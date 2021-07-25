Should I Tell My Son And Stepson That My Husband And I Suspect They're Sleeping Together, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Should I Tell My Son And Stepson That My Husband And I Suspect They're Sleeping Together?

My husband and I are at crossroads about how to confront our sons about a discovery we made while visiting their shared flat. They are stepbrothers technically — note the word "technically." My husband and I are both widowers who met and bonded at a support group for single parents surviving after cancer. My son was 10 when I met my husband and 12 when we married. My stepson is 9 months younger, so they are very close in age. After a somewhat rocky start (both boys were grieving and trying to adjust to a new family norm), they became the best of friends, inseparable from about age 13. They even took the same classes together in high school so they could spend more time together, and made sure to go to the same university. My hubby and I went on to have four more kids, three girls and a boy, so our lives got pretty hectic. Because our older sons were teenagers when our house became baby crazy, I admit my husband and I probably let the older two fend for themselves a bit more than usual, especially with four young kids in the house. They are both adults now (25 and 26), live a state over, and rent a flat together. We went to visit them once COVID restrictions had eased, and my husband accidentally walked into the second bedroom (in a two-bedroom flat) thinking it was the bathroom, and discovered it was set up as an office. My husband's curiosity got the better of him and he snuck around, discovering one king-sized bed in the only other bedroom that contained both of their stuff… My husband is convinced they are sleeping together, which makes me feel sick. Yes, they are stepbrothers, but have been raised together since they were 9 and 10... Should we confront the boys about it? Or act like we have no idea what is going on and hope for the best? Is it just a very close friendship they grow out of as they get older and meet women? Please give us some insight on how to handle this as I feel so lost. We have the four other kids to think about as well; I am not sure I would want them exposed to what would be an unhealthy relationship if our worries are confirmed.

Jenée Desmond-Harris acknowledges that dating a stepsibling can be fraught but encourages the letter writer to reexamine her homophobia and find a way to support her son and stepson. "[T]he good news is, if they are a couple, this wasn't just some one-off hookup or fling," she writes. "If they've made these arrangements in their apartment, it seems they've been very close for a very long time and are making things work." Read the rest of her answer.

Do I Need To Continue Going Along With My Sister's Decision To Hide Our Dad's Death From Her Kid?

Six months ago, my dad passed away. My frustration is that my sister and her husband refuse to tell their 6-year-old daughter. I understand that grief is very personal for everyone. But her decision to withhold his death is affecting my family. My niece is not allowed inside our house, for fear she might ask about her grandpop. My young children are not allowed to speak about their grandpop in her presence — no memories, no references whatsoever. I have confronted my sister about my concerns, and she told me that they'll parent the way that they want to. I agree that they have that right. But it's been six months, and she still is telling my children they cannot talk about their grandfather in their cousin's presence. She has started to exclude us from family activities for fear that my children will mention his name and/or disclose his death to their cousin. My children are old enough to realize it is wrong, and a rift is growing at a rapid rate. I have spoken to my personal therapist, the hospice therapist and my daughter's therapist. All three can't comprehend my sister's actions.

Annie Lane advises the letter to stop walking on eggshells. "Allow your children to speak as they normally would regarding your dad's death," she writes. "Asking them to abide by her dysfunctional dynamics sends the wrong message on multiple levels." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Convince My Husband, Whom I Financially Supported For Years, To Help Me Pay For A Dental Procedure?

​​My husband works in sales and throughout our 25-year marriage, he has had several bouts of unemployment that usually last about two years. I have had a solid career with no gaps. We have been fortunate to have my steady income and family help during the periods he earns no income. A few months ago, he found a new job after yet another two years of not working. He makes more than I do now and gets a generous draw and bonus for six months on top of his earnings. For the past two years I have paid for everything and given him money for activities he enjoys without complaint. Because of this, I have been unable to save for a very costly dental procedure that I desperately need. Now that he has a lucrative job with bonus income, I asked that he replenish some of my savings or perhaps take on more bills so I can save. He refuses, stating that I should have been able to save and pay all the bills. He hides all his money in an account that I don't have access to so he can give it to our adult son, who lays around smoking pot all day. I believe he plans to buy him a new car instead of helping me pay for my dental issues. I am hurt and angry and at a loss. We he wasn't working my income was "our" money, and now that his is employed again his money is "his." Nothing I do to appeal to him has worked.

Elizabeth Spiers recommends talking to the husband again, in marriage counseling, if necessary. "When he needed money, you didn't second-guess how he spent it and certainly didn't withhold health care resources," she writes. "Tell him how hurtful his failure to reciprocate is." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Make Things Normal After My Office Threw A Surprise Party To Celebrate Giving Me Unwanted Accommodations For My Disability?

I'm a 24-year-old woman and have worked for three years with a firm right out of college… I was in a serious car accident in May 2020 and suffered a spinal injury. I am paraplegic (T12 complete) and need a wheelchair. The transition has not been easy, but work has been amazing throughout. They sent gifts, included me in remote events, and gave me an easy timeline to start back working remote when I got home (another nightmare). However, I really just want to get back to normal with life and work and not lose the closeness I had with my coworkers. So back in March, the office opened back up for everyone to come back and pretty much my whole team did. My manager requested that I remain remote, saying that they were controlling numbers for social distancing and we would be rotated around. It was finally my turn this past week. I showed up on Tuesday and there was an enormous banner and ribbon cutting for a new wheelchair ramp at the front of the building (there is already one in the back). I had my own parking spot (the handicap sign turned into a cartoon of me). The idea was sweet, but I was incredibly caught off-guard at the fanfare. Going inside, my desk has been moved away from my team (which is in the back of the building through a maze of cubicles but not impossible to get to) and now there's whole pod cleared out for me next to a new family bathroom that is totally accessible (this was also new). They had balloons and cake and everything there. I lost it. I started crying and left. My boss made me come aside, and I told her how embarrassed and hurt I felt. I did say things I regret, such as them making a performance and me being singled out and away from where the actual work is… I called my mom to pick me up and put in for PTO for the rest of last week. My manager was very clearly offended, as apparently they had to spend a bunch of facility money to renovate. I get the idea and it was nice, but at no point did anyone tell me they were throwing me a f-ing cripple party and taking me away from my team… My manager is visibly annoyed and condescendingly walking on eggshells with me. I'm back to remote at my request. I have a new calendar invite for an HR meeting (at their request). I'm pretty nervous about the HR meeting and worried I damaged my reputation and place in our culture. I'd like to just get back to normal with everyone as it was a great place to work. What should I do?

Alison Green urges the letter writer to let her boss and HR know which accommodations she does and doesn't need, since their instincts have been wrong. "Are you comfortable saying you appreciate the effort and expense they went through to welcome you back, but what you'd really been looking forward to was a return to normalcy — and all the hoopla and being moved away from your team was the opposite of that and hit you hard?" she asks. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Neighbor I Think She's A Vulture For Asking My Husband If We Wanted To Sell Her One Of Our Cars?

My husband and I are in our mid-70s and live in a condo townhouse development. Six months ago, I went to the hospital by ambulance after an outpatient procedure was botched. After two weeks, I came home and spent several months recovering… I am now pretty much back to normal. I go for walks in the area almost every day, and see our fellow condo dwellers around. One homeowner, whom we knew slightly and liked, seemed genuinely happy to see me up and around. However, shortly after that, she stopped my husband on the way to the mailbox and said that she and her husband were looking to replace their car and would like to buy one secondhand from someone they knew. Were we interested in selling one of our cars to them? He said no. I think she has one hell of a nerve. She has her eye on my vehicle, the newer of our two. While I was recovering, my husband usually drove my car, but I've been driving again lately. We don't need two cars, but our plan is to hang onto both until one can't be repaired anymore. Having found out the (rather serious) nature of my health issue and assessed my age, she sees an opportunity to benefit from my situation — to swoop in like a vulture. Furthermore, I resent her asking my husband behind my back on the assumption that he makes the decisions about our automobiles. I am disappointed in her and want to stay away from her from now on. What should I say if she brings up the subject again? "No means no"?

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin rule that the letter writer is overreacting. "That is quite a leap you took, assuming that someone who rejoiced at your recovery now wants you dead so she can buy your car," they write. "There is no evidence in your letter of your neighbor having done anything untoward — not even that she asked about it a second time." Read the rest of their answer.

Why Do So Many Women React Negatively When I Call Them 'Dear'?

I am a 50-year-old male. When I interact with a woman whose name I don't know, I address her as "Dear." Surprisingly, many of them respond in a negative way, regardless of age. Is it wrong to call someone "Dear"? And if so, what should I call them if I don't know their name?

Abigail Van Buren counsels the letter writer to start calling unfamiliar women "Miss" or "Ma'am." "The women may respond the way they do because they consider being called 'Dear' by a stranger to be overly familiar or even condescending," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.