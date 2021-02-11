THIS COULD HAVE BEEN AN EMAIL

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

Last weekend we were blessed with some stellar guest stars on "Saturday Night Live" and cursed with an incredibly unexciting Super Bowl. They say no news is good news, but I don't think "they" realized that we'd find ourselves in a pandemic purgatory, brains and bodies atrophying from lack of stimulation. Oh well! Here's how we've been coping with the past week on Twitter.

In case you missed it, Phoebe Bridgers appeared along with Dan Levy on last week's "Saturday Night Live" show. The indie-rock icon performed two of her latest hit songs, "Kyoto" and "I Know the End," and at the end of the latter, attempted to smash her electric guitar. Turns out electric guitars are kind of hard to smash, but she did make some sparks as she slammed it down onto an amp, which overall felt very appropriate. Once again: icon.

phoebe bridgers writes music for girls who cant do a push-up — viv (fruit)🕷 (@mitskiangst) February 7, 2021

2. One of the Super Bowl ads last Sunday featured Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bruce Springsteen beseeching America to come together and meet in the middle… by buying more Jeeps. OK, Bruce.

Gotta be honest, I cried watching this ad pic.twitter.com/Ptma2i3tt8 — pixelatedboat aka "mr tweets" (@pixelatedboat) February 8, 2021

3. Speaking of the big game:

this super bowl could have been an email — dwight howard's shoulders (@itzmaremichelle) February 8, 2021

4. Back to our regularly scheduled millennial L's:

Me: I've always loved this song.



Young friend: Same, it's from TikTok.



Me: pic.twitter.com/t5dY2PbUvV — Khalid El Khatib (@kmelkhat) February 9, 2021

5. And more on the subject of L's:

You know, Lindsay, maybe it's actually cool to post our "L's" — our "learning experiences." pic.twitter.com/0OiF0uvAR9 — ben "slenderben" flores (@limitlessjest) February 9, 2021

6. Starting to think this Ted guy doesn't have a very good vetting system:

This comment on a ted talk im watching pic.twitter.com/CTEkm8FZUz — malaya (@accessforbidden) February 7, 2021

7. Sorry but RIP to all of the people on the track, no can do:

8. Where is the MONEY?

took too long, its gotta be $4000 now — 小賢しい虫 (@vrunt) February 7, 2021

9. Tag yourself, I'm "bird sound":

I tried to translate a bag of chinese rice crackers using google translate and these are some of the ingredients it gave me pic.twitter.com/cWIghhrWOs — Claire!!!!!!! (@awkwardfoxes) February 10, 2021

10. Sweet child… welcome back.

babe.. go back to bed pic.twitter.com/AY56LyGJp9 — shelby wolstein (@ShelbyWolstein) February 3, 2021

That's all, folks. For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.