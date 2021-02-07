Am I A Jerk For Gambling With $30,000 From My Kids' College Fund, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Am I A Jerk For Gambling With $30,000 From My Kids' College Fund?

About a week ago, a group of friends and I took a trip to Vegas. (And for the record, we all got COVID tested before we went out. I'm looking for a judgement on this specific thing, not on me taking a vacation.) The casinos have just opened up recently, and my friends and I have always enjoyed a little bit of gambling, so we decided to check one out. I usually have a specific fund dedicated to gambling so I don't use up any of our savings, but most of that fund ended up being put towards rent during quarantine, since my GF got laid off of work. Now, here's where I think I might be the asshole. It had been over a year since I had gambled last, and I really wanted to gamble… I didn't want to take away from the house fund or from our grocery fund, so I decided that taking money from my kids' college funds would be the best option. One of them is 14 and the other is 11, so there was still plenty of time for me to get the money back before they actually go off to college. And I ended up winning! I kept all of the money that I gambled, and I ended up making a profit of about a quarter of the fund. I called my GF and excitedly told her the news, but she asked where I had gotten the original money from. I told her, and she freaked. Out. She screamed at me, told me that she was going to tell the kids how immature I was, and hung up on me. I know that it was a little bit irresponsible, but I don't really see the issue. If I had lost the money, it might be a different story, but I won, so I don't get why there's a problem. Now my kids have even more money to put into their college fund, and I got to gamble like I wanted to… So, reddit: AITA? ... I only gambled about 30k, and now me and my family are all better off because of it.

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit overwhelmingly agree that the letter writer was outrageously irresponsible. "You took a huge risk with money that wasn't yours to gamble with (not to mention taking a huge risk with your health/the health of your family)," one of them writes. "I think you should probably look into treatment for gambling addiction." Read the rest of their answers.

How Can My Husband And I Keep Our Sanity Around The Granddaughter We Despise?

My husband and I really cannot stand our grandchild. The child is loud, intrusive, screams, runs, climbs on the furniture, demands attention, interrupts, cannot sit still . . . and she's A GIRL!!!! Usually this behavior is associated with ADHD boys. We find even 20-minute video chats exhausting. All we want are two-minute videos and still photos, and to send checks for birthdays and Christmas. The other grandparents seem to be just fine with, and perhaps even adore and encourage, the child's behavior, so we're glad to defer all the holidays to them. Can you suggest a tactful way for us to keep our sanity? It's possible she'll improve with time or medication, so we don't want to shut the door completely.

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax urges the letter writer to find a way to accept and support their granddaughter as she is. "[A]ll of those 'ADHD boys' — and! girls! — or just energetic kids, or otherwise quirky kids of all kinds, need to be looked upon with love by the world just as badly as calmer kids do," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Wrong For My Boss And I To Have A Close Friendship And Exclude My Coworker From Our Lunches?

The company I work for is about 400 employees, and the department I work for is a total of three (me, my boss, and my co-worker). My boss and I are really good friends. We hang out after work and on the weekends. We even to go to lunch on occasion during the workday. My co-worker is upset because I am so close with the boss. This is not the first time she has become upset about this, and our boss has talked to her about this before. Isn't our lunchtime our personal time, and if we don't want to invite people, we shouldn't have to or feel guilty about it? What is your opinion on it? We do offer to bring her back something all the time.

[Inc.]

Alison Green opines that the letter writer's boss is a terrible manager. "Managers are held to a higher standard and have a professional obligation not to do things that create the appearance of favoritism," she writes. "Your co-worker is no doubt miserable working in a three-person department where her other co-worker is close friends with the boss." Read the rest of her answer.

Is My Daughter Wrong To Exclude Her Future Stepchildren's Grandmother From Her Wedding?

My daughter is marrying a widower, "Hank," with three children. The problem is with "Gail," the mother of his late wife. My daughter includes Gail in the daily household activities, including holidays and birthdays. The children have pictures of their mom (Hank's late wife) hung up in their home and speak often about her. Gail is not very nice to my daughter. She purposely calls her the wrong name. She says she does this because my daughter's name reminds her of her daughter. Gail has done other things — such as pull the children out of school after being told not to. She has taken them to doctors and dentists for appointments without talking to my daughter or their father. She has been asked to back off some. My daughter understands that Gail jumped in and helped for a year and that it might be difficult for her to turn over these responsibilities, so she has been patient with Gail. But they have been together for 18 months now and live together as a family. The issue is that my daughter decided not to invite Gail to the wedding. This is intended to be a special day about the bride and groom. My daughter was concerned that Gail might speak ill of her to other guests, as has happened on other occasions. The invitations were sent out, and Gail immediately wanted to know where hers was. My daughter explained, as nicely as possible, that she was not invited. My daughter was immediately met with mean, hateful comments. Gail then called the grandkids' paternal grandmother — Hank's mom — and complained to her for 40 minutes. The wedding had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19, and the delay has put the issue back to square one. Gail has started all over, assuming she will get an invitation. Is my daughter wrong to exclude her?

[Creators]

Annie Lane rules that it is indeed wrong not to invite Gail to the wedding. "Try to show compassion for Gail," she writes. "You and your daughter don't have to love her, but you certainly have to learn to be kind and gracious to her." Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Reasonable To Feel Cheated On Because My Husband Googled Two Female Celebrities?

My husband of 55 years Googled two female television personalities. He said he was curious about their age. Pressing him further, he admitted that he did so because they were pretty. I felt hurt, ugly (which I am not), and most of all cheated on! He doesn't think he did anything wrong. Can you understand how I feel, or am I totally overreacting?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson strongly encourages the letter to shift their perspective about this. "Have you ever Googled Daniel Craig? Or Pierce Brosnan? Or Richard Gere? If not, I suggest that you do so, immediately," she writes. "Looking someone up on the internet because they are attractive is why the internet was invented in the first place." Read the rest of her answer.

How Should I Respond To My Neighbor's Friendly Waves From Her Expensive Car?

My neighbor bought a brand-new Range Rover that costs $150,000. She used to drive a Chevy Suburban and rarely waved when she passed. But now that she's got new wheels, she goes out of her way to let you know she's there: waving and eye contact. I find her self-boosting unfortunate and annoying when so many people are unemployed and struggling. What would you do?

[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes surmises that the neighbor's waving and eye contact stem from a desire to connect, not a desire to self-boost. "Ever since we went into pandemic seclusion, I've been much friendlier to people on the street, waving and sometimes even speaking to strangers as I pass," he writes. "I would wave back at your neighbor." Read the rest of his answer.