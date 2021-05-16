How Should I Tell My Son's Girlfriend That I Expect Her To Make His Bed For Him, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

How Should I Tell My Son's Girlfriend That I Expect Her To Make His Bed For Him?

I am happy that our 21-year-old son still lives with us. He is our only child, and his father and I are not eager to be empty-nesters at this point. We enjoy his company. He is an extremely hard worker, putting in long hours running a division of the family business, and he leaves for work around 4:30 a.m. As his neatnik mother, I make his bed for him most days (though he DOES know how). When he arrives home, it's neat and tidy. Miss Manners, my issue is with his girlfriend, who spends a few nights here each week. I like her, and as they are both adults, I am OK with this arrangement. I know that when she arrives, the bed is made nicely. However, when they leave together in the morning, the bed is either left unmade or haphazardly thrown together. Also, her empty or half-empty beverage containers are left on the dresser. I have occasionally given them both a friendly reminder about making the bed. As she is a guest, is it unreasonable that I should expect her to make up the bed as it was? At least she could suggest to my son that they do so together. Perhaps I'm old-fashioned. Are my expectations reasonable? Is there a gracious way for me to let my feelings be known?

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin, the writers behind the Miss Manners persona, advise the letter writer to expect their son to help out around the house. "[T]he girlfriend is a long-term guest, which means that she, too, should offer to help out," they write. "The way to establish an understanding is to discuss your mutual expectations and obligations with your son, leaving him with the job of telling her." Read the rest of their answer.

Is My Boss Right That Out-Of-Office Auto-Replies Are Unprofessional?

Last Christmas, I wrote an out-of-office reply when I took a few days off to visit my parents. The same day, my boss called me angrily and demanded that I removed the out-of-office reply immediately. I have now booked a 10-day vacation, following my doctor's advice. After working 80-hour weeks for five years in a row, I'm close to a burnout and I suffer from insomnia, which my boss knows. My doctor advises me to close myself off from work during my vacation. My boss, however, continues to forbid out-of-office replies: "It's unprofessional. It would give our clients and business partners the impression that we are not fully committed to the company." Hence, my boss wants me to check my email inbox once a day and forward all emails to him that cannot wait until my return. This instruction goes against my doctor's advice. Do you agree with my boss that it's unprofessional to write an out-of-office reply?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green strongly disagrees with the letter writer's boss. "Your boss thinks that letting clients become aware that you are taking a day off indicates that you're not 'fully committed to the company'?" she writes. "It's suddenly very clear how you ended up working 80-hour weeks for the last five years!" Read the rest of her answer.

How Should I Respond When My Late Husband's Parents Accuse Me Of Lacking Decency For Getting Engaged Again?

I'm in a difficult situation with my late husband's parents and I don't know what to do. After my husband died two years ago, his parents really stepped up for me. They helped financially and with child care for my two children (5 and 7 at the time). I don't know what I would have done without them. Now I'm engaged to a wonderful man and pregnant with his child and they can't stand it. They're badmouthing me to everyone we know, to my own children even, making daily passive-aggressive posts on Facebook about how parents mourn forever but spouses will "dance on your grave." I've spoken to them, they apologize, blame it on grief, and then start up again after a few days. This has been going on ever since I announced my engagement but is much worse since I told them about the baby. I don't want to cut them out of my life, but I refuse to have them poisoning my children by telling them I never loved their father. They've refused my idea of family therapy and said if I had behaved "decently" and mourned my late husband as long as he deserved, this would not be an issue. Please help.

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax advises the letter writer to protect their children from their grandparents' vitriol. "I think the family therapy idea was a good one, so go on your own to get help navigating what is bound to be an ongoing source of pain," she writes. "It's possible not seeing their grandkids will motivate these grandparents to join you in counseling." Read the rest of her answer.

Am I A Jerk For Disinviting A Coworker From Drinks Because He Deliberately Spoils Movies, TV Shows, And Games?

Almost every Friday, my coworkers and I will go out and get drinks and socialize. More often than not it's on open invitation for the entire office and even people outside of our team will join. We typically have a great time – but only when Logan (20s/M) doesn't show. Logan means well but is easily excitable and engages people in conversations they're not interested in. The worst of this behavior has to do with spoiling movies, shows, games, etc. A few weeks ago, I mentioned that I had tickets to see the new Mortal Kombat movie over the weekend. Logan lit up and immediately responded, "You'll love the scene where [spoiler] happens and when [spoiler] shows up." I was bummed and walked away without continuing the conversation. Later that same night Amy, another coworker, was discussing a TV show she was a few episodes behind in. Logan blurts out, "I can't believe that [beloved character] dies in episode [whatever number]." Amy, who had obviously not yet watched it, went silent and turned away. Logan laughed and said, "I just can't help it. I get too excited!" None of us were amused. A few days later, in our team-only group chat, someone brought up Logan's tendency to spoil things and admitted that they wished he weren't invited to outings because of it. Multiple people agreed and began to list everything Logan had spoiled for them. With this in mind, I didn't add Logan to the email invite for the next week's hang-out. He noticed he never got an invite and began to ask around… He pulled me aside as I left for lunch and let me know I excluded him "by mistake". Rather than try and play it off, I just told him the truth — that the fact he spoils everything is obnoxious and rude. I told him that joining conversations just to spoil things is bad enough but he also starts conversations with spoilers! Logan was immediately defensive, claiming it's not his fault we're slow to watch/play/etc. and that he's just making conversation. I told that if he swore he'd be more conscious about this habit, that he could join us that Friday. He came and, lo and behold, spoiled the plot of a movie I wanted to see in theaters. Out of frustration, I called him a dick and told him that this is exactly why no one socializes with him. He left soon after and, even though I said what everyone was thinking, I felt like an asshole. AITA?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit agree that Logan is the asshole in this situation. "He is deriving pleasure from spoiling things for everyone else," one of them writes. "He can learn to control himself or he can be excluded. The choices really do seem simple." Read the rest of their answers.

Can I Report My Daughter's Ex To Immigration Because He Suggested A Green Card Marriage?

My adult daughter met a nice young man. They went for a hike. He brought along a man from an Eastern European country here on a work visa. There was chemistry between my daughter and this man, and they started spending time together; the original guy immediately stepped aside. Fast-forward: After a particularly fun hike and dinner, the Eastern European said they should plan a backpacking trip. They appeared to be on the path toward love, and my daughter was very happy. The next day, he asked her to marry him so he could get a green card. She was stunned and hurt. He was artless in his response to her, and then he ghosted her. My daughter is licking her wounds and embarrassed to have fallen for this scam. I'm not normally a meddlesome mom, but this was cruel. He's in the United States strictly for financial reasons; his country is peaceful but poor, and he's part of the brain drain that is crippling their economy. I want to turn him in to immigration because we have ample homegrown jerks and don't need to import more, and also because his work is a high-paying blue-collar job we probably don't need to bring in workers to do. Should I let it drop or report him?

[The New York Times]

Kwame Anthony Appiah rules that the letter writer's economic reasons for reporting their daughter's ex are a smokescreen for vindictiveness. "Whatever you do, shouldn't you ask your daughter what she thinks about all this before making a decision?" he writes. "The wrong that you're responding to was done not to you but to her." Read the rest of his answer.

How Should I Tell My Husband I Want Him To Kick Out His Teenage Son?

I'm a stepmom to a 17-year-old boy; I married his father when the kid was 4. My husband has joint custody, but the parenting time is scheduled based on my husband's work. We've had him and his older sis (who chose to stop living with us two years ago) every single weekend for the past 12 years. It was very hard for me since I don't have kids of my own, and I always felt that rarely having a weekend free was unjust. I tried to modify it to no avail, so I gave up resentfully. Fast forward to March 2019, and my husband decided without consulting me that my stepson would live with us almost full time. I am having a really hard time with this due to the fact that I believe he should spend equal time with his mother, especially since he now has a job and a car. He has a phone addiction and ignores the handful of chores we give him. My husband and I are in couples therapy, and we tried coming to an agreement regarding him visiting his mother. I am pushing for 50/50 (e.g., two weeks with mom; two weeks with us). My husband will not bend because according to him, he wants "to help guide him to adulthood." We agreed that he'd do 7-to-10 days a month with his mother, but most of the time he only stays there a week before begging his dad to come home. I just need a break from this kid. He's pessimistic; his aura/vibe is very negative; and he's selfish, lazy, and ungrateful. I'm also extremely afraid that his dad will want and let him continue living with us after he turns of age. Am I being unreasonable? How do I tell my husband, in a nice way, "I cannot stand your teen son anymore!?! I want him out! I'll even help pay for him to leave!" Help.

[Slate]

Jamilah Lemieux urges the letter writer to do some soul-searching over her treatment of her stepson. "Your husband and his ex have a responsibility to choose a schedule based on the best needs of their child, not you," she writes. "Your husband has a responsibility to 'guide' his son into adulthood (that is literally his job as a parent)." Read the rest of her answer.