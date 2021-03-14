Should I Dump My Girlfriend Because She's Not A Natural Redhead, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Should I Dump My Girlfriend Because She's Not A Natural Redhead?

So, I recognize this may be unusual, but for my entire life I (31M) have had a thing for redheads. Every single one of my four ex-girlfriends has been a redhead. I don't know why, but I'm just not attracted to girls with brown, blonde, or black hair in a significant enough capacity for a relationship. About six months ago, I met my current girlfriend (25F) and we hit it off immediately. She is loving, caring, optimistic, beautiful — basically the entire package. And to top it all off, she has beautiful red hair that goes down to her ass. I thought I had hit the jackpot. Well, yesterday she mentioned something about needing to get her roots colored, and I asked her what she meant. She showed me the roots of her hair, which were hidden right at the very top, and told me she wasn't a natural redhead and thought I would have realized by now. The color of her roots is a dusty brown color that I don't find attractive at all. I may have overreacted, but I flipped out. I asked her why she had lied to me, and she said she had never claimed to be naturally redheaded. She knew about my attraction to redheads, but said she figured it wasn't that big of a deal. Her eyebrows (even though I now realize that they're brown) blend in really well with the hair, and I like it shaved "down there," so I never noticed that her natural hair color was brown. I said she should have told me, and she said she saw no reason to. We haven't spoken since the argument and I'm considering breaking up with her over this. I called my friend earlier to vent about the situation, and he told me I'm being shallow and shouldn't break up with her over this but the way I see it, people are allowed to have preferences... [I]s this salvageable, or should I just break it off now?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/relationship_advice subreddit encourage the letter writer to go ahead and dump his girlfriend — for her sake, not his. "You said she was the entire package but you are considering breaking up with her because she isn't a true red head, lol cmon like, how much more shallow can you get here?" one of them asks. Read the rest of their answers.

Should I Keep Telling My Best Friend The Music He Writes Is Annoying And Mediocre?

I truly don't like my best friend's music. I'm a very honest person. Every time he asks me for feedback on a new song he's dropping, I give it to him and I tell the truth; usually, I don't like it. He thinks that I'm "hating" or being negative on purpose, but the truth is that I just don't care for his music. I think he can do a lot better, and the music he comes out with is annoying and mediocre. Everyone else around him says that his music is great, but I think they're just not keeping it real with him. I am scared that he can't handle my blatant honesty and he's going to write me off as a hater. What should I do?

[UExpress]

Harriette Cole urges the letter writer to stop repeating themself. "If he asks you again for your opinion on his music, resist bad-mouthing it," she writes. "Instead, give him credit for sticking with it and following his dream." Read the rest of her answer.

Was I Wrong To Slut-Shame My Friend And Then Call Her 'Disgusting' For Setting Boundaries?

I have been friends with "Ann" for more than a decade. We've supported each other through divorces, new relationships, childbirth, and child rearing. We have a group text thread with another friend. Our topics of conversation run the gamut from very serious to very silly and sometimes very crass. Nothing has ever seemed off-limits. During early lockdown, Ann started engaging in what seemed like risky behavior. She was going on multiple Tinder dates with strangers and not social distancing, going out in her town, etc. I never commented on it until she'd been avoiding our group text for several days. I texted her, "You fucked 'Mr. Third Tinder Date Guy,' didn't you?" I was using it as a teasing opener to why she'd gone dark on the group thread. She replied "I'm done with you," and then didn't reply to any further texts or phone calls. (I sent many in quick succession trying to figure out what the hell just happened.) … I tried calling at least 15 times. After radio silence, I texted her that she owed me an explanation and that I found her behavior "disgusting." I texted her that I'm not disposable and deserve the respect of an explanation… Days later she only replied to chastise my reaction to her awful behavior, and said that me calling her behavior disgusting made her more resolute in her decision to be done with me. She still never offered an explanation to why she was done with me in the first place! I don't feel safe in a relationship of any kind that can be destroyed by one joke or crass comment (even though there's a history of both in our conversations). … In an effort not to be a hypocrite, I wrote her a letter explaining that I had no interest in reconciling and explained why, citing the reasons above. I've mostly moved on, but every once in a while, the sting of being treated as disposable creeps back in. Am I crazy for taking this so personally? Did I mishandle things by seconding against ever reconciling? I want to work through issues, but I don't want to accept being treated like trash.

[Slate]

Danny M. Lavery rules that the letter writer did indeed mishandle things with Ann. "You joked about something that bothered you instead of addressing it straightforwardly, and that joke was very much at Ann's expense," he writes. "That was not straightforward, kind, or helpful, and I think you know that." Read the rest of his answer.

Was I Wrong To Sneakily Take Back A Gift I Had Given My Coworker Because He Made A Hurtful Joke About It?

It all started last year when a male co-worker had a birthday. I decided to give him a gift. I wrapped it and surprised him with it. I was on my break, talking to my husband, when my friend walked in and waved a "thank you," but later he asked me, "What's the catch? Is it a re-gift? I want to see the receipt." I told him he was hurting my feelings and demanded the "gift" back. He refused to give it back and nonchalantly apologized for what he had said. I went into his lunchbox without his knowledge and took the gift back. The next day I got him a chocolate cake to make up for what I had done. I went to give it to him and he rudely told me to leave. You bet I took the cake! I ate it, too! It's been a year since this happened, and we haven't spoken since. What do you think?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson opines that the letter writer's behavior is inexplicable. "You are a thief," she writes. "Consider yourself lucky your co-worker didn't notify management (or security) when you went into his lunchbox." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Repair My Relationship With My Adult Daughter After My Husband Refused To Stop Badgering Her Over Her Dyed Hair?

My husband and I have a grown daughter in her 20s ("Alison") who lives on her own with her partner. Alison has beautiful sandy brown hair with natural highlights, but when we saw her a few weeks ago, she'd dyed it bright purple. Her dad doesn't like it when she dyes her hair; he prefers her natural look, and they've had arguments about this, and about her style in general, in the past. When he asked her why she'd done this, she was rude and evasive, offering curt responses like "because I like it" and "because I can." After a few minutes of this, she said "Dad, you need to drop this subject, or I'm going to leave." Her dad was hurt by this, so I gently said, "There's no need to make threats, your dad is just concerned about you." She responded, "There's nothing to be concerned about. I've dyed my hair. If you don't like it, don't look at me." Her dad took this at face value and turned around and went back to the car. Alison started crying. I wanted to stay and try to work it out, but my husband had already made up his mind that we were leaving, so I just hugged her and promised we would call her later and talk this out. She told me not to — she said she'd call us. It's now been two weeks, and she hasn't called. We've called and texted her multiple times, but she won't respond. I can see she's still active on social media, so I know she's safe, but I'm quite hurt that she seems to be cutting us out over something like this. I would offer to apologize if I thought she'd get the message, but I'm not sure if she's even reading messages/listening to our voicemails. My husband thinks she's being stubborn and will come around eventually. We were looking forward to being able to see more of her now that the weather is getting nicer and vaccines are rolling out, but it seems like she's chosen her purple hair over a relationship with us (hence the "don't look at me" comment). I really want to repair the relationship with her, as she's our only daughter, but I'm at a loss as to where to go from here.

[Slate]

Michelle Herman counsels the writer to talk to their husband about how badly and inappropriately he treated Alison. "It doesn't matter if he prefers her 'more natural look,'" she writes. "Her response to his questions wasn't out of line. She shouldn't have to justify such a choice to him (or anyone else)." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Find A Woman Who Won't Objectify Me For My Looks?

A few years ago, I was riding my motorcycle and pulled into a parking lot. I noticed a woman coming out of a coffee shop and pausing to look at me. Yes, I looked at her for a brief second as I parked. I then pulled out my phone and looked up my destination, still sitting on my bike. This woman came up to me and said hi. I said hi back, and then she proceeded to ask me if I could take off my helmet — she said she wanted to see how old I was because the helmet always throws her off. I thought, "You have some nerve!" I wonder what you would think, Miss Manners, if I walked up to your car window and knocked and said, "Hi, could you roll down your window so I can see if you're pretty or young enough for me?" I bet that would go very well. This isn't the only incident that I have experienced with brazen women, but it is the most egregious. Dating in the U.S. is one-sided. The average woman has 100 messages in her dating apps and the average guy has seven. It truly is a woman's world and us average guys are left feeling like we are on display, or like we are back in elementary school, hoping someone will pick us in a game of Red Rover, but never getting picked. Please advise me where I can find a woman who values the content of my character more than the beauty that I have, which is only skin-deep.

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin take issue with the letter writer's depiction of gender relations but agree that the woman who approached him was rude. "In your situation, you might have said, 'I beg your pardon? My helmet is on for my own protection' and left the impertinent woman to ponder from what — or whom — you were actually being protected," they write. Read the rest of their answer.