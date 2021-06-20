How Can I Prevent My Future Stepdaughters From Wearing Their Preferred Underwear At My Wedding, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

How Can I Prevent My Future Stepdaughters From Wearing Their Preferred Underwear At My Wedding?

I am getting married, and my fiance's daughters, 19 and 21, are in the wedding party. I have purchased the dresses they are wearing, which are light and flowing. I have told the girls that on the day of the wedding I do not want them wearing thong underwear. The older one then went to her dad and said she didn't want to wear regular underwear. He told her she could wear whatever she wants. I have tried telling them that as young ladies there are times you don't wear thongs, and under a flowing dress is one of them. It's ONE DAY of their lives. How can I get my point across?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren, incredibly, does not immediately discourage the letter writer from trying to dictate other adults' choice of undergarments. "Explain to your fiance exactly why you are concerned about his daughters wearing thong underwear under their bridesmaid dresses and, when you do, be graphic," she writes. "After that, if he still feels the same, accept it." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Friend I'm Hurt That She Grew Distant After She Overheard Me Mocking Her Son?

My friend "Laura" has seemed distant to me lately. She is one from a group of four women who have been friends for a number of years. When I remarked on Laura's distance to me to another friend from the group, she said, "I know why Laura is behaving this way. Do you want to know more?" Of course, I did. She then told me that I must have inadvertently "butt-dialed" and called Laura on my cellphone. Laura told our friend that she heard my husband and me making fun of her son. I was shocked. If someone had mistakenly dialed me, I would never listen to their private conversation! (Our mutual friend, however, said she would "totally listen.") Most important, I would never make fun of Laura's son: He is mentally challenged. Why didn't she confront me in front of the other friends, instead of telling them when I wasn't there? I feel like I've been tried and convicted. I'm also really angry that she eavesdropped. Should I bring this up to Laura?

[The Washington Post]

Amy Dickinson calls out the letter writer's "non-denial denial" and urges her to speak to Laura privately and apologize. "Ask her to describe what she overheard," she writes. "Correct any misapprehensions, admit to the truth and ask for her forgiveness." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Keep Waiting For The Woman I Play Online Games With To Leave Her Husband For Me?

I've been friends with "Remy" for six years. We both play the same computer game on the same platform, and we always enjoy chatting as we play. A little over a year ago, I was single and found myself developing feelings for Remy. We'd always just been friends, but gradually, an attraction grew. Before I knew what was happening, we both found ourselves falling in love. We have so many similarities and shared interests. It's so easy to talk to each other. It's been over a year of our sharing this intense, romantic connection. But there's a catch. I knew that she was technically married and had a kid, but I always thought that she was separated from her husband. It turned out that wasn't the case. She insists she's going to separate from him, though, and is just waiting for her new house to be done so that she can move. Meanwhile, I'm in limbo, not knowing what's going to happen. Annie, what do you do when the woman you love is unhappily married? She says she loves me and wants to be with me. And I'm so excited to have found someone who connects with me so deeply. Our only clashes come on the weekends when she has to play house and can't write to me. I've mostly been understanding up until now, but it's starting to get a bit frustrating.

[Creators]

Annie Lane encourages the letter writer to end this pseudo-relationship. "What you call 'playing house' is her living her real life," she writes. "Your digital rendezvous are her playtime — a way for her to escape the day-to-day drudgery, blow off some steam and avoid having to make any substantial changes to her situation." Read the rest of her answer.

Should My Wife, The Head Of HR At Her Company, Quit Her Job After Cuddling With An Employee?

My wife is the head of HR at her small nonprofit, and has had a very close friendship with somebody who, for a long time, reported to her. My wife was a big advocate for this person getting promoted to her current position. My wife and her friendship with her report have made me slightly uncomfortable, as I have thought it was overly-familiar for a work relationship. (For what it's worth, we are not monogamous. She has been with many women and I am not jealous in the slightest. The professional context is what is getting to me, as detailed below.) Anyway, my wife shared with me that she gave her report/peer a ride home, and then went inside to her report's house, and then they "cuddled" for a while before her report admitted an attraction. To which my wife replied, "Let's just stick with cuddles." I have told her that it is wildly unprofessional to be this close to anybody in a work context, particularly somebody who used to be a report, and particularly when you are the de facto head of HR. I think she's finally coming around to believing me. I just feel terrible because there's a junior employee who's 10 years younger whose reputation is at stake too. My wife's report shouldn't have to field accusations of unfair advantage or have her pay scale questioned. (My wife is currently arguing to a budgetary committee that this employee needs a raise. Imagine if the raise goes through and then any of this comes out.) What now? Is this salvageable? I told my wife she needed to stop seeing this employee outside of any context that wasn't the office, that any meeting outside of the office needed to be treated as an extension of the workplace, and that any communication needed to happen through work email or slack. Period. Full stop. But I also think she should apply somewhere else and get out before any of this gets out to other members of her team, the CEO, or the board. She thinks the situation is fine and just will be awkward for a while. I worry that if she waits and this comes out, she'll not only be potentially fired, but her reputation will be so damaged she won't be able to find work anywhere else… It just feels like she needs to get out, and get out now.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green agrees with the letter writer that their wife's behavior was wildly inappropriate. "It sounds like she urgently needs to step back and reassess her beliefs about relationships at work while she's in this role, because the problem isn't just this one specific situation but also the fact that she didn't think it was a problem at all until you really pushed her to see it," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Warn My Daughter's Wedding Guests That She And Her Fiancé Are Planning A Gender-Bending Wedding?

It turns out that my daughter is going to be the groom at her wedding, and the presumed groom is going to be the bride. I feel like I should warn our guests, many of whom would not understand this and might choose not to attend. I've drafted several messages, but I can't find a good way to explain this. I also don't want it to be hurtful to my daughter if it gets back to her. Can you help me compose this message?

[Slate]

Jenée Desmond-Harris advises the letter writer to stop worrying about what other people might think about his daughter's wedding. "It's their wedding, and if they want people to have a preview, they can put it on the wedding website," she writes. "The guests may be confused, but nobody ever died from being confused." Read the rest of her answer.

Was It Outrageous For A Restaurant Manager To Ask My Fiancé To Remove His Baseball Cap 47 Years Ago?

This happened in 1974. I was outraged then, and I'm still outraged now when I think about it. My then-fiance and I had just sat down to eat in a diner when the manager came over, saying that another guest objected to the baseball cap my fiance was wearing. He told him to remove it, which, embarrassed, he immediately did. I don't feel it was the manager's place to say anything. Nothing about our looks or behavior was objectionable. I am not even sure my fiance was the only man wearing a cap. How should this have been handled? I was all for getting up and leaving immediately, but he was hungry.

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin rule that restaurants' standards regarding hats should be applied universally. "It is true that gentlemen should not be wearing hats indoors," they write. "But it should be the policy of the establishment, not the preference or mandate of a guest." Read the rest of their answer.