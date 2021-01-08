👋 Welcome to Digg

Monks Living The Oldest Form Of Monastic Life, And Other Best Photography Of The Week
PICTURE THIS

· Updated:

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Benedict's House

Ashley J. Bourne
Ashley J. Bourne
Ashley J. Bourne
Ashley J. Bourne
Ashley J. Bourne

Monastic life takes many forms, but life according to the Rule of St. Benedict is the oldest of those that have survived to the present day in the Western church. Benedict's House seeks the remarkable beauty of the Benedictine monastery. The houses of God, and those devoted to a spiritual service.

[See more photos on Bourne's website]

Japan After Dark

Tom Blachford
Tom Blachford
Tom Blachford
Tom Blachford
Tom Blachford
Tom Blachford

Called Nihon Noir, which translates as Dark Japan, the photographs of architectural landmarks of Tokyo and Kyoto were shot late at night before COVID-19 was even a thing. Yet, their ominous and empty tone gives the impression they were taken during a lockdown. As Blachford puts it, the featured buildings exist in the "past, present and future all at once."

[Read more at Creative Boom or see more photos on Blachford's website]

Arctic Drifting

Jussi Puikkonen
Jussi Puikkonen
Jussi Puikkonen
Jussi Puikkonen
Jussi Puikkonen

In Finland there is a tradition of gathering to a center of a small town with cars for socializing. In the Finnish language there is a word to describe it: "Pilluralli," directly translated as "pussy rally." The meaning of the word: Driving without destination with an old banger decorated with Wunderbaums and fuzzy dices and having your friends on the backseat sipping alcohol. There are less cars gathering nowadays but in Northern Finland this practice is still easy to find.

[See more photos on Puikkonen's website]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

