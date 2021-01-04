There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Should I Sleep With My Ex's Dad?

I am 25, female, single, and horny as hell because I have taken quarantine very seriously, since I live with a roommate who is high-risk. However, my roommate has headed home and will remain with her parents for at least a month, maybe longer. In anticipation of this, I've gotten back on the apps hoping to find a regular hookup buddy during my window of freedom… Well, I matched with a 49-year-old guy who is hot, interesting, and great at flirting… But of course there's a problem. "James" is the father of a friend of mine from high school. Not just a friend, but a girl I briefly dated. (I was questioning a lot back then, as teens do but have ultimately settled on "straight but flexible") Like, I have been naked with her. I only met him very briefly a couple of times back then and wouldn't have recognized him because he's gotten a lot fitter since he and her mom divorced. He also didn't recognize me when we matched — we figured out the connection together, in conversation. And to his credit, he immediately said that if that made it too weird, he would understand… So am I being stupid for considering this (because, again, SO HORNY)? … I don't even think he realizes his daughter and I were ever more than friends (because our "relationship" was so brief). She and I aren't close anymore other than occasionally liking each other's posts on Facebook and Instagram, and I'm not planning on getting married to him or anything. I just want him to bone me! A lot! In my apartment, where I will finally have some privacy!

Stoya encourages the letter writer to think through all the possible outcomes and ramifications if she does hook up with her ex's dad. "There are plenty of other men in their 40s available on dating apps, so passing on this particular person doesn't have much of a penalty," she writes. "You'll have to make your own choice, though." Read the rest of her answer.

Is The Man I'm Dating, Who Has Repeatedly Said He's Gay, Gay?

I'm a woman, currently dating a man younger than me. He pursued me relentlessly before I agreed to go out with him. On our first date, I leaned in to kiss him and he got a terrified look on his face and blurted out, "I'm gay...!" I immediately left and avoided him for days. He convinced me that he was just trying to shock me, and was just messing around. OK, sure — maybe that's true, but every single time we're together he brings up different scenarios, and asks me things like, "What would you do if you caught me kissing this guy or that guy?" I asked him the other night why we never go to his place and his answer was, "I don't know, maybe I'm gay." I'm pretty open-minded, but this really is getting old. I believe he might be closeted and in denial. Any thoughts?

Amy Dickinson opines that the simplest explanation is that the boyfriend is indeed gay, queer, or questioning his sexuality. "You could ask him if he is at a sexual crossroads," she writes. "Would he like to talk about it in an honest, noninvasive way?" Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Use My Minister's Salary To Buy Things For My Teenage Girlfriend Instead Of Helping My Mom?

I'm a 26-year-old male in a long-distance relationship with my girlfriend, who is 18. I love her to the moon and back, but I feel like she only stays with me because I can buy her things. She gets upset with me when I don't get them for her. She says I value my mother and others before her.

I love her so much, and I want to marry her. I'm a minister at a church. She thinks she should take priority before my bills and taking care of my mother, who can barely walk. What do I do?

Abigail Van Buren advises the letter writer to end the relationship. "From what you have written, it appears you are involved with an 18-year-old self-involved gold digger who does seem to be with you only because of what you give her," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Son's Girlfriend To Help In The Kitchen With The Other Women?

My son has been dating a girl for a little over three years. My husband and I really like her. Our son loves her. Here's the problem: I have asked her before to help in the kitchen with meal preparation and cleanup, and she refuses. They come once a week for meals, and we eat in front of the TV while watching shows. Everyone brings their dishes to the kitchen, but I'm left with the cleanup. Once, when I asked her for help, she said that she is company and wouldn't expect me to help at her house. They were here for Thanksgiving, and my mom asked her to join us at the table and visit, but she declined, saying she was OK where she was. My mom was hurt and upset. I'm planning a big Christmas dinner and want the girls to help with cleanup and to sit and visit after the meal. How can I get her to get involved in the kitchen work, both before and after, and to put her phone away and sit and visit with us?

Annie Lane agrees that it is polite for guests to engage in conversation and offer to help clean up. "Have a talk with your son and ask him to help you out in the kitchen," she writes. "Maybe his girlfriend will catch on and want to jump in." Read the rest of her answer.

Why Is My 4-Year-Old So Lazy And Sloppy With His Academic Work?

My son is almost 5 and will start kindergarten next year. I am worried that he won't be ready for school because he seems to like to do things the lazy way. For example, his preschool requires him to do a few worksheets every day, and he consistently starts his worksheets off correctly but then reverts to coloring or writing nonsense scribbles. The same thing happens with his handwriting practice. I've been working with him a lot on reading and writing, 45 minutes a day or so, since just after he turned 4. He's made great strides in reading (he reads the Cam Jansen series for fun), but he makes sloppy mistakes on his handwriting. For example, he's written dozens upon dozens of lowercase a's at this point and knows where to start this letter, but he'll still regularly start writing them in some random place so that they wind up looking like a Q. When I make him do it again, he cries or throws the pencil, but then writes the letter correctly, so it's not about his ability. Why can't he just do these things correctly the first time, when he knows how to do them and he knows that he'll have to do them over again if it's wrong? His attitude isn't going to fly in kindergarten, right? We've talked to him a lot about the importance of being conscientious and about not crying or getting angry when someone points out your mistakes, but I'm not sure if the words are getting through to him. His last preschool teacher had a lot of trouble with him and tried to demote him from the full-day to the half-day program, but we pushed back because we have jobs. How can we get him to shape up before he enters real school, where he will face real consequences he can't understand for not participating and not following directions?

Brandon Hersey reassures the letter writer that their son is performing well above age level in math, reading, and writing. "One common guideline to take to heart is that most kids have attention spans equal to their age in minutes," he writes. "So for your 4-year-old, long sessions might not be the ideal learning experience." Read the rest of his answer.

Why Should I Offer My Metro Seat To Pregnant People When They Made The Choice To Become Pregnant?

I have a question about manners. I say on the Metro you should give your seat up for the disabled and the elderly. Last time I checked, women choose to have babies, therefore they aren't disabled. My friend says they should be afforded the courtesy. I think I'm already paying for them and their kids (i.e., school costs, time away from work). If you can't stand, don't get pregnant. Who's right?

Carolyn Hax offers a short rejoinder: "Try this: Who's kind?" That's the entirety of her answer, but read the rest of her column.