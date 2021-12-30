Getting too stoned is a nightmare in itself... for like an hour at least. That hour, though, is a shitty one. You ever wish weed wasn't as strong as it was, so you could smoke a bunch of it without the fear of greening out? Well, the folks over at Binoid have a solution. It's called Delta 8.

Delta 9 THC is the form we are all familiar with. It makes up pretty much all available marijuana products today. Delta 9, as a chemical, binds itself perfectly with your cannabinoid receptors and as a result you get really, really stoned when you ingest it. Delta 8 on the hand is a form of THC that doesn't bind perfectly to your receptors giving you a more relaxed, mellow high.

It is also worth mentioning that Delta 8 THC is a derivative of hemp, so it is legal to purchase online in 30 states, even the ones where marijuana isn't legal yet. As it is a derivative of hemp the prices on these products are way cheaper than buying traditional bud.

Delta 8 is a relatively new innovation in the world of weed, because of that you should be wary about where you buy it. Binoid is a trusted brand in the realm of Delta 8 and has been a trusted provider in the past. They offer a wide variety of means through which you can see for yourself how much cleaner and more creative the high is. The best part is, you can get 25% off today with code DIGG25 to try any of Binoid's Delta 8 products!

Delta 8 Vapes

First off are their selection of vapes. They offer both 1000mg disposable and cartridge-based platforms with multiple strains like blue dream and granddaddy purp. So, if you're looking for either an energetic high or a relaxed, end of the day kind of vibe they have a product for you.

Delta 8 Gummies & Edibles

Next up are the edibles. With a range of products such as gummies, lollipops, brownies and even taffy, Binoid offers a menu that is second to none. Their Delta 8 gummies are their most popular and loved product, with over 600 reviews! They have 25mg of Delta 8 gummy, enough for an amazing experience.

Delta 8 Capsules and Tinctures

For today's modern stoners on the go Binoid has created a lineup of gel capsules that save you the time and hassle of sparking up in the middle of the day or even ripping a cloud from a vape pen. Their gel caps have 750mg of Delta 8 in each. Alongside these there is also a Delta 8 tincture dropper. With this you can use under your tongue, put a few drops in your morning coffee or create your own sort of edibles. They have 1000mg, 2500mg, and 5000mg dosage options.

The year is coming to an end and with it so should your anxiety about getting too blitzed off a couple of hits from a joint or taking too much of an edible. Delta 8 is the future of THC, and you should experience it for yourself. This last year has brought us enough anxiety, so if you're looking for a way to experience THC without the weird vibes, make sure to check out Binoid's Delta 8 products. Use code DIGG25 for 25% off Binoid's Delta 8 products today!