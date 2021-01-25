Am I A Jerk For Hiding All The Forks My Girlfriend Inherited From Her Aunt, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Am I A Jerk For Hiding All The Forks My Girlfriend Inherited From Her Aunt?

My girlfriend, who I moved in with last year, received some cutlery when her auntie passed away the other year. It isn't particularly nice or valuable but she likes it for sentimental reasons. I hate eating with these forks as the tangs are too close together and it really minimises the amount of food I can eat in one forkful. I began hiding the forks in my work van, one every 3 or 4 weeks until they were all hidden. I claimed ignorance and that seemed to be going pretty well. Anyway a couple of months passed by with me enjoying having properly sized eating implements when I gave her a lift in my van to work the on Monday she opened the glove box and found all the forks. She is quite upset due to the emotional nature of the forks and also that I would be dishonest about something so small. The forks are back in the regular rotation now and I can feel the resentment growing and growing whenever I fetch a properly sized fork to eat my dinner with when she has knowingly set out a tiny fork to eat my dinner with. So Reddit, AITA for hiding my girlfriend's tiny forks?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit overwhelmingly agree that the letter writer behaved badly. "If you want a different fork, use your words to ask for one or better yet, go get another one out of the drawer," one of them writes. Read the rest of their answers.

Is It Normal That My Boss Wants Me To Help Him Cut To The Front Of The Line For The COVID Vaccine?

I work in a medium-sized office in HR. My company's CEO, a man in his early 40's, has requested that my boss (the VP of human resources) help him get on a list for a Covid vaccine within the next few days. This task has been passed down to me. However, my state is currently only vaccinating health care workers and patients over 65. My CEO is not either of those things. I did call the hospital and was told there was nothing they could do, but my boss insisted I call again and keep pushing. When the task was given to me, I was told that they wanted me to call because they didn't want it to seem like a rich CEO was trying to cut his way to the front of the line. That made my stomach go up in knots because, well, frankly that's exactly what it sounds like. I've been putting off calling again because it's increasing my anxiety. There are people out there who are severely at risk and it feels awful that my CEO is trying to push his way in when he isn't that at risk. Is this a normal request for HR to help with? I feel scummy making these calls but don't know how or if I should push back.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green rules that this is not a normal, or acceptable, workplace request. "I'd go back and talk to your boss and ask her specifically what she thinks is within your power to do ... and then point out how very, very bad it could be PR-wise if people found out your CEO used his position to jump the line ahead of people with a higher need," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Agree To My Girlfriend's Request To Pretend To Be Her Granddaughter While She's Dressed Up As An Elderly Woman?

To celebrate a milestone, my girlfriend dressed up as a 100-year-old lady; apparently this is fairly common. However, she didn't stop there. She has now created an elderly alter-ego and expects to be treated as a grandmother while in this mode. She said it's like crossdressing and even suggested that I dress up so that I can be her "granddaughter." She has previously made me up, but it was only a costume; I never felt like a different person. She said that it would be fun to go out as grandmother and granddaughter, with me holding her arm or pushing her in a wheelchair. I feel like that might be disrespectful to actual old or disabled people. But I always want to make my girlfriend happy. Should I participate in this?

[Slate]

Danny M. Lavery encourages the letter writer to express their concern and set some reasonable boundaries. "Saying, 'I'm not up for taking this public,' or 'I'm not prepared to rent a wheelchair because I'm worried our obvious role-play would upset disabled people' is not at odds with loving or supporting her," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Was It Really So Bad For Me To Warn My Granddaughter About The Threat Of Other Girls Luring Her Into A Gay Relationship?

My college-aged granddaughter is no longer speaking to me, answering my phone calls or allowing her other grandmother (who raised her) to post anything on Facebook where I can see what she is doing. My granddaughter came to live with me last summer because she worked a summer job here. I asked her if she was gay, not because I think she is but as a prelude to a conversation about not allowing other girls to recruit her into a same-sex relationship as I saw in college and while teaching public school. Although I tried to explain, things have grown progressively worse. My son and her mother married when she was 7 and divorced when she was 13. Over the years, I worked hard to develop and maintain a relationship with her. Now, she has told the other grandmother that she will never speak to me again. Was what I did so bad, and what should I do now?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren informs the letter writer that she is misinformed about how human sexuality works. "Your granddaughter may still be trying to figure out her sexual orientation, which could be why she has reacted so strongly," she writes. "If you are wise, you will allow her the time she needs to sort it out, rather than push or panic." Read the rest of her answer.

If The Man I'm In An Explicitly Casual Relationship With, Who Often Tells Me About His Other Love Interests, Actually In Love With Me?

I am a 26-year-old woman in a "friends with benefits" relationship with "Paul" (age 28). Paul and I had clearly agreed on casual sex and a no-strings-attached formula, but it seems like I have fallen for him. He is the perfect man I had always imagined my partner to be. I think he also has feelings for me, but maybe he is too scared to show his affection and to tell me how he really feels. He often talks about how much he likes me and at the same time brings up his other love interests. This puts me in a very confused state. I do not know if he really loves me or is just playing games with me. How do I know if this man really loves me?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson urges the letter writer to tell Paul the truth about her feelings. "Telling the truth about your own emotions is lovely and liberating, as long as you understand fully that cannot control the outcome," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Coworker To Stop Haranguing Me About Becoming A Vegan?

I was just assigned a project with a co-worker, and now we spend basically every workday and day off together crunching to get it done. She is a vegan activist, dedicated to transforming my life, as she says, and to stopping me from being a meat eater. She criticizes everything I eat. She explains how harmful the food that I eat is, and the processes that my foods all go through, and it is completely annoying to me. She is very aggressive anytime I eat something that she doesn't agree with. At our last meeting, we argued, and she stormed out. I just want to work without being judged for my lifestyle. Plenty of people eat meat and processed foods in America. I understand her concern, but she is becoming very mean and rude when the topic comes up, and she calls me names. How do I get her to understand that she needs to drop this topic? I fear she never will.

[UExpress]

Harriette Cole advises the letter writer to tell their coworker to stop commenting on their food choices in no uncertain terms. "If that still doesn't work, report her to your boss," she writes. "She is bullying you, and that is crossing the line." Read the rest of her answer.