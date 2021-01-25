Bill Nye The Science Guy Tried Stand-Up Comedy In The Late '80s, And, Well, It Really Was Something
It's okay, Bill, at least you're good with the science.
[Via Twitter]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
It's okay, Bill, at least you're good with the science.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
What makes a Rolls-Royce car, which starts at $300,000, worth the price tag? We asked the authors of a new book on the luxury automaker.
GameStop's rally will likely force many of the remaining short-sellers to close their positions, said Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Partners.
While the fire escape may not be broken, as the woman initially thought — to use a fire escape, you have to put your weight on it to let the ladder come down — maybe it's still best not to make an exit this way.
Having had no prior experience feeding the fox, the woman was pleasantly surprised when the fox came closer to her when she called it.
How an HIV specialist in Germany is using media law to erase reporting of sexual abuse allegations against him
Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that executives have had a series of meetings with writers with the goal of bringing the blockbuster franchise to television.
Only in Portland will you meet people who insist on being called "Deyf" instead of "Dave."
Many hikers hope their treks will make them better at other sports. Instead, mine kept me from distance running for a year — a common side effect we don't discuss enough.
A group of friends embark on a journey of "controlled alcoholism" in Thomas Vinterberg's "Another Round."
It's okay, Bill, at least you're good with the science.
The new HBO docuseries "The Lady and the Dale" revisits Elizabeth Carmichael, a con artist — and trans woman — behind the 1970s three-wheeled car The Dale.
The former president has all but vanished from public view while his former team navigates an unforgiving job market.
She's seen your memes.
"It's reasonable to ask how many chances a person can expect, and how institutions like The Times are doing that math."
Jet streams can make your flight longer or shorter, depending on which way you are going. How do they work?
My friendship is strong. My hunger is stronger.
The purpose behind the MatISS experiment is to test out how five advanced materials can prevent illness-causing microorganisms from settling and growing in microgravity.
Film auteur Werner Herzog talks about growing up without skateboarding in Bavaria, why he'd pick a particular genre of classical music to soundtrack skate videos and explains why David Blaine annoys him.
From "The Room" to "Eraserhead" to "Rocky Horror," these are the best movies to ever inspire deep obsession.
In a VICE World News investigation, Rohingya women share their harrowing stories of being sold to men in Kashmir.
Opening a bottle of soda by twisting open the bottle cap is for amateurs.
Twitter has suspended the account that tweeted it.
Watch Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and more on every screen in your house. This simple HDMI stick transforms every HDTV into a smart device with Alexa.
More people are leaving than are moving to the Golden State. Here's why.
Cultivating a business in prison isn't illegal — but it's often punishable. Here's why that makes no sense if rehabilitation really is the ultimate goal.
While there's a security mesh underneath to keep the kid from really hurting himself, we're glad that he has a cat as a protector.
QAnon has started to merge with even more extreme conspiracy theories, including the "sovereign citizen" movement.
One of the most lenient corporate criminal deals ever was quietly cut during the president's final weeks in power.
The conversation and the treatment are very different.
Firmly linking teen suicides to school closings is difficult, but rising mental health emergencies and suicide rates point to the toll the pandemic lockdown is taking.
As CEO of Occidental Petroleum, Vicki Hollub made the biggest deal the oil business had seen in years. Will it also go down as the biggest failure?
It's a strange reality we live in these days.
Covidvaxcount constantly checks the websites of both the Centers for Disease Control and the individual states as they report the current vaccination numbers. Here's how many people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Alpha Global includes workers from 10 countries, including the United States and Germany
Ziyah Holman blew away the competition with this extraordinary comeback.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Somehow this song has existed across lyric websites since at least 2007—except, as far as anyone knows, the song itself has never actually existed.
Never before has the Windows "Error' message sounded so pleasant to our ears.
We reached out to space experts, asking a very simple question: What should be Biden's NASA priorities?
Millions of American children were placed in orphanages. Some didn't make it out alive.
It's not really rocket science.
The young French writer Pauline Harmange proudly embraces misandry and makes a splash beyond the literary scene.
For the first time since 1983, when Anheuser-Busch used all of its ad time to introduce a beer called Bud Light, the beer giant won't be advertising Budweiser during the Super Bowl.
For promotional purposes to get people to sign up for the Navy, a member of the Koninklijke Marine, or Royal Netherlands Navy, piloted a small drone inside a submarine.
Some of the biggest platform bets are services you've never heard of.
It's a great example of how pandemic UX can be done right.
Breaking with tradition, Budweiser won't be airing a Super Bowl ad for the first time in 37 years. Instead, the company will be redirecting their advertising budget to increasing COVID-19 vaccines awareness.