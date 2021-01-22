👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
PICTURE THIS

· Updated:

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

A Stunning Look At Luxembourg's Architecture

Sebastian Weiss
Sebastian Weiss
Sebastian Weiss
Sebastian Weiss
Sebastian Weiss

From the Grande-Duchesse Joséphine-Charlotte Concert Hall to the Office Building KPMG, here's a look at the most extraordinary architecture of Luxembourg.

[See more photos on Weiss's website or Instagram account]

Abandoned Places In Australia

Shane Thoms
Shane Thoms
Shane Thoms
Shane Thoms
Shane Thoms

Over the past 20 years Thoms has developed his own map of abandoned places, charting the unbeaten path of his decades-long career as an urbex photographer. Now he's compiled the visual records of those adventures in his new book, "Abandoned Australia": a photographic collection of uninhabited [buildings] across his home country.

[Read more at Vice or see the photos on Thoms' website]

'On Either Side Of The Window, Portraits During COVID-19'

Rania Matar
Rania Matar
Rania Matar
Rania Matar
Rania Matar

These images capture the nuances of specific individuals while at home in quarantine. The series, which began with Matar reaching out to friends to take their portraits while at home, has become a community project. Responding to her need to connect with others, Matar captured more than 100 people who agreed to pose for her. 

[Read more about Mater's photo series at the Cornell Museum of Fine Arts's exhibition]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'AN EXISTENTIAL THREAT TO THE REPUBLICAN PARTY'

616 diggs newyorker.com

After the Capitol assault—and after losing his perch as Majority Leader—the senator finally denounced the outgoing President. Was it a moral reckoning or yet another act of political self-interest?

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample