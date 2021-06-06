How Can I Get My Company To Admit Men To Its Leadership Program For Women, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

How Can I Get My Company To Admit Men To Its Leadership Program For Women?

The large company I work for has embraced inclusion, equity, and diversity. That's a good thing in my books, but one of the campaign's company-wide programs helps women grow in leadership and explicitly excludes men. I'm a male. The program offers guest speakers, panel discussions, and learning modules to help women improve leadership skills and deal with blockers to career growth. It really sounds like a great program. I am interested in all those things. This doesn't seem fair at all. I'd like to believe we can find ways to address systemic issues in the workplace without disadvantaging others so acutely. To be clear, I support the goals of inclusion, equity, and diversity, and have supported many programs to promote these goals — but this seems to cross a line. I'm concerned about three points: 1) I'm missing out on great professional development. 2) People who take part in this program may receive greater consideration for raises and promotions. 3) I feel personally excluded, like the company is sending a message that my career doesn't matter. Related, I'm concerned it's setting the culture of the organization. Any decisions by my immediate managers could take into account these values as implied by this program, which is supported by leadership. One final nuance: the industry I work in has historically featured more men in leadership positions. This has gradually changed in recent years. My specific part of the company has never been dominated by men — there is no issue with gender equity in my department. How would you deal with this situation?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green explains that leadership programs for historically marginalized groups are intended to address systemic biases. "By trying to give women some of the advantages that have been systematically denied to them and afforded to you, they are not putting you at a disadvantage; they are attempting to level the playing field," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

As A Descendent Of A Holocaust Survivor, Should I Indulge My Girlfriend's Holocaust Kink?

I've been dating this girl for over two months. She's way out of my league in terms of both socioeconomic status and physical attractiveness, and I consider myself very lucky for it. Our relationship seemed perfect, and I was already planning what ring to buy for her until she came to me with a disturbing confession. She admitted to me that a major reason she's sexually attracted to me is because I am a descendant of a Holocaust survivor, and she has a persistent sexual fantasy of being a Nazi concentration camp guard who is overpowered and raped by a male Jewish prisoner. I've rejected the idea before, both because I find wringing sexual pleasure out of the Holocaust tasteless and because I don't have violent sexual desires. Regardless, she is insistent that I "give it a try." She even went so far as to buy the costumes for both of us. While the suggestion is obviously offensive, she's always been willing to engage in whatever fantasies I've desired without a complaint, including allowing me to invite my old flame from college into our bedroom for a threesome. I feel guilty rejecting her first-ever sexual request of me, even if it isn't terribly respectful. On the other hand, I am beyond uncomfortable with it, and I don't know if I could force myself to go through with it. I once even suggested to her that she could live out this fantasy with another person in an open relationship-type arrangement, but she insisted it has to be me. I even suggested a compromise of other rape-fantasy role-play scenarios that don't involve genocide, but she said that doesn't work either. Should I just go through with it? Is there some other compromise I can offer? Is it reasonable for me to flatly say no? Should I, as one friend advised me, "run the hell away"?

[Slate]

Rich Juzwiak advises the letter writer not to do the role-play with his girlfriend. "While I don't believe that any fantasy play between consenting adults is off-limits, no matter how taboo the premise (sex is, in fact, a way to get close to certain facets of existence that are otherwise too far out to broach), I do believe that the key is that both consenting adults should want to do it," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Should I Tell My Boss About My Coworker's Expunged DUI To Ruin My Coworker's Career?

I cannot stand my new co-worker. I do not think she possesses the ability or the compassion to be an asset. I have observed troubling interactions between her and our clients, which I have reported to our supervisor. I find my ugly, contemptuous side coming out around her. She recently flunked out of a bottom-of-the-barrel law school; I have been finding myself smugly prattling to her about how excited I am about my merit scholarship to a top law school. I tell myself this pettiness is excusable, since I have seen her display a disturbing lack of compassion toward people in crisis, but I know it's not excusable. When I leave for law school in a couple of months, should I provide information about her to my boss that I know could get her fired? A couple of years ago, this co-worker was involved in a drunken-driving accident. At the time of this accident, her blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit. Through a state program, she was able to get the D.U.I. expunged from her record, so it did not appear during an extensive background check. The only reason I know this is that she told me. I am all for rehabilitation; however, I think she is awful at our job, and this awfulness affects our clients. Telling on her would be for the greater good — but also for my personal satisfaction. What should I do?

[The New York Times]

Roxane Gay urges the letter writer to get therapy to explore their feelings of contempt toward their coworker. "Divulging her secret would not serve any greater good," she writes. "It would only serve your need to exact cruelty." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Continue My Long-Distance Relationship With A Man I Haven't Seen In Person In Two Years?

I have dated a guy for the last six years, always long-distance. I have loved this man with my whole heart. The issue is we have not met each other's families. He has never met my kids and doesn't even want to. He will not acknowledge our relationship on his social media profiles. His parents know nothing of me. We do not spend holidays or birthdays together. We do not go on dates. The last time we saw each other in person was two years ago. He barely even texts me. There is always an excuse as to why he is unavailable. Yet he claims that he loves me. I just don't get it. I want to leave, but I care about him so much. What do I do?

[Creators]

Annie Lane encourages the letter writer to end the relationship. "This man sounds more like a pen pal than a boyfriend (and not a very good pen pal, at that)," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Why Aren't My Minimum-Wage Employees More Reliable?

I started a new business and had to hire several employees for varying jobs before I really knew what my all my needs would be. I knew I needed minimum wage employees, so I ran ads in my local area and I conducted the interviewing, which I didn't think was a big deal. I got a good response to the ads, so I know that was done correctly… When I met with each applicant, I know I clearly described the job and made sure each person understood the duties, responsibilities and requirements. Some of the jobs required heavy lifting, so I informed all of each job's requirements. When each person started, he or she seemed competent. Each worker was good in the beginning, but as a month or two went by, situations arose with each employee. The excuses were many. Suddenly, daycare became a problem and the employee (both moms and dads) would call and need time off without offering a set schedule as a resolution. Then there were sudden doctors appointments for themselves, their children and other family members, and health problems of their in-law problems, and court dates and having to go to the airport to pick up a visitor, repeated car accidents, and a list of other unforeseen events that destroyed their reliability. Then there were those I caught stealing — money and petty cash included, inventory, office supplies and time. I even thought maybe one person was running her own business on her off-hours, but taking my office supplies home with her to run it. And the problems didn't start until I started trusting them. Within three to six months, one after the other would leave with one-day's notice or no notice at all. When I called the missing employee, I got a dramatic story that after five to 10 minutes made me shout, "forget it" and hang up. I thought I was exact in everything I told them in the interviews, so I don't understand how I didn't see this behavior coming. I recognize bad people when I meet them. You need to warn people that when starting a business, hiring isn't easy. I don't know how I could be any more careful than I am.

[Creators]

Lindsey Novak posits that the problem could lie in the letter writer's hiring process, or it could be that their employees aren't being paid enough for their labor. "It's easy to fix a lack of interviewing skills by contracting a human relations professional for future job interviews," she writes. "You may also want to consult a business professional on the salaries or hourly pay assigned to each job." Read the rest of her answer.

Should We Email The Couple Who Invited Us To Their Wedding To Ask Them Who They Are?

About a year ago, we received a "save the date" from a couple identified only as "Max and Jenny," with their photo and the date of their planned wedding. Neither my wife nor I recognized the names or the photograph. We put the date on our calendar, expecting to hear more later. Now we have received another notification, postponing the date for another year, presumably because of COVID. This card also had only their first names and photos, and we still did not recognize them. It did have a return address, which we did not recognize, either. Should we contact the couple via mail to ask who they are? We are wondering for whom we should be saving this date.

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin, the writers behind the Miss Manners persona, guess that one member of the couple is the child of a friend of the letter writer. "Miss Manners can only suggest that you look up the address for more clues (or at least a last name), decline the invitation or resign yourselves to blindly attending a mystery event," they write. Read the rest of their answer.