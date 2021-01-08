Monks Living The Oldest Form Of Monastic Life, And Other Best Photography Of The Week
Benedict's House
Monastic life takes many forms, but life according to the Rule of St. Benedict is the oldest of those that have survived to the present day in the Western church. Benedict's House seeks the remarkable beauty of the Benedictine monastery. The houses of God, and those devoted to a spiritual service.
Japan After Dark
Called Nihon Noir, which translates as Dark Japan, the photographs of architectural landmarks of Tokyo and Kyoto were shot late at night before COVID-19 was even a thing. Yet, their ominous and empty tone gives the impression they were taken during a lockdown. As Blachford puts it, the featured buildings exist in the "past, present and future all at once."
Arctic Drifting
In Finland there is a tradition of gathering to a center of a small town with cars for socializing. In the Finnish language there is a word to describe it: "Pilluralli," directly translated as "pussy rally." The meaning of the word: Driving without destination with an old banger decorated with Wunderbaums and fuzzy dices and having your friends on the backseat sipping alcohol. There are less cars gathering nowadays but in Northern Finland this practice is still easy to find.
