Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Please admire the grace of each vogue artist in the clip which is taken to the next level by the absurdly chaotic energy the creator of this TikTok brings.
Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows handed over a trove of pre-Jan. 6 documentation. It's damning stuff
Keanu Reeves had a funny response when notified his "Cyberpunk 2077" character was being modded in a NSFW way.
A conversation with the urologist and author Jesse Mills.
Researchers have uncovered the best way to discuss the benefits of vaccination with someone who's unsure. Here are the dos and don'ts of these tough conversations.
Doug DeMuro reviews the Lucid Air, which has been hyped as one of the cars Elon Musk is most worried about.
While California has the most coffee shops in America, you're better off finding an affordable cup on the East Coast.
It's beginning to look a lot more expensive for Christmas.
An off-handed joke Hasan Minhaj made about osteopathic doctors is ruining his life.
Only a couple of these images ever appeared in print, over 50 years ago in an obscure magazine out of the Soviet Union.
For years, a Welshman who threw away the key to his cybercurrency stash has been fighting to excavate the local landfill.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Tom Standage, an editor at The Economist, explains what their analysis of 2022 trends points to, which includes things like moving from pandemic to endemic, taming cryptocurrencies and much more.
Opportunity knocks in Dayton, and GM builds a creation myth around leaded gas: the seventh part of Jalopnik's series on the history of gasoline.
The blue-striped 'sea slug' looks cute but it packs a dangerous punch.
The top-ranked lightweight contender will fight Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 on Saturday for the division's crown.
TikTok cheesemonger Emilia D'Albero on putting together a cheese board that'll impress the hell out of everyone at your next dinner party.
This week, we have someone who is very mad that their coworker also brought rolls to the work potluck, a guy who doesn't like that his girlfriend doesn't shave her armpit hair and more.
Baz Luhrmann's "Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen)" features the memorable line, "Don't worry about the future; or worry, but know that worrying is as effective as trying to solve an algebra equation by chewing bubblegum." But as this viral Reddit thread points out, there might actually be quite a few things to look out for.
Brian Williams signed off from NBC News for the last time on Thursday. Here's a compilation of Jimmy Fallon's bit where they edited together clips to make it sound like he was rapping.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
This is how Brett Schmidt and Greg Pikulski — who run the prosthetic makeup and practical effects studio SPFX — work their magic and bring real life gore to the screen in your favorite films like "The Irishman," "Sicario" and more.
It may not exist yet, but no one in tech can risk ignoring Mark Zuckerberg's next big thing.
Every shirt sold on TeePublic benefits an independent artist, and that includes this gorgeous rainbow of kitties.
Here's how the Chinese electric carmaker BYD became a force to be reckoned with while remaining largely unknown in the United States.
After six television seasons, nine books and hundreds of plot twists, "The Expanse" concludes its TV and novel series within weeks of each other. Can it avoid the typical pitfalls of the genre series finale?
There are plenty of normal things to buy on Amazon, but sometimes you should just let your freak flag fly. We've rounded up some of the weirdest gifts you can buy on Amazon.
Miley Cyrus wasn't very subtle in trolling the "SNL" star about his romance with Kim Kardashian during this performance on Jimmy Fallon's late night show.
This curated box of Japanese snacks is worth every penny. Not only do we keep these around the house, they're our go-to gift these days.
Here is the definitive list of the fall's best games to buy for either your PS4 or PS5, and most of these games are available on other platforms as well, whether that be a PC, Xbox or Nintendo Switch.
Watch this plane make an extraordinary landing as Storm Barra swept through with 80mph winds.
Would you want to eat foam served in a plaster cast of the chef's mouth?
Japan is expected to shrink by 30 percent by 2060. Here's how the country's birth rates got so bad.
This week's characters also include an NFL team's embarrassing Photoshop job and a Congresswoman with an ill-advised family Christmas photo.
Phyllis Taylor's company is responsible for the longest-running oil spill in U.S. history. That's been a disaster for the Gulf of Mexico — but a tax bonanza for Taylor.
Ron Harper Jr. nails a three-pointer from way downtown to beat Purdue at the last second.
This story of how an associate of a music mogul pressured a 62-year-old temporary election worker at the center of a Trump conspiracy theory is based on previously unreported police recordings and reports, legal filings and Freeman's first media interview.
I witnessed Éric Zemmour electrify a seething and violent mob.
André Hueston Mack explains in great detail why wine glasses are designed differently and what wine to pair each unique design.
Zachary Zane helps a reader worried about her partner's porn history in this week's sex column, Sexplain It.
The slippery nature of obsessive-compulsive disorder has resulted in decades of misunderstanding and misdiagnosis.
"The American dream used to owning your own home," says writer Astra Taylor. "Now it's being debt-free." This beautifully illustrated short film about America's debt, made by Taylor, Kim Boekbinder, Jim Batt and Molly Crabapple dives into how Americans were left with life-changing debt; that's shown no signs of slowing down.
A coming winter surge and the spread of Omicron have made it clear that COVID is everyone's problem.
Is your coffee table just sitting there, crying out for a sick space book? This collection is chockablock with some of the finest photos of space we've ever seen.
Dr. Muneeb Shah answers questions about everything you've ever wanted to know, and more, about skincare.
Actor Jussie Smollett was convicted by a Cook County jury Thursday of staging and reporting a hate crime on himself, marking a dramatic end to a case that captivated the nation ever since he reported being attacked on a frigid night in Chicago nearly three years ago.
The Palm brand is now owned by a company that has no product vision. This isn't the old Palm we knew and loved.
Brittany Harrison, who was fired after exposing Starbucks's union busting, is breaking her silence about why she took a stand.