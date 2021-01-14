Kanye Is Italian, Sparkling Consequences, And Other Best Tweets Of The Week
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
In the past week, Twitter has been recovering from a coup attempt on the US Capitol and riding out the last few weeks of Trump's presidency. Let's dive in.
- Around the time Trump was permanently banned from Twitter, the platform also banned or suspended other accounts that had violated its terms of service in one way or another. Naturally, a lot of people affiliated with general disregard for, you know, law and rights and stuff, started panicking that they'd be next.
2. For all those complaining of the "Orwellian" state of affairs these days:
3. In other news, a number of people who have allegedly had sexual relationships with Armie Hammer that turned abusive have shared their stories and leaked damning DMs, which are… horrifying! Something something my 2021 bingo card?
4. Meanwhile, there's still a raging pandemic going on. Neat!
5. Our fingers are crossed for more, and better, stimulus relief packages come January 20.
6. This feels about right:
7. As does this:
8. Are snails OK???????
9. Remember dates in the before times? Me neither.
10. Honestly let's just skip to 2022:
And here's one bonus tweet for which I can provide absolutely zero context:
That's all for this week. If you want more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.