on the cutting room floor.
Is Glenn Frey and Don Henley's country-rock band the most popular, yet least loved group in rock history?
Killer sweaters, white sneakers, the odd pair of leather pants: the funnyman's movie-star prime was full of great looks.
"Daily Show" correspondent Desi Lydic takes us on a tour of the cringey life and times of Texas Senator Ted Cruz.
The Arizona town of Snowflake has two great institutions.
Hitting, which was already notoriously difficult to begin with, is now basically impossible.
Germans may be very perplexed by the way prices and sales taxes work in the US.
Everyone is burned out, either because there is no difference between personal and work space or because they're still going into work each day during the pandemic.
Pete Davidson spoke to Seth Meyers about the Elon Musk drama facing "SNL."
Conservatives are weaponizing "cancel culture" against progressives. Progressives are using it to eviscerate each other.
Feelings about the vaccine are intertwined with feelings about the pandemic.
A dad helps a motorist get out of a ditch and endears himself to his children.
The new documentary "Knots: A Forced Marriage Story" tells the stories of young women and girls who are married off to men against their will and then trapped in unholy matrimony.
A software firm in Argentina is trying a radical experiment in employee transparency and democracy.
Meghan McCain did not mince words on "The View" over her feelings for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's attack on Liz Cheney.
COVID isn't done with us. The decisions we make now will have life-and-death consequences for millions.