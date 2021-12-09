Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships
THERE ARE LAYERS TO IT
·Updated:

Please admire the grace of each vogue artist in the clip which is taken to the next level by the absurdly chaotic energy the creator of this TikTok brings.

@bestofvogue

HOLLERING-SCREAMING🗣AT EACH DIP😭 I'm still in TEARS at the "Let's goo" PART💀🤣 #voguing #voguedance #ballroomscene #fall

♬ original sound – Best of Vogue™

[Via TikTok/Twitter]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

WHAT, ME WORRY?

Baz Luhrmann's "Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen)" features the memorable line, "Don't worry about the future; or worry, but know that worrying is as effective as trying to solve an algebra equation by chewing bubblegum." But as this viral Reddit thread points out, there might actually be quite a few things to look out for.

CHAPTER CLOSED
theringer.com

After six television seasons, nine books and hundreds of plot twists, "The Expanse" concludes its TV and novel series within weeks of each other. Can it avoid the typical pitfalls of the genre series finale?

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x