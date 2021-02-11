Music For Girls Who Can't Do Push-Ups, Posting Our L's, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets
Last weekend we were blessed with some stellar guest stars on "Saturday Night Live" and cursed with an incredibly unexciting Super Bowl. They say no news is good news, but I don't think "they" realized that we'd find ourselves in a pandemic purgatory, brains and bodies atrophying from lack of stimulation. Oh well! Here's how we've been coping with the past week on Twitter.
- In case you missed it, Phoebe Bridgers appeared along with Dan Levy on last week's "Saturday Night Live" show. The indie-rock icon performed two of her latest hit songs, "Kyoto" and "I Know the End," and at the end of the latter, attempted to smash her electric guitar. Turns out electric guitars are kind of hard to smash, but she did make some sparks as she slammed it down onto an amp, which overall felt very appropriate. Once again: icon.
2. One of the Super Bowl ads last Sunday featured Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bruce Springsteen beseeching America to come together and meet in the middle… by buying more Jeeps. OK, Bruce.
3. Speaking of the big game:
4. Back to our regularly scheduled millennial L's:
5. And more on the subject of L's:
6. Starting to think this Ted guy doesn't have a very good vetting system:
7. Sorry but RIP to all of the people on the track, no can do:
8. Where is the MONEY?
9. Tag yourself, I'm "bird sound":
10. Sweet child… welcome back.
