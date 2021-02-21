Should I Let A Much Younger Woman I've Gone Out With Three Times Move In With Me, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Should I Let A Much Younger Woman I've Gone Out With Three Times Move In With Me?

I have a woman friend whose lease is up at the end of the month. She asked about moving in with me. I'm retired, never married, and we have gone out about three times as friends, but I can see spending the rest of my life with her (she is 20 years younger). The house I own is small and I have a male housemate, also retired, living in one of the bedrooms. The other bedroom is for his home-based business. There isn't any place for her to sleep, except in my bed. I don't know much about her. She has an ex-boyfriend who seems to bother her, which is one reason she wants to move. She is also filing for divorce from her husband in another country. She works two jobs and keeps strange hours. We haven't been intimate yet, but we both want to be. My life would really change if she lived here. I don't know if just being friends and sleeping in the same bed without being intimate will work, while we are still getting to know each other. Your thoughts?

Amy Dickinson emphatically discourages the letter writer from letting this woman move in with them. "Allowing this stranger into your home (and your bed) would be your guaranteed ticket to nonstop drama," she writes. "If you do decide to let her live in your home, please research the laws in your state regarding eviction beforehand." Read the rest of her answer.

Am I A Jerk For Refusing To Buy Right-Handed Kitchen Tools To Make My Boyfriend's Mother Feel More Comfortable In My Home?

My boyfriend's mom moved in with us after she was laid off from her job. "Temporarily" of course but it's going on about 8 months now. I, like hundreds of millions of people on this earth, am left handed. It hasn't posed much of a problem for me ever since I left school and got away from tiny desks, but she (who I will call MIL for simplicity's sake) for unfathomable reasons is determined to make it one. We have a smattering of speciality left handed items throughout the house: scissors, measuring cups, can opener, some lefty Japanese knives. Since I did all of the cooking for me and my bf, we don't have any normal versions of the kitchen items except for a regular chef's knife. According to MIL this is wrong. I am not being accommodating to her and her son and "creating a hostile environment that says 'you don't belong here'" in the kitchen. She didn't ask but demanded that I buy normal versions of the lefty items in the house that she could use… I told her that I wouldn't be buying anything new and that she should be grateful to be living here. That she can use a left handed can opener just like I can use a right handed one she needs to suck it up and get over it. I told her I did not appreciate her switching the direction of the toilet rolls in shared bathrooms and adjusting the thermostat when she wasn't the one paying the bills. I said that we did her a huge favor by letting her move in with us and that my house isn't a hotel… She started sobbing loudly and said she might as well disappear, I told her I didn't have time for her theatrics and left for work.

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit acquit the letter writer of being the asshole. "Considering you guys saved her from being homeless and it doesn't sound like she is paying rent she should be thankful you guys took her in," one of them writes. "Demanding someone purchase multiple kitchen utensils just to satisfy them is ridiculous." Read the rest of their answers.

How Can I Explain To Women That I'm Exceptionally Good At Sex Without Scaring Them Off?

I am a 60-year-old man returning to dating after a couple of decades. I find I mostly enjoy how women my age want to talk openly about relationship goals and potential issue in early dates, and I am meeting wonderful people with interesting life experiences. But those early candid talks now often include sex, and that's where I'm getting tripped up and hoping for insight. Because, thanks to good partners over the years and some luck on the aging front, I'm exceptionally good in bed — vigor and stamina more commonly found in 20-year-olds combined with good foreplay skills and experience working around any aging challenges my partner may have. But if I say that, most potential partners are unnerved. They fear they can't keep up or are just so startled they struggle to figure out how a relationship might work. Yet if I try saying a version of "I know my way around the bedroom," they assume I'm hiding something. There are moments when I feel I'm defective for being good in bed as an (almost) senior. How can I negotiate this social challenge?

Rich Juzwiak encourages the letter writer to describe what he enjoys in bed instead of bragging about his prowess. "Say what you would enjoy doing with your prospective partner. Ask her what she's into," he writes. "Transform this communication from decree to exchange." Read the rest of his answer.

How Should I Handle My Mother-In-Law's Hate Speech About Fat People, Which My Husband Thinks Is Harmless?

My mother-in-law is 75 and in great shape, yay. She's also a fat-shamer, harping endlessly on diet and exercise — at least once a day, every day when we visit — and saying things like fat kids are better off dead than living with their health problems. At her brother's funeral she marveled out loud at the weight gain of the sister-in-law. We were told to pack workout clothes because forced gym workouts on their guest pass are a thing now. My husband writes all of this off as harmless because she never insults anyone directly to their face. I am at a loss for what to do. I can't even leave the room, because I just know she's inwardly criticizing the size of my butt as I walk away. Any advice?

Carolyn Hax urges the letter writer to push back against their husband's assertion that this behavior is harmless. "Please, please tell him it is not harmless to you: It upsets and disgusts you and ruins visits because it's pathologically cruel," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should We Cut Our 10-Year-Old Grandchildren Out Of Our Lives Because Our Daughter-In-Law Wants Us To?

My son's new wife — who has a daughter — insisted that his two children are not biologically his. After a DNA test, it turns out she was right. They aren't. My son, my husband and I are heartbroken. His twins are 10, and they don't understand what's going on. My husband and I are trying to gently remain in their lives with phone calls and limited visits. My son's wife refuses to visit with us until we stop communicating with the children, promise never to talk about them and display no pictures in our home. She's trying to convince our son to stop seeing us, as well. What to do?

Abigail Van Buren points out that the children have believed the letter writer to be their grandparent their entire lives. "If you love them, do not knuckle under to your son's new wife or it will be only the beginning of how she will attempt to control you," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Brother I Don't Approve Of The Scam He Pulled To Get HIs Wife Vaccinated?

My brother, who is a health care provider, qualified for the Covid vaccine. He also got his wife vaccinated by putting her on his office payroll temporarily and claiming that she is a health care worker too. (She is not!) I'm not sure which is worse: playing the system or gleefully bragging about it in a text he sent around after they had both been vaccinated. Other relatives won't be vaccinated for months, though their risk of illness is greater. I ignored my brother's text when he sent it. What should I say when I speak to him?

Philip Galanes gives the letter writer permission to tell their brother they don't respect his decision but is pessimistic that it will lead to a change of heart. "He knew the vaccine grab was wrong and did it anyway," he writes. "Now you know him and your sister-in-law better." Read the rest of his answer.