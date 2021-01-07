EVER SEEN HANNAH AND MILEY IN THE SAME ROOM?

This first full week of January has felt like a whole year, in the very worst way possible. We started out with some lighthearted tweets about the new year, and moved into live-tweeting a literal coup! Who could have foreseen?!

Anyway, here's some levity and catharsis for the end of your week. Hang in there.



If you're familiar with "Twin Peaks," you already know. If you're not — honestly, this is pretty self-explanatory: spot the difference!

leaving 2020 entering 2021 pic.twitter.com/7cSyP9aP3g — Amanda (@DuganAmanda) December 31, 2020

2. *repeatedly checks account balance*

Bubblegum bubblegum in a dish where TF is my stimulus — Somebodys Drunk Uncle (@lamarlavishh) December 31, 2020

3. OK, but how can I be sure I won't need it?

I don't know who needs to hear this but throw away that box your iPhone came in. You don't need it. You will never need it. — Bisserat (@Bisserat) January 3, 2021

4. Enjoying living through the licensing wars:

Finally cutting the cord this year. Instead of dealing with fucked up cable companies I will simply sign up for fubo, tubi, philo, vudu, sling, crackle, hulu, juva, pardi, singbuck, vorsu, gurbi, junglo, and juva plus — Just give out the vaccine who cares (@crumbbutler) January 3, 2021

5. Honestly I'm getting them too:

me as a lawyer: your honor i think we can both agree this guy has weird vibes — trash jones (@jzux) January 4, 2021

6. She's right to say it!

cancel culture is a cancer on society



𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧



there exist several videos of me saying the n-word that i must get ahead of — taylor garron (@taylorgarron) January 5, 2021

7. We can use all the Gretas we can get:

New Greta just dropped https://t.co/eCMicSjFU1 — sleepy (@FilipJackson) January 4, 2021

8. So now we come to yesterday, when a Trump-supporting mob stormed the Capitol building in DC where Congress was convening to certify the electoral votes for Joe Biden. There was a terror, anger and a LOT of confusion, because while members of law enforcement had been armed to the teeth during the Black Lives Matter protests, the cops guarding the Capitol seem to have just kind of… let them in? Wonder why.

Why y'all keep asking where the police at? Y'all ask where Miley's at when Hannah's on stage? — Beytwicé (@lotoysrus) January 6, 2021

9. As images made it from the Capitol grounds onto Twitter, some were shared from Getty Images, the online photo database. Unfortunately, not everyone is that familiar with Getty:

A little bit of humour…



Some people on Twitter think "Via Getty" is the name of a protester as opposed to an acknowledgment that Getty Images own the photos showing the protests… 🙈 pic.twitter.com/s8skXbV95n — Thomas Mairs (@TomMairs) January 6, 2021

10. So! It's been said before, but we should all say it again:

Might need to gone head and move that Inaguration to Zoom. Send Biden & Kamala a DocuSign — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 6, 2021

