In the past week, Twitter has been recovering from a coup attempt on the US Capitol and riding out the last few weeks of Trump's presidency. Let's dive in.

Around the time Trump was permanently banned from Twitter, the platform also banned or suspended other accounts that had violated its terms of service in one way or another. Naturally, a lot of people affiliated with general disregard for, you know, law and rights and stuff, started panicking that they'd be next.

first they came for the fascists and, well, I was immediately concerned pic.twitter.com/XVJJThvyhT — Sen. Lemon Gogurt (R – MS) (@Ugarles) January 9, 2021

2. For all those complaining of the "Orwellian" state of affairs these days:

It's only cancel culture if it comes from the Cânçelle region of France. Otherwise it's just sparkling consequences. — Thee Lady Doctor Says تقول الطبيبة (@LadyDoctorSays) January 9, 2021

3. In other news, a number of people who have allegedly had sexual relationships with Armie Hammer that turned abusive have shared their stories and leaked damning DMs, which are… horrifying! Something something my 2021 bingo card?

Trumpers breach the Capitol

ARMIE HAMMER CANNIBAL



We didn't start the fire — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) January 10, 2021

4. Meanwhile, there's still a raging pandemic going on. Neat!

My brain every time I get a slight headache pic.twitter.com/CW9unRVH2M — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) January 9, 2021

5. Our fingers are crossed for more, and better, stimulus relief packages come January 20.

Joe Biden when we ask him for a stimulus pic.twitter.com/I4gHxhju87 — cassidy ☻ (@HeavenlyGrandpa) January 11, 2021

6. This feels about right:

"We're at the fuck it stage of things." — a guy on my street walking his dog pic.twitter.com/zHSLdi8teD — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 11, 2021

7. As does this:

My mam is out walking and has sent me a picture of this terrifying hedge pic.twitter.com/44F3XcUcsu — Jack Kirby-Lowe #BLM (@jackkirby) January 11, 2021

8. Are snails OK???????

they are really fuckin these snails up pic.twitter.com/08JxylKYA9 — Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) January 13, 2021

9. Remember dates in the before times? Me neither.

*takes bite of Pringle* yes *nods at date then waiter* we'll have the tube — Jon (@ArfMeasures) January 12, 2021

10. Honestly let's just skip to 2022:

2020: I'm the weirdest year ever!



2021: Can I interest you in three presidents by the end of January — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) January 13, 2021

And here's one bonus tweet for which I can provide absolutely zero context:

I didn't know Kanye was Italian https://t.co/yNkk73h4gZ — intravenus de milo (@AllegedlyMiri) January 13, 2021

