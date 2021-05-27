Bicyclists Enter Into A Train Tunnel, Instantly Regret It
Don't worry, nothing unfortunate happens as the bikers realize their error immediately.
[Via Boing Boing]
Don't worry, nothing unfortunate happens as the bikers realize their error immediately.
[Via Boing Boing]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
I tried to sic my doctor on him, but she declined to get involved.
The latest trailer for "Old" offers a further glimpse into what is going on in M. Night Shyamalan's new movie.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Don't worry, nothing unfortunate happens as the bikers realize their error immediately.
"Charlie Bit Me" is preserved on YouTube, the featured boys' father confirms.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
Some people get ghosted online. Some people get ghosted in real life.
Faster than PCR and more accurate than lateral flow tests, the latest weapons against COVID-19 have four legs and a wet nose.
The economy is recovering but plenty of pandemic-era problems remain: working parents are struggling to find adequate child care, and people in jobs that require face-to-face interactions must weigh the health risks of returning to work.
Tyler and Alex Hoff are two of the most interesting people you'll ever meet in Marin City, California.
Benjamin Welton uses pen names to write racist articles. He's also a teacher, PhD student, and freelance writer for major media outlets. Now he's been exposed.
Highways radically reshaped cities, destroying dense downtown neighborhoods. Now, some cities are starting to take them down.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The app offers explosive growth for content creators. Gen Z cooks are taking advantage.
A tribute to the infamous Sears commercial that aired during the hottest days of summer.
"Knowing there's something that was free, accessible, and could have prevented their death, it's heartbreaking."
Internal documents, messages, and roadmaps show how crime app Citizen is pushing the boundary of what a private, app-enabled vigilante force may be capable of.
It seems like every year a Yellowstone tourist does something stupid and makes national news. Here's a ranking of the most notably stupid incidents at the park.
After almost a full year of work, young Slovakian designer Martin Vargic is introducing the brand new Map of the Internet, up to date for the year 2021.
A streaker took the field during the Nationals/Reds rain delay and proceeded to have the time of his life.
This was a good week for celebrity Twitter: David Lynch is living large, Bennifer 2.0 is going strong and Monica Lewinsky crafted perhaps history's most perfect tweet. Enjoy.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Using self-mesmerism I felt overtaken on a cellular level by a serene form of concentration. I began to accumulate pages and finish my projects.
Tony Sacco was tired of his customers getting fined $150 tickets for illegally parking in spots that weren't clearly marked handicapped.
Tired of looking at a screen all day? If you're bored and want to occupy yourself with something other than scrolling through your phone, you should treat your brain with these fun logic puzzles and brain teasers.
Save big on boots, joggers, swimwear, Father's Day gifts and more through Memorial Day.
Israeli soldiers — and the military itself — are trying to influence the Middle East narrative with sexy social media posts.
He posted photos to Instagram where he seems to be wearing the headphones
Brazil's president, it turns out, had a plan all along.
The price tag of a dress like that should have been a warning sign.
The former child actor Lisa Jakub tells Vulture about auditioning for and filming the hit Robin Williams movie "Mrs. Doubtfire," including bonding with her movie siblings in real life and realizing they were going to pull off the titular illusion.
This ambitious crowdfunding campaign has already earned over $1,700,000 on Kickstarter, and it promises to paint and dry your nails in a snap every time.
A woman was recorded at the Indianapolis airport causing a scene after she reportedly entered a restricted area and tussled with security.
In the Austrian capital, all aspects of public life, including transportation and language, are impacted by Vienna's aim of being an inclusive and gender-neutral destination.
There's a reason he's called El Mago.
Earlier today, Apple officially opened their new flagship retail store in Rome, Italy. Located on the popular Via del Corso street in the city's historical center.
On the Long Island Inferno, two fathers, both with complicated pasts took it all too far. Neither man was ever the same.
The real estate market has been booming for the past few years, but how much money do real estate agents actually make from it?
The single best predictor of whether someone believes in QAnon is which TV news station they watch.
The fight for control of the United States Senate is heating up, as Democrats look to go on the offense and Republicans hope to take the majority once again.
Dating is hard and often involves hurting someone else's feelings. Ali, a dating coach based in New York City, provides some insight into breaking off a date without leaving them devastated.
It's nearly impossible to delete yourself from the web totally, but you can wipe out quite a bit if you know where to start.
As Facebook contends with internal allegations of censorship, unequal enforcement, and pro-Israel bias, employees are worried it is once again bungling a politically charged issue with potential for violence.
That poor dock never saw it coming.
The Apple TV+ series about the power of kindness won over cynics and soccer skeptics alike. Will the Emmys be next?
The TV show sold us an idealized vision of these relationships. For young adults, the real thing is far harder to find.
In this Throwback Thursday clip from 2008, Ryan Reynolds told Conan the story of when he tried to make amends to a recovering alcoholic with, uh, alcohol.
Organizers around the country point to huge shifts in public perception — and gradual changes in policy — as this year's victories.
Holly Simmons was pals with her landlord before things took a turn 15 years ago. Now he faces a murder charge.