👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
Synchronized Swimmers In A Lake, And More Best Photography Of The Week
PICTURE THIS

· Updated:

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Photographing Portland's Summer Of Rage

Rian Dundon
Rian Dundon
Rian Dundon
Rian Dundon
Rian Dundon
Rian Dundon
Rian Dundon
Rian Dundon

This summer, the main protest site in Portland was only about a mile from where I live. I would leave my quiet Southeast Portland neighborhood on foot, crossing the Hawthorne bridge at dusk to find myself transported into another universe. On the other side, under chemical clouds I found a twisted vision of 21st century urban warfare.

[Read more via the Washington Post or see more of Dundon's work on his website]

Synchronized Swimming

Eva Watkins
Eva Watkins
Eva Watkins
Eva Watkins
Eva Watkins

Following the spark of an idea to create a series on synchronised swimmers, photography graduate Eva Watkins discovers the physical and mental benefits of taking to the water all year round.

[Read more at It's Nice That or see more of Wakin's photos on Instagram]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample