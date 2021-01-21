Hugh Anon, BenAna Split, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week was a week. With Trump on the way out and Biden on the way in, and with 2021 continuing to be way more exhausting than feels necessary, tensions were high and the tweets were brutal. Let's dive in.

This one's for all you seasons-havers out there:

When u late for work in the winter… pic.twitter.com/CjRbY6iZn6 — Official JO$H JONE$ (@real_joshjones) January 14, 2021

2. The real question is why weren't we calling them "BenAna" the whole time?

why would you say Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas broke up when you could just say BenAna Split — 𝕤𝕦𝕟𝕗𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣 (@spinubzilla) January 18, 2021

3. When I see Christian Dior, it's on sight:

whoever created the fake pockets on women's clothing is going to hell — angelprecious (@preciousdaangel) January 18, 2021

4. If you're reading this and you're a landlord I don't know what to tell you, this is correct:

landlords are addicted to being like I have given you the ugliest fucking cabinets in the world & if u do anything to them I'll kill u — steph mccann (@steph_mcca) January 14, 2021

5. Wait — it… didn't have to be this way?

I just found out that my kids have no idea what "red rover" is and I had to explain that we use to have to play a game where you run across the field to get clotheslined by your friends on the other side and they are pretty disturbed. When did they stop playing this? pic.twitter.com/iJQKEEaD4K — Meg (@meganbielby) January 19, 2021

6. Icon.

wow she was in a lot of fights pic.twitter.com/aUmI2MhvMY — Anthony McHats (@TheHatStore) January 19, 2021

7. Meanwhile…

My phone when I say I want to buy something… pic.twitter.com/ldTlbCIUDF — tahjá 🤍 (@tahjaserene) January 14, 2021

8. Knock it off, Hugh:

this text from my mom is my favorite moment of the trump presidency pic.twitter.com/PCgX136vop — John Ganz (@lionel_trolling) January 20, 2021

9. Haha oop!

i loved growing up with the internet in the early 2000s! i played flash games, i took care of neopets, i saw a beheading video when i was 12, i made friends on myspace, — an actual goblin (@gobloid3) January 17, 2021

10. Zero comment on this one.

Using your last moments of freedom to rewatch Pickle Rick https://t.co/z03Bpwp1DH — Stefan Bielik (@prstskrzkrk) January 17, 2021

