The 'Sloth Lady' Of Suriname, And Other Best Photography Of The Week
PICTURE THIS

· Updated:

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

The 'Sloth Lady' Of Suriname

Justin Mott
Justin Mott
Justin Mott
Justin Mott

CNN hero Monique Pool is always looking up, and not in a figuratively optimistic way — she literally is constantly looking upwards.  Driving with her is a stressful ordeal as she alternates her gaze between the road in front of her and up into the trees looking for sloths. 

She is [a] local celebrity in Suriname's capital city of Paramaribo and it's easy to spot [her] in her sloth decal decorated minivan that she uses for rescues. She is known as the "sloth lady" — not a flattering nickname, but she doesn't seem to mind it.

[See more photos on Mott's website]

A Childhood In Suburbia Reimagined

Jona Frank
Jona Frank
Jona Frank
Jona Frank
Jona Frank

"Cherry Hill: A Childhood Reimagined" is a coming-of-age photographic memoir about artist Jona Frank's upbringing in — and flight from — a suburban New Jersey household. Told through episodic texts and 200 evocative images, Frank illustrates her own account of a stifling childhood with a complicated mother, mentally ill brother and overwhelming expectations. 

[See more photos on Frank's website]

'What She Said': The Life Of Teenage Girls

Image from What She Said (MACK, 2021). Courtesy the artist and MACK.
Image from What She Said (MACK, 2021). Courtesy the artist and MACK.
Image from What She Said (MACK, 2021). Courtesy the artist and MACK.
Image from What She Said (MACK, 2021). Courtesy the artist and MACK.
Image from What She Said (MACK, 2021). Courtesy the artist and MACK.

"What She Said" takes its title from a song by The Smiths: "What she said was sad / But then, all the rejection she's had / To pretend to be happy / Could only be idiocy." The work originates in portraits Deanna Templeton made on the streets of the US, Europe, Australia and Russia, in which she captured women in their adolescence: punks and outcasts whose ripped jeans and tights, tattoos, and hairstyles stand as testament to this transitional moment in their lives as they navigate the intensity of teenage life.

[You can buy the book "What She Said" here]

'Being British 1975-2005'

Barry Lewis
Barry Lewis
Barry Lewis
Barry Lewis

Barry Lewis discusses his new book, which brings together some of the photographer's more quietly powerful images from 1975 to 2005 to celebrate the richness of a shared culture.

[Read more at Huck Magazine or buy the book here]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

