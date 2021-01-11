Am I A Jerk For Hiding All My Girlfriend's Skincare Products To Prove She Doesn't Need Them, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Am I A Jerk For Hiding All My Girlfriend's Skincare Products To Prove She Doesn't Need Them?

My girlfriend has had sort of an obsessive hobby with buying skincare since before me, and it's only gotten worse since we started dating (dating about 4 years, we're both 23 now). She picks up extra shifts on the weekend just to afford the newest, most interesting products. At first I was supportive of her hobby, whatever makes her happy I guess. But lately I've been struggling to understand why she buys these things… I've tried for months to tell her this isn't healthy and she needs help, but she tells me because she pays the bills in our apartment and for my food and "other hobbies", she's allowed to do whatever she wants with her extra money… My girlfriend spends about 12 hours in a double shift at work, and after she left I decided to load all of her skincare in MULTIPLE black trash bags and just put them in my truck… When she came home at around 12am exhausted and just wanted to wash her face (she "has to") all of her products were missing, obviously. She immediately came to me in almost hysterics about how everything is gone and she thinks we were robbed. I told her we weren't, and that she doesn't need all this stuff because she's beautiful already. I told her I took it away (didn't say where) because she doesn't need all this garbage. Within seconds her mood changed and she wouldn't even look at me. She took her blankets to the couch and slept there, crying… AITA? I literally gave her the stuff back… I really don't wanna lose her, I want to marry her. She's the most beautiful woman and kind soul I've ever met.

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit overwhelmingly agree that the letter writer is the asshole. "You decided that her collection, from which she derives pleasure and which isn't hurting anyone (a collection that also applies to the field in which she's training no less), was unnecessary and decided in your infinite wisdom to get rid of," one of them writes. "How in the H-E double hockey sticks could you possibly think this was a good idea?" Read the rest of their answers.

How Can I Tell My Boss That What She Interpreted As Groping Was Actually A Sandwich Hitting Her On The Butt?

Our grandboss is, let's say, frosty. Elegant, always in glorious suits, not-a-hair-out-of-place Anna Wintour type. Renton is a younger (30ish) lad-type. He's well known to sneak out for an extra long lunch at the pub to catch mid-week footie and come back after having a couple of pints, etc. My coworker and I were in the kitchen area, eating (as one does). She was telling me about a program she had been watching and was very animated, gesticulating with her sandwich. FrostyBoss had just walked past us when my coworker made a particularly vehement point and completely lost grip of the sandwich. We both stared in horror as it flew through the air and smacked FrostyBoss on the bum. FrostyBoss was right next to Renton, and she turned and gave him the deathliest of death stares, before stalking away. Alison, SHE DIDN'T SEE THE SANDWICH. She clearly thought Renton had patted her familiarly. We don't think Renton even noticed — no one else in the room (there weren't a lot of us, late lunch) seemed to see either. Coworker and I were in horrified shock, and (and this is terrible of us) didn't speak up. The whole thing was over in less than 10 seconds. What do you say??? Now the gossip mill is churning like mad. Renton was gone for two days — the same length of time as our mandatory sexual harassment training module. And it's going around that someone threw a sandwich at him to keep him from molesting the boss, because he was drunk (!!!). Obviously, we have to fix this. But holiday break came, and now we don't know how. WE NEED A SCRIPT.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green advises the letter writer's coworker, the one who inadvertently threw the sandwich, to check in with Renton first and then to approach FrostyBoss with an apologetic explanation. "If you have a good relationship with your direct boss, you could loop her in too," she writes. "She might be able to give you useful advice and/or assure FrostyBoss that you are reliable and trustworthy, not someone who would make up a sandwich tossing caper to defend a boundary-crossing colleague." Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Complain To My Kid's Day Care Because I Don't Agree With My Kid's Teacher's Religious Beliefs?

My daughter "Brynn" is 2½ years old and has been able to stay in day care throughout the pandemic. Our area has had relatively few COVID-19 cases, and the day care facility has been great about cleaning, keeping classes separate, etc., but now there's a surge in new infections. On top of that, Brynn's class at day care just got a new teacher. I scoped out her Facebook profile and learned that she is pretty young (20), very involved with her church (a conservative Christian branch that doesn't allow women to wear pants or cut their hair), and her previous child care experience is teaching Sunday school. My husband and I were both raised Catholic but are now atheists and do not plan to raise Brynn with any religion. The teacher's church has been holding services in person and only started requiring masks in mid-December, seemingly after someone in the congregation had COVID. I'm seriously worried about both the added risk from this person's activities outside of work and about having someone with such strict, conservative religious beliefs (especially about women/girls) teaching Brynn. Are either of these concerns we can bring up with the teacher or day care director? If so, how? What can we do other than pull Brynn from day care?

[Slate]

Jamilah Lemieux encourages the letter writer to ask about the daycare center's social distancing policies but not complain about the teacher's religion. "Your child's teacher has every right to go to church and worship as she sees fit, and so long as you haven't seen any evidence that she is attempting to proselytize her pupils, then I don't think it would be appropriate for you to complain to her employer that her religious values aren't in alignment with your own," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Forgive My Girlfriend For Telling Me She Was 11 Years Younger Than She Actually Is?

So I met my girlfriend in October. We met on a dating app. It's been going pretty perfect since this. Ever since our first date we hit it off great. We like each other a lot. I'm currently 29. On her profile it said that she was 38. Even though she was [sic] quite a bit older than me I was still okay with this. I don't have a problem dating women older than me. We had a lot in common and she was in great shape and looked amazing so I didn't see it as a big deal at all. Recently after Christmas she told me that she needed to talk to me about something that she has been hiding. She looked really nervous and I was kinda scared as well as I could tell she was serious. She finally broke down and told me that she has been lying about her age. I was a little confused. I asked if she was younger or something jokingly. She said no, she said that she was actually 49 and close to turning 50. I looked at her with confusion and was still laughing thinking she was joking. I didn't believe that there was any way that she could be over 40 with her looks. She remained serious. I could tell she wasn't joking. I finally started believing her. I was shocked. I didn't really know how to feel. She was in tears at this point. She kept saying that she was sorry. I couldn't really talk. I hugged her and told her that I just need some time to think before I talk to her about it. She left. Ever since she left I haven't talked to her besides a few texts. I'm still trying to wrap my mind around it. Like I said, I don't mind someone being a little older, but that is quite an age gap. My concerns is that even though we are quite similar now, there will be many changes with her health in the future and she will most likely pass away long before I do. We are at different stages in life. This almost definitely takes out the possibility of having kids. It is also a concern that she lied to me about this for so long. I know it was out of love and fear of losing me, but it still stings and makes me not trust her as much… So my question is just simply what do I do?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/relationship_advice subreddit urge the letter writer to proceed with caution. "The lying is a huge issue," one of them writes. "She deliberately deceived you and everyone else looking at her dating profile (not by a little, by a LOT), kept the lie up until she had you attached and reeled in, and only then did she come clean." Read the rest of their answers.

Should I Ask My Friend To Apologize For Promoting Covid Precautions Now That She's Gotten Covid?

I have a friend, "Maya," who has been very cautious about the virus. She has for the most part stayed home, having groceries delivered and keeping up friendships via technology. I respect her choices, but I've been quite a bit more "out there." I go shopping, to the salon and out to restaurants. I wear a mask and social distance. Maya has "tsk, tsked" me this whole time and said some insulting things about my intelligence. Well, guess who got the virus? She did! I have remained healthy and active and have tested negative several times. Luckily, Maya was able to recover without hospitalization. I feel she owes me some sort of apology, or at least an acknowledgment that her "I'm better than you" attitude was wrong. Should I open a conversation or just let it go?

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin discourage the letter writer from demanding an apology from Maya. "Besides, what is your point? That the virus can strike despite precautions does not mean that one should not take precautions," they write. Read the rest of their answer.

Can I Read My Kid's Diary?

Should I read my daughter's diary? Before you say "absolutely not!" here's a longer version, with context, of my question. My daughter is 10, in fifth grade. She started a new school in September, where she didn't know anybody. As is totally appropriate for her age, I'm sure, she is telling me almost nothing about her life. Many of my questions get one-word answers. But every night, she writes in her diary. And while I don't have any specific concerns other than the general anxiety that comes with parenting a fifth grade girl in today's world, I think that if I read her diary, I'd get a sense of what is going on and would able to be a more supportive and responsive parent. She wouldn't have to know how I know what kinds of things to bring up (it helps that she knows I have access to all of her online chats and emails and that I occasionally skim them — though I have never mentioned anything I've read, and, TBH, I very rarely even skim them). I have thought through what I would do if I discovered something concerning in her diary, and I feel confident it would be fine. I know that breaking her trust is a terrible thing to do, but at the same time parenting a preteen is SO HARD because of limited information, and she's at such a vulnerable age for social and internal stress to develop that I am finding it very difficult to resist. I saw my teen cousins struggle with eating disorders, self-harm, and anxiety, and I remember how much I struggled with social dynamics at my daughter's age. I'm really hoping you will tell me it's OK to read her diary, even though I suspect you won't. Is there a way for me to get her permission, or will even asking her ruin everything?

[Slate]

Michelle Herman denies the letter writer's request for permission. "A diary is private," she writes. "That is the entire point of keeping a diary." Read the rest of her answer.