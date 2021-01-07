Throw Away Your iPhone Box, New Greta Just Dropped, And Other Best Tweets Of The Week
This first full week of January has felt like a whole year, in the very worst way possible. We started out with some lighthearted tweets about the new year, and moved into live-tweeting a literal coup! Who could have foreseen?!
Anyway, here's some levity and catharsis for the end of your week. Hang in there.
- If you're familiar with "Twin Peaks," you already know. If you're not — honestly, this is pretty self-explanatory: spot the difference!
2. *repeatedly checks account balance*
3. OK, but how can I be sure I won't need it?
4. Enjoying living through the licensing wars:
5. Honestly I'm getting them too:
6. She's right to say it!
7. We can use all the Gretas we can get:
8. So now we come to yesterday, when a Trump-supporting mob stormed the Capitol building in DC where Congress was convening to certify the electoral votes for Joe Biden. There was a terror, anger and a LOT of confusion, because while members of law enforcement had been armed to the teeth during the Black Lives Matter protests, the cops guarding the Capitol seem to have just kind of… let them in? Wonder why.
9. As images made it from the Capitol grounds onto Twitter, some were shared from Getty Images, the online photo database. Unfortunately, not everyone is that familiar with Getty:
10. So! It's been said before, but we should all say it again:
Enjoy the weekend, folks.