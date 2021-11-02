Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos
BABY IN SHARK DOO, DOO, DOO
Updated:

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week we have the best dentist in the world, a biker jacket we desperately need and a cursed group of world leaders who really need to get their act together. Enjoy!

  1. And this year's dentist of the year award goes to…

2. Anyone got a baby we can hold on to real quick?

3. The Kohl kids know.

4. Reading is what? Fundamental.

5. How convenient is that?

6. In this house we appreciate this uncle's mastery of the craft.

7. No nightmares can compare to this.

8. Jared needs to be stopped.

9. That's much better.

10. Yes, to this day.



