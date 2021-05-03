Bill Gates And Melinda Gates Announced They Are Divorcing. Here Are Some Of The Internet's Best Reactions
On Monday, Bill Gates sent shockwaves through the internet when he posted a tweet saying he and his wife of 27 years, Melinda Gates, are divorcing.
The news garnered swift reactions from Twitter users, with some expressing their shock and disbelief and others making funny jabs at one of the world's richest and most powerful couples splitting apart. Here are some of the best reactions we've seen so far.
Many internet users immediately recalled the divorce of Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott in 2019, and how Scott's divorce from Bezos, the founder of Amazon, made her one of the wealthiest women in the world.