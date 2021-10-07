For You Latest
Here Are The Best Tweets From The Brief Time We Thought The Zodiac Killer Was Really Some Guy Named 'Gary'
This week has been a whirlwind: yesterday, news broke that an independent group of cold case investigators had identified the Zodiac Killer. Through a combination of photo evidence, code analysis and the linking of the Zodiac to the 1966 murder of a woman named Cheri Jo Bates, the independent team identified the serial killer as Gary Francis Poste.

But today, the FBI said that independent investigators were wrong, and that the identity of the Zodiac is still unknown. For one, police officers in Riverside, California, had already dismissed a 2016 letter allegedly sent by the Zodiac about Bates's murder: they determined that it was sent by a prankster imitating the Zodiac, not the Zodiac himself.

Nonetheless, the internet was aflurry with reactions to the initial news yesterday — one particular trend being Twitter users coming together to dunk on the notion that a prolific serial killer's name would be something as mundane as Gary. So, despite the Zodiac's true identity still being up in the air, here are some of the most memorable memes we saw on Twitter about the findings.

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley is an editor at Digg.

