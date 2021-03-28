How Do I Protect My Career After My Boss Asked Me To Film Pornography With My Coworkers, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

How Do I Protect My Career After My Boss Drunkenly Offered Me $45,000 To Film Pornography With My Coworkers?

So...I'll just come out and say that I know this it totally inappropriate, to say the least, and I need to find a new job ASAP. What I'm looking for is advice on how to cope with this in the meantime, and how to salvage my career moving forward. I've worked for a small trucking company owned by a very, very wealthy man for the past two years… He throws his money around like you wouldn't believe and makes no secret of how wealthy he is. There are frequent Patron-fueled lunches where he brings in bottle after bottle after bottle of Patron and encourages all of us to drink heavily, and he makes fun of people who don't join in. He's done a lot of weird, inappropriate stuff during those lunches (and at other times ... it's a really, really weird environment and my wife is routinely horrified by the stories I bring home), but this was by far the worst. Last week, during one of those Patron lunches, he brought in costumes for all of us to dress up in "to make it more fun" … He gave me a trucker costume and two of my coworkers police officer costumes, and started talking about how funny it would be to film a video of the police officers "arresting" me, and me, uh, doing ... favors ... to get out of being arrested. He offered us $30,000 to do it. We (we're all men) said no, so he called one of the accountants to bring the business checkbook and offered us $45,000. He actually told her to get ready to drive to the bank and cash the check — he was not joking. We all continued to say no and he finally let it go, but he mocked us for the rest of the week. Obviously I'm leaving, but what the heck do I do in the meantime? There's no HR to go to. Also, what does this mean for my career moving forward? I've done good work here, and have been promoted into a leadership position that I'd love to keep on my resume, but I don't think he'd give me a good reference… There's no one else above me who I could put down as my manager ... I'm a department head. Have I torpedoed my career by working for a crazy person?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green urges the letter writer to get a lawyer to help him negotiate severance and a positive reference. "This is a great thing about lawyers that people don't always realize: they're not just for suing!" she writes. "When the law is potentially in play, they can guide you step by step to maximize your chances of getting what you want." Read the rest of her answer.

Am I A Jerk For Firing My Employee In A Group Chat With My Entire Staff?

I'm the GM of a store that sells home-good items (kitchenware, bath and body products, pet and baby, toys, etc). We have a group text that we use to keep in touch with everyone on staff. About a week ago I was on my day off and running errands at a couple of stores in the same plaza as the store I manage. As I was leaving the parking lot I saw one of my employees hurrying from the store, in uniform, mask pulled down, holding two of our shopping bags and one other large item that was too big for a bag… Based on the information I found I can only conclude the employee was stealing from the store. I'm disappointed because she and I previously got along well and she was a reliable employee. I spent the next couple days rearranging the schedule to fill in the shifts this employee will no longer be working but there is now coverage for the loss… The employee text the group yesterday asking for coverage for today's shift because she was very sick and didn't anticipate being well by this afternoon. I responded to her message with, "don't worry about finding coverage, we're good, and don't worry about future shifts either because you are no employed at our store due to your actions on (date)." A few minutes later she text with, "I don't know what you're talking about, can you call me or text me privately?" I text back, "I can't and we have nothing further to say. Your final paychecks will be direct deposited into the account in your employee file." The employee text back, "this is incredibly unprofessional and childish. I will be filing a complaint with District Supervisor." I sent back, "Go ahead and do so and I will inform him that you have been fired because I caught you stealing store merchandise, while on-shift, with my own eyes. You will be removed and blocked from the group chat now." One of the ASM's responded to the chat, "probably could have said this in a private text." Another ASM said, "??? Not sure what's happening but can we all go private with things like this, please?" In the group chat I have with just the ASM's and myself the ASM's all voiced their dissatisfaction at what had happened in the larger group text. The consensus seems to be that I should have fired her privately. Personally I have no sympathy for people who steal from their place of business and see no problem with having let everyone know what kind of person this employee is… Was I an asshole?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit agree that the letter writer's behavior was wildly unprofessional. "Doesn't your company have a formal disciplinary procedure for cases like this?" one of them asks. "Because if so you've left yourself wide open for legal action by circumventing it." Read the rest of their answers.

Should I Be Concerned Because My Girlfriend Doesn't Want Me To Take Screenshots Of Her While We FaceTime?

I have a habit of taking screenshots, randomly of things I like on my phone. It used to be a habit where I'd screenshot attractive girls I'd find on dating apps. Now that I have a partner, and I am committed to her, I've stopped doing that. Now the habit has just extended over to her. Sometimes I think she looks soooo cute, or so beautiful so I screenshot her face when we video chat. I just want to capture the moment. I look back at those moments later and it brings me joy and makes me miss her so much when she is not around. But when I tell her that I have, it starts an argument. She doesn't like how she looks in the photos. Feels unattractive. Doesn't see how I'd find it cute. Wants me to delete it… She only wants me to have photos of her where SHE determines whether or not she is cute, which also often means wearing make up and posing, which results overall on a less candid photo… I can also just stop taking the photos, and that would stop the immediate arguments. But I truly feel like this is deeper than just that… I understand those are photos of HER and she doesn't like them, but since I took them and genuinely found her attractive to look at, I feel like I have a claim to the photo as well. It feels a little bit like an infringement of my freedom. But I can also see it as being disrespectful to her, as in "not caring about the fact that something I am doing is upsetting her" … Having the photos of her now just seems wrong, but it also just seems silly to delete them, since I see nothing wrong with having attractive photos of my partner for my own use. This is also a maybe odd habit of mine, that could potentially tried to be ironed out an removed completely, but at the expense of capturing candid moments with my partner and/or missing out on addressing a potential issue (being overly self critical of physical appearance) that may get worse down the line.

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/relationships subreddit advise the letter writer to stop psychoanalyzing his girlfriend and to start respecting her wish not to be screenshotted. "The issue I see, underlying, is that you don't want to accede to your partner's reasonable wishes because you selfishly want what you want," one of them writes. "That is the weakness in your relationship, right there." Read the rest of their answers.

How Can Forgive My Daughter-In-Law For Giving Her Child Her Last Name Instead Of My Late Son's?

My son died suddenly several months ago, while his wife was pregnant with their first child. My daughter-in-law hyphenated her last name when they married, just over a year before his death, after living together for a number of years. When their daughter was born last month, she video-called me from the hospital and introduced the baby as "Alexis Michelle Rose" — Alexis being the name she and my son chose together, Michelle the female version of my son's name, and Rose my own mother's name (she and my son were very close). It only occurred to me later that she hadn't told me the child's last name. A few days later my DIL posted the birth announcement on social media, and I was stunned: My granddaughter's last name is my daughter-in-law's maiden name only. It was only at this time that I noticed that my daughter-in-law had quietly unhyphenated her name on her profile. I feel rejected and heartbroken. I have always welcomed my DIL into my home with open arms and have thought of her as family. I thought she felt the same way. By not keeping and giving the child our family name, I feel she is disrespecting my son's memory, and I worry that this is a sign that she won't prioritize a relationship between my grandchild and me. I confronted her on our last video call and she assured me that she wants me to be involved in their lives. She apologized for the way I learned about the name. She said the decision about which last name to use was "pragmatic" and she should have realized I'd be hurt by it. The birth of this baby was a welcome distraction from my grief, but I'm finding it hard to move past this hurt and anger.

[Slate]

Michelle Herman observes that the letter writer's daughter-in-law clearly is prioritizing the grandmother-grandchild relationship. "There are many ways to honor and respect your son's memory," she writes. "Keeping a hyphenated last name would be one of them, of course, but honestly it's not even a very important one." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Tell My Roommate I Don't Want To Keep Getting Up At 5:45 AM On Weekends To Drive Them To Work?

My roommate is in their 30s and never learned to drive. As far as I understand it, they had an anxiety-inducing first introduction to driving and never really got over it. They rely on public transit, which has been vastly reduced during COVID. They are also a health care essential worker. Currently they are also going back to school to train to be a licensed practical nurse, which is great! We had talked about them learning to drive before going back to school, but again COVID threw a wrench in the works. Right now they only work weekends, 7-3, which means I get up at 5:45 a.m. on weekends to drive them to work. I want them to learn to drive, but how can I approach this? I'm even fine with them using my car since I'm working from home (and they can't afford a car right now, which has partly been an excuse for not learning). I don't think they realize how much this interferes with my life (I also work full time and am furthering my education part time). They say it's "only" a half hour a day—yeah, because they aren't a driver and don't take into account the drive home after I drop them off! It's really wearing on me and I don't want to snap at them.

[Slate]

Danny M. Lavery advises the letter writer to straightforwardly tell their roommate that they won't be able to drive them to work anymore. "If you can give your roommate a week or even two weeks' notice, that would be generous, but you don't have to brainstorm replacement ideas for them," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Should I Try To Rekindle Things With A Woman I Dumped Because She Wouldn't Sleep With Me On The Third Date?

Two months ago, I met a lady I will call Amber. We were instantly attracted to each other. The first date went well, and we reached first base (kissing). On the second date, we reached second base (fondling). On the third date, which was also going well, after I finished paying the check for dinner, I asked her if she wanted to continue where we had left off. Amber said no. I was fine with it. Later that night, when we spoke over the phone, I pointed out, nicely, that she did not even say thank you for dinner, and Amber got offended. I decided to end things after that phone call. I felt she was being disrespectful of my feelings by not listening to what I was saying. Fast-forward: Her birthday is in two weeks, and I don't know if I should bury the hatchet by dropping her a Happy Birthday text that day because I really did overall like her.

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren reads between the lines and surmises that the letter writer felt entitled to sex after buying Amber dinner. "The two of you have a significant communication deficit," she writes. "Contact her again only if you are willing to acknowledge that fact and hope she is willing to work on it with you." Read the rest of her answer.