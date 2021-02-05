Synchronized Swimmers In A Lake, And More Best Photography Of The Week
Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:
Photographing Portland's Summer Of Rage
This summer, the main protest site in Portland was only about a mile from where I live. I would leave my quiet Southeast Portland neighborhood on foot, crossing the Hawthorne bridge at dusk to find myself transported into another universe. On the other side, under chemical clouds I found a twisted vision of 21st century urban warfare.
[Read more via the Washington Post or see more of Dundon's work on his website]
Synchronized Swimming
Following the spark of an idea to create a series on synchronised swimmers, photography graduate Eva Watkins discovers the physical and mental benefits of taking to the water all year round.
[Read more at It's Nice That or see more of Wakin's photos on Instagram]