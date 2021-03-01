How Can I Get My Girlfriend To Take My Epilepsy Seriously And Stop Trying To Get Me To Look At Flashing Lights, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

How Can I Get My Girlfriend To Take My Epilepsy Seriously And Stop Trying To Get Me To Look At Flashing Lights?

I have had epilepsy for as long as I can remember. It was never an issue growing up, I was identified and diagnosed early and it never really bothered me. It just meant growing up, I had to turn on the "epilepsy friendly settings" on games and look away when a "flashing lights" warning came up on tele. Just a heads up, epilepsy is a condition in which the person can't view flashy images/certain flashes or it results in a possible fit. This varies but that's what happens to me anyway. Now, she's perfect. We've been together upcoming 3 years. I never told her about this condition and a few months back she was showing me this video and it was some festival and I told her I didn't want to see it. She kept prompting me and I just explained how I have epilepsy and I don't want to see it. This resulted in her not believing me initially. She just didn't believe me no matter what I said, she kept persisting and telling me to look to prove it?????? Wtf? I've had a fit before and I can tell you, it felt like I was dying. I'm not trying to go through that again. She sent me a meme video which I thought was pretty innocent until I opened it and found a disco of flashes going off. I dropped my phone and she found it hilarious, stating how she can't believe I actually can't look at flashes and that's so childish. I've never felt so weak in my life. She'll randomly send me flashes disguised as memes or videos and she finds it hilarious. Despite explaining the risks involved, she always laughs it off saying oh you'll be fine stop it. I don't open her messages anymore and she's mad at me despite me explaining exactly why. She's now angry that I never told her about my condition earlier? It's not exactly something I'm proud about. She says how she has been planning for us to go to some music festival and that's all ruined now because I can't tolerate the lights. She told all her friends and they all say how that's 'so unreal' and 'no way, he must be lying'. I regret telling her now and I feel awful.

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/relationship_advice subreddit generally urge the letter writer to dump his girlfriend. "She either thinks it is funny to put you through a painful and possibly life-threatening experience (in which case she's crazy) or she genuinely thinks epilepsy is not real and you are making this up (in which case she's stupid and her friends are stupid too)," one of them writes. Read the rest of their answers.

Is It Wrong That I'm Looking For A Serious Relationship Because I Want To Save Money On Living Expenses?

I recently decided to start looking for a long term relationship, but not for reasons most do: not for the need of love or even a connection to others or a fear of ending up alone. I'm perfectly content with being by myself — I often prefer it. Instead, I'm looking for financial reasons: as in two people paying bills, rent, etc. is cheaper than one. Now a little bit about myself: I'm a 29 year old guy, I've been in a few long term relationships, but I knew it wasn't really my thing. I stayed in my longest relationship because my life at home was falling apart, and leaning on others was easier than dealing with my situation. After a few relationships, I made the choice of not seeking that in life, but more of short term engagements when I was feeling the need to be with someone. I don't really need sex or emotional connections; I do enjoy it from time to time but I can long stretches without it. The problem I find is that as enjoyable as meeting new people is, learning interesting things about them is for lack of a better term... boring. I get bored of people, and when that happens I tend to just end things and move forward with my life until I meet someone who interests me again. Now I recently went through life changing events. My father passed away over a year ago, and as most do when something that big happens, I took some time to self reflect and see if changes needed to be made. These days, I'm in a good place emotionally, which leads me to my wanting to find a long term partner. I have discussed it with some close friends and a few coworkers whose opinions I find often have value and for the most part I keep being told it's wrong. I'm willing to be all the things that make a good partner for whoever, I just don't need most of them myself and I'm fine with that. However, I still get told that what I'm doing is bad. I feel everyone enters into a relationship for their own reasons; this just happens to be the reason I'm looking for one.

[Paging Dr. Nerdlove]

Harris O'Malley rules that wanting to save money is a bad reason to enter a relationship. "If all you're looking for is someone to split the bills, then you aren't looking for a romantic relationship, you're looking for a roommate," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

How Do I Tell My Relative I Don't Want To Attend Parties Where I'm Required To Bring Food And Then Receive A Bill?

Pre-COVID, my large family had parties all the time, since it was always someone's birthday, anniversary or other milestone. We would get together, celebrate and go home; nothing else happened. However, I have one family member who would graciously offer to throw a party for someone in her own home, then instruct guests to bring a specific dish or a bottle of wine (usually both). We usually all chipped in to make these dinner parties happen. But a couple days after the event, she would send a message to all the guests to find out how much everyone had spent on their dish. She would then include her own costs for decorations and the like, and charge all guests a payment. This usually ranged from $30 to $50 — which, when added to what I spent at the grocery store and the time spent preparing food, wound up close to $100. I would rather just go to a restaurant. This charge always came as a surprise to me, because it was only ever mentioned after the party was done with… The issue with my relative has gotten to the point that my partner won't go to events at her home anymore, and I don't want to invite any friends because I don't want the embarrassment of sending them charges on her behalf. I rarely want to go myself, because I don't want to go through the effort of preparing food and being charged, as well… COVID has allowed me to skip nearly every event she's thrown this year, but I recently decided to attend a gathering of seven people. Lo and behold, the next day I was asked how much I had spent on food, and then was told to send her money. My partner can continue to skip all these gatherings for the rest of his life for all I care, but I can't always say no to seeing my family. Is there anything I can say to this relative to let her know that we don't appreciate these surprises from a host, and would rather not attend if she's going to keep doing this?

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin advise the letter writer to invite this relative to their own parties instead of attending the bill-sender's parties. "That way you get to see your friends, your partner will attend and you can have what Miss Manners trusts will be the pleasure of telling that relative not to bring anything, as you are the host," they write. Read the rest of their answer.

Should I Try To Talk My Sister Out Of Throwing A $3,000 Birthday Party With 65 Guests For Her 2-Year-Old?

My sister wants to throw a big birthday party for my 2-year-old niece next month. There will be a balloon artist, flower arrangements, catering, and lavish party favors for all of the 65-plus invitees. There are so many things wrong with this (including the fact that we're still in a pandemic), but my sister won't budge and said she would be "extremely offended" if we don't show up. Meanwhile, her husband spoke to me privately saying he doesn't know if they can afford the bill for the party, which could be more than $3,000 (they have just one income; she's a stay-at-home mom)! Should I talk some sense into her? Or should I just leave it alone and support my niece on her special day?

[Slate]

Doyin Richards encourages the letter writer to team up with their brother-in-law to try to talk the sister out of having this party. "I could be wrong here, but I think this is a cry for help on her part," he writes. "She probably is at her wit's end and needs something to help recenter." Read the rest of his answer.

Should I Have A Weeklong Threesome With My Secret Affair Partner And His Wife?

From 2018 to the beginning of the pandemic, I had semi-regular (maybe twice a month) sex with a friend and coworker, "Mark," who is married. His wife also works in the same hospital as we do. As soon as the pandemic happened, Mark and I stopped sleeping together. Now we're all vaccinated and we have a bit of time off, and Mark suggested I join him and his wife to stay for a week in a cabin in the woods as they do every year. He's told me before they pretty much just spend the whole weekend in bed. More shockingly, he told me it was actually his wife's idea to invite me on the trip, and she was interested in a weeklong threesome. I'm into it, so I will probably go, but I'm a little nervous about the sex part. Since we've slept together before, Mark and I are pretty comfortable with each other sexually and know what the other likes, but I'm worried Mark's wife will notice the lack of awkwardness and realize we'd been having an affair. Should we just pretend we've never seen each other naked before?

[Slate]

Stoya suggests cluing Mark's wife into the affair before going on the trip. "Yes, she might get upset or even rescind the invitation," she writes. "She's likely to be even more upset if she has to figure it out for herself." Read the rest of her answer.

Why Don't Women Ever Compliment Men?

I am a male reader with a complaint. Have you noticed that women hardly ever compliment men? On anything! They expect men to compliment them but never reciprocate. If you move furniture, take them out for a nice dinner, buy tickets to their favorite show, buy them a gift, they don't have enough manners or couth to say thank you or express appreciation. Getting a compliment is like pulling teeth from a great white shark while he's feeding. Don't women ever think, "Maybe I should say something to HIM instead of expecting him to say it to me"? Where do they learn this behavior? Are they taught this growing up? Or do they just not care or even realize?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren observes that lots of people, men and women, express gratitude regularly. "I don't know what kind of women you are involved with, but I'm suggesting it is time to upgrade the quality," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.