Am I A Jerk For Convincing My Girlfriend Not To See A Movie And Then Taking Her Ticket To See The Movie, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Am I A Jerk For Convincing My Girlfriend Not To See A Movie And Then Taking Her Ticket To See The Movie?

I, (M21) have been together with my partner (F22) for about two years now. For a bit of background, my partner and I live in two different cities and so we are only able to meet up maybe once or twice a week. This past week however, I told my partner that I did not want to meet up as the gas prices were extremely high and as the primary driver between the two of us (she doesn't drive), I felt that my request was reasonable. To my relief, my partner was extremely understanding and made other arrangements to hangout with our close mutual friend group. Things were going fine until I found out that my partner and our friends were going to watch a movie that we were both dying to watch. As a result, I began to feel a bit of FOMO and told my partner that I wanted to see her after all. Without missing a beat, my partner immediately cancelled on our friends and began to get ready for our meeting. At the same time, one of our mutual friends messaged me to ask if I was interested in taking my partner's place since they had already purchased a ticket for her. I agreed and told my partner that I was going to see the movie with our friends. She then got extremely mad at me and said that had I told her earlier, she could have transited and made it in time for the movie as well. Now, the only way for her to make it in time would be for me to drive and pick her up. However, I reminded her that I initially didn't want to pick her up due to the distance between us as well as high gas prices. In the end, I went to the movie without her as I felt that it would have been a waste of a ticket and that my partner should have known how badly I wanted to watch the movie. Now that the movie is over, I have been trying to reach my partner but she has not read any of my messages. So Reddit, AITA?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit agree that the letter writer is, indeed, the asshole. "You got jealous of her organising a good time without you, lied so she changed the plans then STOLE HER SPOT through manipulation and left her high and dry," one of them writes. "Wow dude." Read the rest of their answers.

How Can I Convince My Neighbors To Let My Kids Swim In Their Pool Again After My Daughter Pushed Their Daughter Into The Pool?

The community pools are not open yet. We are in a heat wave. One family on our street has put in a pool and is lording it over the rest of us. They have a teenager and a little girl "Bea." Bea acts like the little queen of the neighborhood and doles out her favor to the few chosen capable of earning the right to swim. Bea is only "allowed" to invite a few kids over at a time because her sister doesn't want to "babysit the entire street." All the girl does is sit in a hammock and play on her phone while the kids swim. Our three daughters constantly want to swim, but our oldest one made the mistake of pushing Bea into the pool after an argument over a toy. No one was hurt, but you'd think Bea had been beaten bloody. Bea's mother has banned our girls from coming over because our oldest was "too violent." We got into an argument where I told her it was just roughhousing and maybe if her daughter had been actually watching the kids instead of her screen, it wouldn't have happened. I should have kept my mouth shut. Bea's mother went on social media and put up the Pool Rules and the diatribe about community values, personal responsibility, and how she wasn't going to stand by and watch one daughter get "physically attacked" only for her other one to be verbally. She will close the pool gates otherwise. She didn't name my family, but everyone figured it out. The heat index keeps rising. Help please.

[Slate]

Jenée Desmond-Harris points out that losing access to the pool was a natural consequence for pushing Bea into the pool. "I believe you that Bea and her mom aren't doing a great job being gracious as new pool owners, but there's no right to due process when it comes to friendship or going to other people's home," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Colleague And Boss To Stop Making Insulting, Classist Comments About People In Our Office?

We just got a new team member a few months ago, "Lucy." Lucy makes no secret about it that she's a trust-fund kid: private schools, Ivy League, owns a fancy horse, the works. She's like a stereotype from a bad sitcom… She always makes comments about "working hard" and "picking yourself up by your boot straps" and gets frustrated about "hand-outs." She usually brings this stuff up in tandem with someone's work she thinks is poor quality and it has nothing to do with the situation at hand — "Ted better fix this software glitch. Some people are just afraid of hard work and want handouts." ... "Laurie better not keep buying that Starbucks if she wants to save cash. Makes sense though with her work ethic." Just awful, ignorant stuff… In the beginning, it was annoying but now it's downright baffling and infuriating. Our manager, "Sally," hangs on her every word and has started mirroring Lucy's socioeconomic ideas… Lucy overheard me make a comment about my landlord in conversation with another coworker and she gave me a disgusted look and said, "Oh my god, you still RENT? At YOUR age? That explains so much." She then immediately ran to Sally and they spent the day whispering and looking over at me… Lucy and Sally now both make comments about people's clothes, the cars they drive, and what they bring for lunch and have dismissed it all as obviously trashy or poor. Someone had ramen for lunch the other day and Lucy gagged and said, "Oh, gross." … Before I go to HR (because I have a lot of this documented), I want to make sure I don't sound over-sensitive. I grew up poor and on food stamps. My husband was homeless as a teen. I've seen the drastic emotional, physical, and fiscal impact of poverty and am still recovering from it as an adult. To come to my place of work and hear someone like Lucy talk about her beach house and then call someone's lunch "poor people food" makes me see red. How can I approach this like a professional and not like my blood is boiling?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green rules that the letter writer is not being overly sensitive. "I'm not normally a big fan of HR for interpersonal stuff — normally you should handle that stuff with the person directly or, if it needs to be escalated, with your boss," she writes, "but in this case your boss is participating in really gross, classist, offensive behavior and has compromised her ability to effectively lead your team." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Neighbor To Stop Opening My Mail And Making Snide Comments About My Bank Statements?

Because of similar apartment numbers, an elderly gentleman in my building sometimes receives my mail by mistake. On three separate occasions, he has returned it — after opening and reading it. Despite a lack of apology from him, I understand accidents happen and hold no ill will for the mishaps. However, on the two occasions he opened my bank statements, he returned them and made rather personal and disparaging comments about my bank balance and how I must like to "shop a lot." I was dumbstruck on these occasions, and couldn't manage much of a response. I am nervous that, if this happens again, I might not be able to be polite. Is there an appropriate response that Miss Manners can suggest that would make it clear that I have no interest in what he thinks about my finances, without descending into rudeness?

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin assume that the letter writer also gets their neighbor's mail and advise the letter writer to use one of the neighbor's misdelivered letters as a bargaining chip. "Say, in a half-joking tone, 'I got one of your letters by mistake. Let's make a deal: I won't read your mail if you won't read mine,'" they write. Read the rest of their answer.

Should I Be Offended That My Husband Asked Me To Buy Yoga Pants After He Saw Them On TikTok?

After 18 years of happy marriage, my husband came to me the other day and asked me to order some "leggings," or what I call "yoga pants." He said he had seen them on TikTok. Mind you, we're both 40. He said they're sexy and he'd love to see me in some. I'm not sure how to feel about this... Should I order the pants or be offended?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren encourages the letter writer to order the pants. "If he'd like to see you in them, what do you have to lose?" she asks. "P.S. You may find them very comfortable." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Politely Tell My Non-STEM-Major Friends They Can't Be Guests On My Podcast For STEM Majors?

I am working on starting a podcast targeted specifically to STEM majors. The podcast began as an extra credit project for school, but all my friends and peers suggested taking the show public. I've prerecorded the first few episodes with my co-host, who is also a STEM major. My non-STEM friends are begging me to interview them as well. How do I tell them that they can't be on my show unless they are in the same field of study? I don't want them to feel left out, and I don't want them to feel like I don't value them.

[UExpress]

Harriette Cole counsels the letter writer to straightforwardly tell their friends that they're specifically looking for guests who study science, technology, engineering and math. "Be sure to acknowledge that this doesn't mean that other areas of interest aren't good," she writes. "It just means that your show's focus is limited to these categories." Read the rest of her answer.