👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

RIP

8 diggs hollywoodreporter.com

Song Yoo-Jung first came to prominence as a cosmetics model for Estee Lauder. She made her K-drama debut in MBC's "Golden Rainbow" in 2013. She also starred in dramas "Make Your Wish" and "School 2017." She also appeared in the music video "Goodbye Road" by the K-pop band iKON.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample