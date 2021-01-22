Abandoned Places In Australia, And More Best Photography Of The Week
Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:
A Stunning Look At Luxembourg's Architecture
From the Grande-Duchesse Joséphine-Charlotte Concert Hall to the Office Building KPMG, here's a look at the most extraordinary architecture of Luxembourg.
Abandoned Places In Australia
Over the past 20 years Thoms has developed his own map of abandoned places, charting the unbeaten path of his decades-long career as an urbex photographer. Now he's compiled the visual records of those adventures in his new book, "Abandoned Australia": a photographic collection of uninhabited [buildings] across his home country.
'On Either Side Of The Window, Portraits During COVID-19'
These images capture the nuances of specific individuals while at home in quarantine. The series, which began with Matar reaching out to friends to take their portraits while at home, has become a community project. Responding to her need to connect with others, Matar captured more than 100 people who agreed to pose for her.
