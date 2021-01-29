A Deserted New York City In Winter, And Other Best Photography Of The Week
Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:
'Dear Winter'
In his latest series, "Dear Winter," Franck wandered the streets of New York City in December (he's based in Brooklyn himself, as well as LA), seeing what impact a major cold spell of ice and snow coupled with the ongoing social restrictions had on one of the world's greatest cities.
'In Passing'
Born to a British father and Peruvian mother, Howorth moved often as a child before settling in the UK. Today, his view on rural towns is idiosyncratic and wavers between an insider's knowledge and someone just passing through. His largely cinematic shots of abandoned vans, ashtrays left outside and residents on the street are ripe with nostalgia and feature a distinct sense of place, although the Brighton-based photographer is wary about sharing exact locations.
'The Eraser'
Growing up black, many of us can remember the time when we realised we were "different." It's a coming-of-age moment or collection of experiences when we're suddenly confronted with how our blackness creates a dramatically different reality than those of our non-black peers.
Vancouver-based artist Kriss Munsya's new photographic work "The Eraser" seeks to reimagine and recreate these exact moments. Ones that can be enlightening, or sometimes traumatic, but nevertheless stay with you for the rest of your life.
