Ted Cruz Is Practicing Self-Care, 8-Year-Olds With Coffee, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
I'm going to be honest: this past week has been a shitshow, and we have the tweets to prove it. But at the end of the day, if you can't look in the mirror and live laugh love, what do you have? So, folks, let's see some jokes.
- I'm only going to ask this once… who opened the forbidden can?
2. Truer words have never been spoken:
3. Pain:
4. It's like a little riddle you give yourself to solve:
5. New York children are just built different:
6. 😤
7. You know what? Hadn't thought of it that way.
8. Tbh this feels reasonable:
9. They're not BARS. They are PUDDLES of CRUMB and should be packaged ACCORDINGLY:
10. How many of us will be when the pandemic is over and bars open back up but we're too traumatized to go:
Have a great weekend, folks. For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.