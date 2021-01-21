Hugh Anon, BenAna Split, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week was a week. With Trump on the way out and Biden on the way in, and with 2021 continuing to be way more exhausting than feels necessary, tensions were high and the tweets were brutal. Let's dive in.
- This one's for all you seasons-havers out there:
2. The real question is why weren't we calling them "BenAna" the whole time?
3. When I see Christian Dior, it's on sight:
4. If you're reading this and you're a landlord I don't know what to tell you, this is correct:
5. Wait — it… didn't have to be this way?
6. Icon.
7. Meanwhile…
8. Knock it off, Hugh:
9. Haha oop!
10. Zero comment on this one.
That's all for this week, folks! For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.