Ted Cruz Is Practicing Self-Care, 8-Year-Olds With Coffee, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

NOW TO TAKE A LONG SIP OF COVID

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

I'm going to be honest: this past week has been a shitshow, and we have the tweets to prove it. But at the end of the day, if you can't look in the mirror and live laugh love, what do you have? So, folks, let's see some jokes.

I'm only going to ask this once… who opened the forbidden can?

2. Truer words have never been spoken:

If someone shrunk their kids today they'd be cancelled, straight up — Kyle Harris (@heykyleharris) February 17, 2021

3. Pain:

Netflix be like "we know exactly what movie you talkin bout but we ain't got it lol" — The Emperor (@GiftedAsia) February 18, 2021

4. It's like a little riddle you give yourself to solve:

I will continue to get my news the way I always have, painstakingly reverse engineering it from obscure satirical takes from strangers on Twitter — Alanta Colley (@Lannyopolis) February 17, 2021

5. New York children are just built different:

nyc the only place you'll see a 8 year old order a butter roll wit a coffee light & sweet before school — Meg (@heirmeg) February 18, 2021

6. 😤

I will refuse pic.twitter.com/ALecA2v8go — Robbie Richardson (@londonmikmaq) February 17, 2021

7. You know what? Hadn't thought of it that way.

imagine ted cruz getting on here like "self care is so important" — giabuchi lastrassi (@jaboukie) February 18, 2021

8. Tbh this feels reasonable:

we cannot accept anything less than $30,940.21 in student loan forgiveness from the biden administration. keep pushing them. not a penny less than that exact amount. for the economy. — 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗯 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗻 (@calebsaysthings) February 17, 2021

9. They're not BARS. They are PUDDLES of CRUMB and should be packaged ACCORDINGLY:

stfu before I open a nature valley bar on ur bed — e ☻ (@eemannnnn__) February 17, 2021

10. How many of us will be when the pandemic is over and bars open back up but we're too traumatized to go:

Presented without comment pic.twitter.com/oX8prTRMjl — Fi Bowler (@FionaBowler) February 17, 2021

Have a great weekend, folks.