Was I Wrong To Refuse To Pay My Dogsitter After She Threw Out All The Meat In My House, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Was I Wrong To Refuse To Pay My Dogsitter After She Threw Out All The Meat In My House?

So I (26M) needed to go on a business trip earlier this week, but unfortunately I wasn't going to be able to bring my dog. Needless to say, I was going to have to get a dog-sitter to look after him while I was gone. I asked my friend (25F) to do it for me, since we had known each other for a long time and I trusted her (she's vegan, this will be important later). I had supplied her with plenty of dog food, and gave her some very specific instructions. When I got back, my friend was still in my house, pouring food into my dog's bowl. I noticed that the kind she was using was different from the kind I had given her. I asked her if that kind had run out, and why she hadn't told me about it (I had told her to call me if there were any complications before leaving). She then told me that she had THROWN AWAY the dog food I had given her, and instead used vegan dog food. Of course, I was very angry with her, but it didn't end there. Apparently, she had thrown out ALL THE MEAT in my fridge, including my expensive lobster that I was saving for later. I immediately saw red, and told her to get out of my house. Here's that part where I might be TA. While she was leaving, she brought up the topic of her pay for dog-sitting. I then told her that since she had thrown out my personal property, without even attempting to compensate for it, I wouldn't be paying her. She started throwing a fit, and refused to leave my house unless I gave her the money. I eventually had to threaten to call the police to get her to leave. I think I'm in the right, but my family and friends keep blowing up my phone telling me what a jerk I am, and that I should pay her for her work. AITA?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit generally agree that the letter writer was not the asshole in this situation. "Itemize her work," one of them suggests. "Then itemize & subtract the cost of what she threw away … Pay her the difference if there is any." Read the rest of their answers.

How Should I Respond To The Discovery That 16 Of My Husband's Relatives And Friends Have A Group Chat Devoted To Mocking Me?

My husband's friend informed us that 16 of my husband's female relatives and friends, led by my sister-in-law, have an active group chat devoted to how awful I am. I don't share any of their family's hobbies, religion or physical characteristics. Apparently, they've been trading cruel memes about these perceived faults for the past year and a half. My face was Photoshopped onto the Grinch's body. My husband and I are their age, but while they are all wealthy, well-educated, married homeowners with children, we are childless renters in graduate school. My sister-in-law has significantly more social capital than my husband. My husband has stood up for me with his family and friends. He agrees his sister's behavior — and the behavior of the others in this group — is unkind. It feels like I'm being bullied, but nothing has been said directly to me. How should I respond to this, if at all? I know this has been a stressful year. Should I try to not be offended and view this as something that has morphed into their escape from pandemic parenting? Am I being overly sensitive?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax commends the letter writer for trying to empathize with their tormentors. "Please know you're free to have nothing to do with these people ever again," she writes. "That would be tough on your husband, yes, but nowhere near as tough as his bullying sister has been on you." Read the rest of her answer.

Am I Wrong To Expect My Partner Of 11 Years To Finally Get A Job?

I have been with my partner for 11 years, and for nine of those years, he has attended college full time. He has two undergraduate degrees and a few different certifications, but nothing that has translated into gainful employment. One of my friends called him a "professional student," and I felt this was an appropriate description. He is not working toward any particular goal beyond taking as many classes as he can, indefinitely. I'm getting tired of being the sole provider in our household. We barely have enough income to support the two of us and certainly nothing to put in savings. My partner takes out loans to pay for school, and he doesn't want to discuss exactly how much he owes because "you can't put a price on knowledge." I have asked him to get a part-time job and scale back on the classes, but he says this would not be fulfilling and a life that is not fulfilling is not worth living. He has even told me that I am falling victim to "toxic rhetoric" that judges a man's worth based on his ability to provide financially. Other than this conflict, we typically agree on most things and he is a loving and supportive partner. Am I in the wrong here? Is there any way we can argue more effectively about this? I suspect that deep down, the endless classes are his way of avoiding having to get a job and take on adult responsibilities, as he has made remarks before about "The Man" and not wanting to be a "drone."

[Slate]

Danny M. Lavery advises the letter writer to assume that their partner is never going to step up and get a job. "Spend some time thinking about what you want and less time trying to find a way to coax this eternal student into graduating," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Get My Boss's Relative To Stop Asking Me To Run Personal Errands For Him?

I work as an administrative assistant for a small professional company. One of the owner's older relatives, Karl, also works at the company and is a senior staff member. Karl frequently asks me to run personal errands for him on company and my off time, some of which are annoying and others outrageous, in my opinion. I have packaged and mailed innumerable items for him, from Amazon returns to birthday gifts for relatives. I've also performed tasks for Karl's wife's business on company time and even watched his dog. Previous adminstrative staff were even tasked with making him coffee every morning. His expectations of administrative staff seem very outdated, more like 1950 than 2021. Recently, he asked that I package and ship a medical device that included a used hypodermic needle without giving me even a warning that there was an exposed needle on it. I easily could have jabbed myself if I wasn't careful, but thankfully I was. Prior to this his requests were an interruption and annoyance, but I'm livid about this. This item was dangerous and he didn't have the common courtesy to tell me! I informed my manager, but I doubt anything will come of it. We don't have an HR department and I doubt very much that the owner will reprimand his own relative (they are very close). Do I have any recourse to get this sort of behavior to stop? I could talk to Karl, but he is very unreceptive to criticism and, being younger than him, I already don't have much credibility in his eyes. How do I handle this situation?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green offers the letter writer some scripts for saying no to Karl, assuming that running errands for Karl isn't an official duty of their job. "If your employer wants your job to include running personal errands for Karl, that's their prerogative — but they should be clear with you that it's a formal part of your role," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Stay Married To Someone I've Never Loved And Have Cheated On Repeatedly?

I've been married for 30 years. Most of this time, I've been unhappy. I've experienced love in the past. Before my marriage I had my heart broken twice. I just could not allow myself to go through that pain again. Therefore, I married a woman who was a good person, knowing that if she ever left, my heart would not be broken. This has caused me to have a number of affairs. I'm not proud of that. When I was single, I had never cheated on any of my girlfriends, but began cheating on my wife after two years of marriage. The biggest reason I never left my wife was that I could not bear the thought of not seeing my young kids daily (who are now adults), and also the financial struggles divorce would bring. I now struggle with a different heartache and ask myself — is this the way I want to spend my remaining years?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson points out that it's difficult to feel sorry for the letter writer. "You would definitely benefit from therapy," she writes. "I'm talking about deep, emotional work with a therapist who specializes in working with men in mid-life." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Girlfriend, Again, That I Want Her To Stop Wearing Jewelry Given To Her By Exes?

I've been dating a beautiful woman for a year now. We have fallen deeply in love. We have the kind of relationship that one can only dream of, and we couldn't be happier. I've bought her some jewelry, including rings, to show her my love. She wears them, but she also wears jewelry, including rings, from past relationships. I told her this bothers me. She said those items don't have any sentimental value, she just likes them. I have no doubt she means that. Should I overlook this and not let it bother me, or should I be more persistent?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren argues that to the letter writer's girlfriend, the exes' gifts are just jewelry. "If you want to continue the relationship with her, place less importance on the baubles," she writes. "They have nothing to do with you or the relationship you both enjoy now." Read the rest of her answer.